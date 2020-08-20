Walbridge Fire: Evacuation warning issued for entire city of Healdsburg

The city of Healdsburg issued an evacuation warning for the entire city after 8 p.m Wednesday where they stated "Our goal is to increase your state of readiness, not to frighten you."
INTERACTIVE MAP: Track wildfires across Bay Area, other parts of CA
Healdsburg residents we spoke with off Old Redwood Highway are packing up in-case the warning turns into an order.
Misty Mathews is a registered nurse at Sutter, she was loading up her SUV.
"So just trying to get ready, we kind of waited till the last minute last year and kind of learned our lessons so getting everything ready now," Mathews said.
VIDEO: Video shows terrifying escape through flames of LNU Lightning Complex fires
Down the road, longtime resident Bertha Vieyra already had her suitcase loaded in her car.
"My purse and my tote bag is right there ready for me to grab- get my keys and get in the car and go where I have to go," Vieyra said.
Vieyra said she's not too worried about the fires. "I feel comfortable because I get the warnings and that makes me feel safe. But you know what, I think we're going to be ok," Vieyra said.
RELATED: Lightning Complex Fires trigger evacuation of 30,000 in Sonoma County; 10-4 Fire at 1,500 acres
Residents near Mill Creek Road and Puccioni Road are under an evacuation order. Paul Huillade said he's been dealing with wildfires his whole life- he's not going anywhere until he absolutely has to.
"I was originally from Cazadero and we don't leave- you fight for what you have. So."
Huillade is part of a group text with his neighbors that have decided if they have to leave- they'll do it together.
"When we leave we're going to go out in a little herd. It's a waiting game now- yeah. If it comes this way- do what you gotta do," Huillade said.
The city of Healdsburg is asking residents to be ready to leave, do not wait to starting gathering belongings.
