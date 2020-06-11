7 On Your Side

Puppy scams increase as people look for pets for companionship: 'Heart was stronger than her common sense'

By
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Stuck at home, many are turning to dogs and cats for companionship during the novel coronavirus pandemic. That has created a bump in the number of bad actors being reported in the world of pets. There are a couple things going on: outright scams and deals gone bad. Either way, consumers are left without the companionship they imagined.

Cecilia Antinero decided to buy a puppy to help her kids through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They were so excited," she told 7 On Your Side. "We even bought the stuff we need. We bought the bed, we bought the food... Being the mom, you didn't want to disappoint them," said Antinero.

RELATED: 7 On Your Side helps woman recover money from puppy scam

The total price was supposed to be $400, but the costs ramped up.

In a memo marked "Confidential," she was told she would need to make a refundable deposit of $800 so the puppy could be shipped.

"Then, I fell into their trap," she says. "Because, out of desperation, I did not want to disappoint my kids."

RELATED: Bay Area families buy puppies online, find out it's a scam

The Golden Gate Better Business Bureau's Lori Wilson says the bad guys are banking on that.

"A greedy seller is rarely satisfied with the initial scam," she says. "They will keep coming back to you till you put the brakes on or tell them to stop," said Wilson.

Antinero eventually cut off the money flow and contacted 7 On Your Side. We are now attempting to help.

Onto another case where we were able to help Jenny Lee. She was working with a breeder back East who didn't deliver. Oh, but she charged.

RELATED: Scam steals dogs, puts them up for sale on Craigslist

"First, we found out our credit card was charged three times for three thousand dollars. And when we reached out to the breeder," Lee says, "her explanation was she is working with a new system she is transitioning to."

Problems persisted, so Lee contacted 7 On Your Side and she got a credit card chargeback.

The Better Business Bureau is keeping track of bad actors.

The stories consumers tell are often heartbreaking.

"One of the consumers we heard from, she says her heart was stronger than her common sense," Wilson told 7 On Your Side. "I thought that was really, really telling."


Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan franciscocastro valleycoronavirus californiacoronavirus7 on your sideconsumerpuppydogspetconsumer watchcatsbetter business bureaupetsanimalscamsanimalsscamfraudconsumer concernspet adoption
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Videos show impact of novel coronavirus pandemic on Bay Area
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
7 ON YOUR SIDE
How to live without a paycheck
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Americans looking for pandemic-proof jobs, A.G. suing Betsy DeVos, SF rent prices down, passengers sue Grand Princess
Insurance companies deny COVID-19 claims, but cover vandalism damage
Does auto insurance cover cars damaged in demonstrations?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Owner of South Bay lab charged with fraud in connection to COVID-19 tests
EXCLUSIVE: Chief responds after black man handcuffed for 'dancing in the street'
Muni says it won't transport officers to anti-police brutality protests
Coronavirus updates: Sonoma Co. to allow wine tasting rooms, breweries to open Friday
Berkeley police chief apologizes for saying 'we can shoot people' as alternative to tear gas
BART installs 'swing-style' fare gates at Richmond station
California's controversial 'zero dollar bail' to end
Show More
Movement underway to erase Sir Francis Drake from Marin County
Reopening California: When will SF bars reopen?
Vet who suggested Kaepernick kneel addresses racial injustice
Santa Clara Co. orders hospitals to expand COVID-19 testing
Disneyland Resort announces plan to begin phased reopening
More TOP STORIES News