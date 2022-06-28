earthquake

Preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake reported in Lake County, USGS says

Cobb, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck near Cobb in Lake County on Tuesday, according to the USGS.

The earthquake occurred just before 5a.m.

The quake had a depth of 0.3 kilometers, according to USGS.

No injuries or damage have been reported so far.

If you haven't put together an earthquake kit for your house yet, it's time to get going.



