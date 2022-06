Preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake reported in Lake County, USGS says

EMBED >More News Videos If you haven't put together an earthquake kit for your house yet, it's time to get going.

Cobb, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck near Cobb in Lake County on Tuesday, according to the USGS The earthquake occurred just before 5a.m.The quake had a depth of 0.3 kilometers, according to USGS.No injuries or damage have been reported so far.