Preliminary 3.0 earthquake strikes south of Gilroy, USGS says

The quake happened around 3:40 a.m. south of Gilroy.

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck south of Gilroy near Hollister Friday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake happened around 3:40 a.m., just days after a 5.1 quake hit San Jose on Tuesday, the Bay Area's largest in eight years.

