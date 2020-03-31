coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey couple accused of defying social gathering order, charged amid coronavirus pandemic

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey -- An act of defiance to social gathering laws allegedly took place Sunday in New Jersey.

Eleizer and Miriam Silber of Lakewood, New Jersey were charged with five counts of child endangerment.

Police say they discovered 40 to 50 people in the family's front yard and the home entrance.

Back on March 21, Governor Phil Murphy issued a ban on social gatherings, no matter the occasion.

