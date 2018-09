RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

A Senate Judiciary Committee hearing is being held, in which Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and a woman who accuses him of sexual misconduct when they were teenagers are to testify separately.Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a Stanford and Palo Alto University professor, says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party in high school.The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a vote on Kavanaugh for Friday, in hopes of having him confirmed next week.The hearing starts at 7 a.m. PT. Senators Chuck Grassley and Dianne Feinstein will give opening remarks, then Blasey Ford will give her opening remarks, followed by questioning by senators. Republicans are expected to yield their question time to prosecutor Rachel Mitchell. Blasey Ford will then leave and Kavanaugh will enter to give his statement and answer questions.