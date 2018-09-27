BRETT KAVANAUGH

WATCH LIVE: Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford Senate Judiciary Committee hearing

Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford answer questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee about alleged sexual misconduct incidents from more than 30 years ago.

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
A Senate Judiciary Committee hearing is being held, in which Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and a woman who accuses him of sexual misconduct when they were teenagers are to testify separately.

RELATED: Here's what the three women accusing Brett Kavanaugh have said

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a Stanford and Palo Alto University professor, says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party in high school.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a vote on Kavanaugh for Friday, in hopes of having him confirmed next week.

The hearing starts at 7 a.m. PT. Senators Chuck Grassley and Dianne Feinstein will give opening remarks, then Blasey Ford will give her opening remarks, followed by questioning by senators. Republicans are expected to yield their question time to prosecutor Rachel Mitchell. Blasey Ford will then leave and Kavanaugh will enter to give his statement and answer questions.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
