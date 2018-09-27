BRETT KAVANAUGH

WATCH LIVE TODAY: Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford Senate Judiciary Committee hearing

Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford will face questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee about alleged sexual misconduct incidents from more than 30 years ago. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta/researchgate.net)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
A Senate Judiciary Committee hearing will be held today, in which Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and a woman who accuses him of sexual misconduct when they were teenagers are to testify separately.

Here's what the three women accusing Brett Kavanaugh have said

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a Stanford and Palo Alto University professor, says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party in high school.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a vote on Kavanaugh for Friday, in hopes of having him confirmed next week.

ABC7 will have live coverage from the hearing starting at 7 a.m. online and on TV.

Check back to watch live and follow Dion Lim on Twitter and Facebook as she reports on the hearing live from Washington.

