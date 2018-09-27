<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4347563" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford will face questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee about alleged sexual misconduct incidents from more than 30 years ago. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta/researchgate.net)