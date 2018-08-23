VIDEO: Wildfire smoke turns Bay Area skies dark, murky

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:

An air quality advisory for the entire Bay Area has been extended through Sunday.Video from SKY7 over San Francisco and other parts of the Bay Area on Thursday showed just how dark and murky the air was.It's not fog, as many residents probably thought. It's because of smoke from wildfires in the region.The Bay Area Quality Management District says the conditions were supposed to be better by Thursday, but that wasn't the case."Since wildfire smoke is unpredictable, it's hard to say when these conditions will change, though we will monitor these conditions the next few days. We do expect these conditions to last through the weekend," said Bay Area Air Quality Management District Public Information Officer Sarah Zahedi.