To be safe on BART? Be extra vigilant at night/weekends says bd President. Have BART dispatch # in cell or BART app. #abc7news pic.twitter.com/1HWOOnjBL1 — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) July 24, 2018

EMBED >More News Videos Here's everything we know about the attack that claimed the life of 18-year-old Nia Wilson.

CONTINUING COVERAGE ON DEADLY BART STABBING:

BART Bd President says stations w most violent crime Richmond, MacArthur, coliseum, Daly City, San Leandro #abc7news pic.twitter.com/30ZMAPesl7 — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) July 24, 2018

BART police say murder suspect had 925 tattoo on neck- that’s how rider ID’d him #abc7news pic.twitter.com/ITSi4AE3Lo — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) July 24, 2018

BART police said on Tuesday that despite the rash of homicides in the last several days linked to the transit agency, the system is safe.They urged riders, particularly those who ride at night and on weekends when there are fewer people on trains, to stay vigilant.Police officers can't be on every train, but the agency is working to fill dozens of vacancies.Police recommend storing the transit police dispatch number -- (510) 464-7000 -- on their cellphones and download the BART Watch app to report crimes.