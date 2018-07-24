OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --BART police said on Tuesday that despite the rash of homicides in the last several days linked to the transit agency, the system is safe.
They urged riders, particularly those who ride at night and on weekends when there are fewer people on trains, to stay vigilant.
Police officers can't be on every train, but the agency is working to fill dozens of vacancies.
Police recommend storing the transit police dispatch number -- (510) 464-7000 -- on their cellphones and download the BART Watch app to report crimes.
