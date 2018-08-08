BART

Bay Area Council urges BART to request mutual aid to get local police to help patrol trains, stations

This is an undated image of a BART police badge placard. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Bay Area Council is asking BART to consider asking mutual aid so that local police along the train line can help BART police patrol trains and the stations.

The request by the Council comes after three recent deaths at BART stations.

The most publicized the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Nia Wilson by a transient at MacArthur station.

#DearBART: Sound off on train safety, cleanliness

At Bay Fair Station a man was killed after another assault. And at Pleasant Hill station another death after an attack.

BART has now ordered its officers to work longer days and spend a normal day off riding trains and on platforms.

All this while BART police is faced with a serious staffing shortage.

RELATED: Family of Oakland BART stabbing victim suing transit agency

"Cities that are served by BART that benefit from BART service could provide local police resources that help supplement BART's force," Rufus Jeffris of The Bay Area Council said.

But, BART said in a written statement, "The collective bargaining agreements make clear that only BART police may provide security at BART. But that doesn't mean another agency can't respond to an ongoing incident if we need their assistance."

BART's former police chief Gary Gee tells ABC7 that mutual aid has been used during emergencies. He says BART could be in one now. "If this were an emergency staffing situation, I believe BART could call this as an exception."

The BART police union responded with a statement saying in part that they have now "saturated" the system with their presence. "Having officers who know our system patrol it is the best way to address the issue. Taking resources from other agencies would not be fair to the communities they serve," the statement read.

Find more stories on BART here.

Go here for full coverage on the stabbing at Oakland's MacArthur BART station that took the life of 18-year-old Nia Wilson.

CONTINUING COVERAGE ON DEADLY BART STABBING:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
BARTpublic transportationbart policepoliceNia Wilsonstabbingcrimetrainsmass transitOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
BART riders increasingly concerned with safety
Family of Nia Wilson files lawsuit against BART
#DearBART: Sound off on train safety, cleanliness
BART
Santa Rita Jail asked to stop releasing prisoners at night.
BART director wants to explore facial recognition tech
BART upping police presence following wave of violent attacks
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
More BART
Top Stories
VIDEO: Mountain lion caught on camera in San Mateo
Holy Fire: Suspect arrested in connection to SoCal blaze
SJSU science experiment deemed suspicious, detonated by bomb squad
Upper Lake residents return home after wildfire, but breathing isn't easy
Holy Fire burns 4,129 acres near Trabuco Canyon; 5 percent contained
Brock Turner loses appeal to overturn sexual assault conviction
VIDEO: What to do if you come face-to-face with a mountain lion
New York City approves cap on Uber, Lyft cars
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Wildfire tax relief, best cars for college
49ers to honor Dwight Clark with season-long celebration
San Jose non-profit group helping to educate children in Sierra Leone
Union City police chief's son accused of attacking Sikh man arrested
Mendocino Complex Fires creating poor air quality in Bay Area
More News