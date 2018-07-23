#BART Police Chief says officers located stabbing suspect on #Antioch bound train at the #PleasantHill station after tip from public. Took him into custody without incident. #BARTStabbing pic.twitter.com/2NyUKN0QRf — Lilian Kim (@liliankim7) July 24, 2018

CONTINUING COVERAGE ON DEADLY BART STABBING:

A murder suspect is in custody after a woman was killed in a stabbing at the MacArthur BART station in Oakland, BART officials said Monday evening.BART police took John Cowell into custody at the Pleasant Hill BART station. Police say it was an anonymous tip that led to the arrest. They thanked riders for staying vigilant.BART PD said the man was unprovoked when he pulled out a knife and attacked 18-year-old Nia Wilson and her sister Letifah. Nia did not survive."Everything that we've uncovered up to this point, we see no altercation," BART PD Chief Carlos Rojas said. "We don't have any information that there was any type of dispute."Chief Rojas described the attack as one of the most vicious he's seen throughout the decades he's spent on the force.Rojas explained BART police officers were on-site, already patrolling MacArthur BART station when the stabbing happened. However, the suspect got away as officers rendered aid to Nia and her sister.Police found the knife used to kill Nia at a nearby construction site.BART PD said surveillance video played a crucial role in this murder investigation, and in identifying the suspect.In the past, BART has been criticized for its use of fake, decoy cameras and its failure to capture other serious crimes.However, BART Board President Robert Raburn told ABC7 News the cameras are now working, and helped provide another look at the suspect.On July 18, officers cited John Lee Cowell for not having a proof of payment. BART PD shared a freeze frame from an officer's body cam.Nia's godfather and a member of the Stop Killing Our Kids organization is hoping evidence will lead to more answers.Daryle Allums said, "We don't know if it's racist, we don't know if this was random. We don't know what it was, but we're asking the African American community to stand down right now. Let's get this information to find out what really happened."There is growing speculation about whether the attack was a hate crime, and whether the suspect belonged to any white nationalist group.Chief Rojas says the department hasn't found that to be the case. However, commuters aren't convicedLuna Carmen told ABC7 News, "I don't know how divisive everything is getting and all of the racist sentiment here. Seems to be getting worse and it's heartbreaking."BART police didn't comment on the suspect's mental competency.