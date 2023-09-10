PHOTOS: Oakland Pride Parade and Celebration 2023

OAKAND, Calif. (KGO) -- ABC7 is proud to partner with Oakland Pride as the official broadcast sponsor for the Oakland Pride Parade.

RELATED: 2023 Oakland Pride Parade on ABC7

You can watch exclusively right now on abc7news.com, , the ABC7 News app, or download the ABC7 Bay Area App to watch on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple and Google TV.

Check out abc7news.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, and share your Pride on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging your photos or videos #abc7now and we may show them online or on TV. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit & distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live