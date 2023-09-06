Watch Oakland Pride Parade on ABC7

ABC7 is proud to be the official broadcast sponsor for the Oakland Pride Parade. You can watch exclusively on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 11 a.m.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- ABC7 is proud to partner with Oakland Pride as the official broadcast sponsor for the Oakland Pride Parade.

You can watch exclusively this Sunday at 11 a.m. on abc7news.com, , the ABC7 News app, or download the ABC7 Bay Area App to watch on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple and Google TV.

"We are thrilled to partner with ABC7 to increase LGBTQ+ visibility and access to the Oakland Pride Parade and Celebration," Oakland Pride Board President Attorney Michel Huff said in a statement. "The parade celebrates and represents Oakland's rich and diverse queer community and our allies. And the live coverage on ABC7's streaming platform allows us to reach more people than ever before."

Tom Cibrowski, ABC7 President and General Manager said in a statement, "The team at ABC7 is excited about our new partnership, and it is our pleasure to stream Oakland Pride live for our entire Bay Area audience for the first time. We are always proud to celebrate all of our diverse communities and look forward to showcasing the parade on the livestream on Channel 7."

The Oakland Pride Parade and Celebration takes place on Sept. 9 and 10. The parade is free to the public and will start at 11 a.m. at 14th & Broadway. It ends at 21st & Broadway. Parade contingents represent a wide array of community leaders and service groups, businesses, sponsors and allies.

The parade will be followed with the Celebration starting at 12 p.m. in Uptown Oakland (20th & Broadway). The festival features three stages of live entertainment (Main Stage, Latin Stage and Community Stage) starring Deborah Cox, Diana Reyes, Kevin Aviance, Regina Voce and more.

Go to OaklandPride.org for the full line up, advance tickets and more details.

Check out abc7news.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, and share your Pride on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging your photos or videos #abc7now and we may show them online or on TV. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit & distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live