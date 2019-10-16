7 On Your Side

CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Consumers value experiences over goods, and new law reimburses dealers for retail cost of warranty and recall repairs

By and Simone Chavoor
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Consumers value experiences over things, new study finds
Would you rather own a shirt with your favorite band on it - or would you rather see that band live in concert?

A new study has shown that consumers increasingly value experiences, such as travel, over tangible goods. This shift in spending attitude had already been attributed to Millennials, but advertising agency Momentum Worldwide found this attitude across the board. Their international survey found that 76 percent of consumers would rather put their money toward experiences, not products.

"In just a few short years we've seen an enormous shift in consumer sentiments towards brands and their involvement in live experiences," said Momentum CEO Chris Weil.



New law allows car dealerships to be more fairly compensated for warranty or recall repairs
Governor Gavin Newsom signed CA AB179 into law this Saturday, which will change the rate for auto dealers getting reimbursed by the carmaker for warranty or recall work.

Previously, franchised auto dealerships were compensated for warranty or repair work at a significantly lower rate than what a regular customer would be charged - sometimes 40 percent less than retail. Now, carmakers must reimburse dealerships at rates "equal to the franchisee's retail labor rate and retail parts rate."



Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingconsumer watchauto recallrecall7 on your sideshoppingconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Subaru Forester recalled for electrical issue, consumer data collection causes mistrust in users, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Congress introduces bill to ban 'resort fees,' U.S. and Japan come to agricultural tariff agreement, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Robin Hood flour recalled, Unilever pledges to halve plastic use, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: EpiPen maker to pay $30 million for financial nondisclosure, DOJ issues guidelines for using consumer genetic databases, and more
7 ON YOUR SIDE
QUICK TIP: Are business credit cards better than consumer credit cards?
ASK FINNEY: Do PG&E customers still have to pay, and are solar-powered homes safe?
Homeowner, renters' insurance won't cover power outage losses
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Nirvana Bars recovery nutrition bars and Andalou Naturals face masks!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters investigating cause of energy facility fire in Crockett
ABC7 Original Series: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Gov. Newsom kicks off Project Homeless Connect event in SF
WATCH IN 60: BART bonus at SFO, booming pot business, Omni Hotel olive trees
3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Hollister, day after 4.7 quake
AccuWeather forecast: Tracking chance of rain
Explosion at East Bay energy facility caught on camera
Show More
Birds eye view of NuStar energy facility in the East Bay
Rodeo residents feared NuStar explosion was another earthquake
BART may offer TSA priority line access to boost SFO ridership
Blue Halloween buckets raise awareness about autism
LIST: Frightening Bay Area Halloween activities
More TOP STORIES News