CONSUMER CATCH-UP: FDA details new nutrition labels, UCSF and Stanford make 'best hospitals' list

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- FDA details new food nutrition labels

Eating better will become easier this year.

New FDA rules require nutritional labels be a bit more specific.

From now on many packaged goods will have to state not just how many calories per servings and how many servings per package, but also how many calories in the entire package.

Now that's important because many times you take a quick glance and do not get the full picture.

Take a bag of macaroons. A quick glance tells you the calorie count is 170... But there are two servings in this bag.



UCSF, Stanford make list of top hospitals

U.S. News & World Report's latest Best Hospitals ratings lists two Bay Area Hospitals in its top 20 list.

UCSF Medical Center in San Francisco and Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto.

This is the 30th year the publication has released its hospital rankings. U.S. News says it researched 25 adult medical specialties, procedures and conditions and evaluated nearly every community hospital in the nation.



