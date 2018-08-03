NIA WILSON

WATCH LIVE TODAY: Memorial service for Nia Wilson, stabbing victim at Oakland BART station

EMBED </>More Videos

Nia Wilson was just 18 years old when she was killed in an unprovoked stabbing at MacArthur BART station in Oakland. Fighting through sorrow, her friends, family, and the community at large are mourning the teenager who brightened the lives of those she knew, and has inspired many who never got the chance. (Nia Wilson/Facebook)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A public memorial service is being held today for Nia Wilson, the 18-year-old who was fatally stabbed in an apparent random attack at the MacArthur BART station in Oakland.

The service will take place at 11 a.m. at Acts Full Gospel Church in Oakland.

For those unable to attend, ABC7 will carry it in its entirety online. Check back here to watch the public memorial service starting at 11 a.m.

CONTINUING COVERAGE ON DEADLY BART STABBING:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
BARTstabbingpublic transportationmass transitcrimeinvestigationpolicehomicidehomicide investigationmurderbart policeNia WilsonlawsuitOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
BART riders increasingly concerned with safety
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
'Remember Her' A tribute to Nia Wilson
Here's how you can help the family of Nia Wilson
BART stabbing victim recalls horrific attack, loss of sister
VIDEO: Chilling dispatch call describes terrifying fatal MacArthur BART stabbing
Heartbroken father demands justice after daughter stabbed at BART station
BART stabbing victim's godfather makes plea to black community
NIA WILSON
Nia Wilson family attorney says claim against BART will be filed next week
Family of Nia Wilson files lawsuit against BART
Nia Wilson's accused killer makes court appearance
#DearBART: Sound off on train safety, cleanliness
More Nia Wilson
Top Stories
Nia Wilson family attorney says claim against BART will be filed next week
New evacuations issued, some lifted as Mendocino Complex fires continue
Carr Fire is 6th most destructive fire in California history
Ayesha Curry shares adorable photo of 1-month-old Canon Curry
Spicer talks phone calls from Trump, press briefing do-overs and more at SF's Commonwealth Club
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Drones helping to fight wildfires in California
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Show More
Less traffic in Palo Alto? City greenlights new plan
'Crazy Rich Asians' is more than a rom-com, it's a ground-breaker for Asian-Americans
California vows to fight Trump plan to freeze fuel economy rules
Fire crews making slow progress towards stopping Ferguson Fire
Organizers prepare block party to celebrate Salesforce Transit Center opening
More News