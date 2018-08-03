OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --A public memorial service is being held today for Nia Wilson, the 18-year-old who was fatally stabbed in an apparent random attack at the MacArthur BART station in Oakland.
The service will take place at 11 a.m. at Acts Full Gospel Church in Oakland.
For those unable to attend, ABC7 will carry it in its entirety online. Check back here to watch the public memorial service starting at 11 a.m.
