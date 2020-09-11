Bay Area wildfire updates: Spare the Air Alert in effect for Bay Area through Monday

BAY AREA WILDFIRES: The latest on evacuation orders, road closures, containment numbers
LIVE: Track air quality levels impacted by smoke from San Francisco Bay Area wildfires
Here are the latest developments on the blazes in the Bay Area.
Sept. 10, 2020
12p.m.
Spare the Air Alert extended through Monday due to smoke from Bay Area and West Coast wildfires. Check out our midday forecast on air quality here.
10a.m.
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services closed today
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) San Francisco Field Office and three Application Support Centers are closed for in-person services on Friday Sept. 11. Application Support Centers in San Francisco, Oakland and Santa Rosa are affected.
Officers continue to work from home, and emergency services are available. The closures are due to air quality problems caused by wildfires.
Those who have an appointment for an interview will be rescheduled automatically. They, and those with biometrics appointments, will receive new appointment notices through the mail. Those who scheduled an appointment through InfoPass must make a new appointment at uscis.gov. Officers will provide limited availability for emergency services. For this, call the USCIS Contact Center at 1-800-375-5283.
Sept. 10, 2020
New evacuations issued have been near Oroville, north of Sacramento, as the Bear Fire explodes in size. The fire is exploding in size in the Plumas National Forest - fueled by high winds. So far, nearly 58,000 acres have burned and it's 37% contained. The Bear Fire is part of the North Complex, which sparked last month from a lightning strike. Mandatory evacuations have now spread across parts of three counties - Plumas, Butte and Yuba.
Sept. 9, 2020
2 p.m.
All CA national forests closed
After closing eight national forests in the southern half of the state earlier in the week, the U.S. Forest Service closed California's 10 other national forests Wednesday. In announcing the closure, USFS cited "unprecedented and historic fire conditions throughout the state."
7:30 a.m.
Weather 'all-clear' issued for PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs
PG&E has issued a weather "all clear" and will begin inspections and restoration work for the majority of power lines impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoffs issued in Northern California.
5:15 a.m.
Bear Valley triggers new evacuations
New evacuations have been issued near Oroville, north of Sacramento, as the Bear Fire explodes in size in the Plumas National Forest. Fueled by high winds, the fire has burned nearly 58,000 acres have burned and it's 37% contained. The wildfire is part of the North Complex, which sparked last month from a lightning strike. Mandatory evacuations have now spread across parts of three counties - Plumas, Butte and Yuba.
Sept. 8, 2020
7:25 a.m.
SCU Lightning Complex Fire 95% contained
The SCU Lightning Complex Fire burning in South and East Bay counties is now 95% contained and has burned 396,624 acres.
Sept. 7, 2020
10:15 p.m.
Walbridge Fire prompts mandatory evacuation orders, warnings in North Bay
The Sonoma County Sheriff's office released mandatory Evacuation Orders for entire area of Zone 2E4 which include: South of Mill Creek Road; North of Sweetwater Springs Road; West of Westside Road; East of Palmer Creek Road.
An Evacuation Warning has been issued for the entire area of Zone 1D5: North of the Russian River (actual river); East of Armstrong Woods Road; West of Westside Road; South of Sweetwater Springs Road. See more details here.
7 p.m.
PG&E says North Bay counties could lose power as part of PSPS
PG&E says they plan to begin deenergization in Napa and Sonoma counties starting at 3 a.m. Tuesday, which could impact 23,000 customers. This is part of a planned Public Safety Power Shutoff aimed at preventing fires amid a Red Flag Warning in the Bay Area. See the full list of California counties that could be impacted here.
SCU, CZU complex fires grow in containment, Fire activity increases in Walbridge Fire, CAL FIRE says
In the 7 p.m. CAL FIRE update, officials say the CZU Lightning Complex Fire is 80% contained in San Mateo and Santa Cruz Counties. The SCU Lightning Complex Fire is now 94% contained. However, fire activity has increased within the Walbridge Fire Containment lines in the North Bay See the latest numbers here.
1:45 p.m.
New wildfire burning in Mendocino County prompts evacuation order
An active fire burning in Mendocino County is prompting evacuation orders in the Willits area Monday. Mendocino Sheriff's officials have issued an evacuation order in Willits including Big John Road, Sky View Road, First Gate Road and Schow Road to Ryan Creek Road. Get the latest here.
1:30 p.m.
California sets record with 2M acres burned so far this year
Wildfires have burned more than two million acres in California this year, setting a new state record even as crews battled dozens of growing blazes in sweltering temperatures Monday that strained the electrical grid and threatened power outages for millions.
7 a.m.
CZU Lightning Complex Fire 76% contained
The CZU Lightning Complex Fire in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties has burned 86,509 acres and is 76% contained, according to CAL FIRE.
Sept. 6, 2020
7 p.m.
CZU Lightning Complex Fire 72% contained
CAL FIRE says the CZU Lightning Complex Fire has burned 86,509 acre and is 72% contained. See the full report here.
6:55 p.m.
SCU Lightning Complex Fire containment grows to 92%
The SCU Lightning Complex Fire has scorched 396,624 acres in the East and South Bay and is 92% contained, CAL FIRE said in their evening update. See the full report here.
5:15 p.m.
LNU Lightning Complex Fire containment grows to 91%
The LNU Lightning Complex Fire has burned 375,209 acres in the North Bay and is 91% contained, CAL FIRE officials say. See the latest details here.
9 a.m.
All evacuation warnings in Napa County lifted
The evacuation warning in all areas within Napa County has been lifted.
Berryessa Knoxville Road from Eastside Road to the Napa/Lake county line will remain closed until further notice due to hazardous conditions along the roadway.
9 a.m.
All evacuation warnings and orders in Lake County lifted
All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted in Lake County, according to Lake County Sheriff's Department.
Sept. 5, 2020
9 p.m.
Containment grows for Two Bay Area wildfires
CAL FIRE released the latest containment and acreage numbers burning in the Bay Area Saturday evening. The SCU Lightning Complex Fire burning in parts of the East and South Bay is 396,624 acres and 88 percent contained. The CZU Lightning Complex Fire burning in Santa Cruz and San Mateo Counties is 86,509 acres and 64 percent contained. The LNU Lightning Complex Fire burning in the North Bay is 375,209 acres and remains at 89 percent contained. You can see the latest graph here.
8 a.m.
Containment grows for Bay Area wildfires
CAL FIRE released new containment and acreage numbers Saturday morning for the three largest fires burning in the Bay Area. The LNU Lightning Complex Fire in the North Bay is now 375,209 acres and 89 percent contained. The SCU Lightning Complex Fire in parts of the East and South Bay is 396,624 acres and 86 percent contained. The smaller of the three fires, the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties is 86,509 acres and 61 percent contained, per CAL FIRE.
Sep. 4, 2020
2:45 p.m.
Water alert issued for Berryessa Highlands
Due to recent wildfire activity, Napa County issued a water alert for Berryessa Highlands of possible water contamination. The State Water Resources Control Board- Division of Drinking Water, the Napa County Environmental Health Department, and the NBRID-Berryessa Highlands water system are advising residents of Berryessa Highlands and Oakridge Estates to not use water for drinking and cooking until further notice. You can get the full details here.
2 p.m.
FEMA encourages applications for wildfire assistance as soon as possible
Survivors of the CZU Lightning Complex Fire have until October 21 to apply for federal assistance funds from FEMA. Registering with FEMA will determine survivors' eligibility for disaster relief funds to assist with urgent and longer-term needs. To register you can call 1-800-621-3362 or visit DisasterAssistance.gov. The CZU Complex Fire is 56 percent contained and more 86,000 acres in size.
9:50 a.m.
Woodward Fire burns 4,700 acres
The Woodward Fire in Marin County has burned more than 4,700 acres and is 71% contained.
7:15 a.m.
SCU Complex Fire grows 5,000 acres overnight
The SCU Lightning Complex burning in East and South Bay counties overnight grew over 5,000 acres overnight, but containment also grew 2 percent.
Sep. 3, 2020
5 p.m.
Evacuation orders downgraded in San Mateo Co.
Evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings in the following areas: Areas in San Mateo County, Areas of north Canyon Road, Community of Loma Mar and Deerborn Park.
2:45 p.m.
Lake Berryessa to remain closed Labor Day weekend due to fire damage
The Bureau of Reclamation says facilities at Lake Berryessa will remain closed through Labor Day weekend due to fire damage. Officials say this includes all day-use areas, boat launching and concession-operated sites. The area sustained extensive damage from the recent lightning-ignited fires and will not reopen until it is safe. Officials say all reservations at Markley Cove, Pleasure Cove, Steele Canyon, Spanish Flat, and Putah Canyon Resorts have been canceled.
6:40 a.m.
Firefighters race for containment before temps surge
Firefighters across the Bay Area are racing for containment before temperatures surge this weekend. The SCU Lightning Complex in Santa Clara, Alameda, and Contra Costa counties is now 76-percent contained and has burned more than 390,000 acres. The LNU Lightning Complex in Napa, Sonoma, Lake, and Solano counties has burned more than 375,000 acres and is 78-percent contained. The CZU Complex in Santa Cruz and San Mateo Counties has burned more than 85,000 acres and is almost 50-percent contained.
Sep. 2, 2020
4 p.m.
Evacuation Orders downgraded to warnings for parts of San Mateo, Santa Cruz counties
Evacuation Orders have been reduced to Evacuation Warnings for areas in southern San Mateo and Northern Santa Cruz Counties south of Skyline road and the northern portion of Highway 9 above Highway 236. See details for Santa Cruz County here. See details from CAL FIRE for San Mateo County here.
11:55 a.m.
Evacuation orders lifted in parts of Santa Clara Co.
Evacuation orders that were triggered by the SCU Lightning Complex Fire have been lifted in parts of Santa Clara County.
11 a.m.
Evacuation orders downgraded in Sonoma Co.
CAL FIRE says mandatory evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings in Sonoma County for the Walbridge Fire.
6:30 a.m.
Firefighters gain more control of Bay Area wildfires
Firefighters are gaining control of wildfires burning in the Bay Area, but the danger is not over. The SCU Lightning Complex in Santa Clara, Alameda, and Contra Costa counties is now 72% contained. More than 390,000 acres have burned. The LNU Lightning Complex in the North Bay is 74% contained. The CZU Lightning Complex in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties is now 45% contained.
Sep. 1, 2020
6:45 p.m.
CAL FIRE gives update on LNU, SCU Complex Fires
The LNU Lightning Complex Fire burning in the North Bay has risen to 74% containment. Crews have fully contained the Meyers Fire that has scorched 2,360 acres in Sonoma County. See full report here.
Officials say the SCU Lightning Complex Fire has grown to 391,150 acres and containment has risen to 72%. CAL FIRE says they hope to contain the blaze burning across the East and South Bay by Sept. 3. See full report here.
4:15 p.m.
Officials ID 3 killed in LNU Complex Fire in North Bay
The Coroner's Bureau of the Napa County Sheriff's Office has identified three individuals found on Aug. 19 and officials say the fatalities are directly related to the Napa LNU Complex fires. Officials say Mary Kathryn Hintemeyer, 70, Leo Thomas McDermott, 71, and Thomas Leo McDermott, 40, were Napa residents and lived at the residence where they were recovered, on the 6900 Block of State Route 128. Their home was engulfed by the wildfire on Aug. 18, however the exact time and date of the deaths have not been determined.
2 p.m.
Resource center opens for residents impacted by CZU Lightning Complex Fire
Residents impacted by the CZU Lightning Complex Fire burning in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties can now find an array of government and additional services at a Local Assistance Center now open in Pescadero. The center is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Pescadero Elementary School, 620 North St., Pescadero. No appointments are necessary. A temporary evacuation center established at Half Moon Bay High School will close this evening as services move to the Local Assistance Center. The county is working to provide a full list of what services are and will be available at their website here.
9:45 a.m.
Woodward Fire 17% contained
The Woodward Fire in Marin County has now burned 3,269 acres and is now 17% contained.
8 a.m.
CAL FIRE gains more ground on Bay Area wilfires
The CZU Lightning Complex in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties has burned 85,218 acres and is 43% contained. The SCU Lightning Complex in East and South Bay counties is 390,157 acres and 70% contained. The LNU Lightning Complex in the North Bay is 375,209 acres and 69% contained.
5:45 a.m.
FEMA offers financial assistance for wildfire victims
FEMA is offering a financial assistance program to help displaced wildfire victims. It's a $500 one time payment and you don't have to pay it back. Anyone impacted severely by the wildfires can apply, including people in Napa, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Solano, and Sonoma counties. The grant is part of Fema's Critical Needs Assistance program. The deadline to apply is September 5.
Aug. 31, 2020
7 p.m.
CAL FIRE gives latest acreage, containment numbers on SCU, LNU, CZU Lighting Complex fires
The LNU Complex Fire has burned 375.209 acres across the North Bay and is 66% contained.
The SCU Complex Fire has burned 387,157 acres across the East and South Bay and is 65% contained
The CZU Complex Fire has burned 85,060 acres across Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties and is 41% contained. More details here.
6 p.m.
CAL FIRE's final briefing on CZU Complex Fire in San Mateo, Santa Cruz counties
The CZU Complex Fire affecting San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties have burned 85,060 acres with 41% containment, CAL FIRE said in a press conference Monday evening. 1,453 structures have been destroyed in the fire, with 1,401 in Santa Cruz County and 52 in San Mateo County.
6,759 structures still remain threatened in the area. CAL FIRE says there are no more press briefing planned, but they will keep the public informed through twitter and county websites.
12 p.m.
Israeli Firefighters arrive in California to assist with wildfire response
In response to a request from the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, a team of 10 Israeli firefighters have deployed to California to assist in battling some of the largest wildfires in the state's history. Read more from CAL OES here.
11 a.m.
All evacuation orders, warnings in Alameda Co.
All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted in Alameda County as crews battle the SCU Lightning Complex Fire. Get the latest on evacuations and road closures here.
All San Joaquin Co. evacuations lifted
All evacuation orders and warnings in San Joaquin County have been lifted as CAL FIRE continues to battle the SCU Lightning Complex Fire.
10 a.m.
Woodward Fire in Marin County burns 3,269 acres
The Woodward Fire in Marin County has burned 3,269 acres and is now 17% contained.
8:15 a.m.
CAL FIRE gains more ground on Bay Area wilfires
The LNU Lightning Complex Fire in Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Yolo and Solano county is 375,209 acres and 63% contained. The SCU Lightning Complex Fire in Santa Clara County, Alameda County, Contra Costa County, San Joaquin County, Stanislaus County, Merced County, and San Benito County is 383,157 acres and 60% contained. The CZU Lightning Complex Fire in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties is 84,860 acres and 39% contained.
5:30 a.m.
Assistance centers open for LNU Complex Fire victims
The LNU Lightning Complex in Sonoma, Napa, Lake, Solano and Yolo counties has been one of the most destructive. More than 375,000 acres have burned, but containment is now at 58%. Some residents are returning home as two assistance centers open up. One is at Healdsburg High School, the other at a Bank of America branch in Guerneville. The assistance centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day through Friday.
Aug. 30, 2020
6 p.m.
CZU Lightning Complex Fire update
CZU Lightning Complex Fire has burned 84,768 acres, 37% contained according to CAL FIRE. 1,281 structures have been destroyed in the fire, with the majority in Santa Cruz County.
3 p.m.
SCU Lightning Complex Fire remains at 50% containment
CAL FIRE said the SCU Lightning Complex Fire has burned 377,471 acres in the South and East Bay and is 50% contained. There are 20,000 structures that remain threatened.
1:15 p.m.
Evacuations lifted in parts of Napa and Lake counties
Some evacuation warnings have been lifted for the LNU Lightning Complex Fire in Napa and Lake counties.
12:30 p.m.
All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted for the SCU Lightning Complex Fire in Stanislaus County.
8:30 a.m.
Firefighters gain slight ground on Bay Area fires overnight
The LNU Lightning Complex in Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Yolo and Solano county is now 375,209 acres and 56% contained. The CZU Lightning Complex in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties is 84,640 acres and 35% contained. The SCU Lightning Complex in Santa Clara County, Alameda County, Contra Costa County, San Joaquin County, Stanislaus County, Merced County, and San Benito County is 377,471 acres and 50% contained.
Aug. 29, 2020
7 p.m.
LNU Lightning Complex Fire grows as containment increases
CAL FIRE reports 373,920 acres have burned, but is now 55 percent contained.
6 p.m.
CAL FIRE gives update on CZU Lightning Complex Fire burning in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties
Officials from CAL FIRE say 84,338 acres have burned and is 33 percent contained. 1,094 structures have been destroyed, and 20 of them are in San Mateo County, while 1,074 structures are in Santa Cruz County.
CAL FIRE says there is no exact time frame when evacuated residents can return home, it will be a day-by-day evaluation.
One person was reported missing, and was last seen before the wildfires. But was not reported missing until recently. Unclear if disappearance is fire related.
Donations will be accepted as limited capacity starting Monday.
3:50 p.m.
CA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife announces closure in Napa, Solano counties
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced the closure of some wildlife areas in Napa and Solano counties due to the Hennessy and LNU Lightning Complex fires. Bay City News is reporting Knoxville and Cedar Roughs wildlife areas in Napa County and Putah
Creek Wildlife Area in Solano County have been closed by the CDFW until further notice, officials said. The areas are closed to all public uses including hunting and hiking. Officials said the A Zone deer hunt season, dove hunt season and the fall wild turkey hunt season will be closed for the remainder of the year.
3 p.m.
CAL FIRE gives update on SCU Complex Fire
CAL FIRE held a press briefing at 3 p.m. on the SCU Lightning Complex Fire. The fire is estimated at 374,471 acres burned and 40 percent contained.
9 a.m.
Woodward Fire at 3,072 acres, 10 percent containment
The Woodward Fire in Marin County has now burned 3,072 acres and is at 10 percent containment, officials say.
#WoodwardFire Update Saturday, Aug 29.— Point Reyes NPS (@PointReyesNPS) August 29, 2020
Area Burned: 3,072 acres
Containment: 10%
Total Personnel: 521
•Crews: 13
•Engines: 33
•Helicopters: 6
•Planes: 2
•Dozers: 5
•Masticators: 3https://t.co/iKnQ3eyERo pic.twitter.com/BdNmVjJGBx
8 a.m.
SCU Lightning Complex fire grows to 374, 471 acres with 40% containment, CAL FIRE says
The SCU Lightning Complex Fire burning in parts of the East and South Bay is now at 374,471 acres with 40 percent containment, CAL FIRE said as of 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The LNU Lightning Complex Fire is estimated 373, 324 with 41 percent containment. The CZU Lightning Fire is at 83,335 with 29 percent containment, according to CAL FIRE. The SCU Complex Fire is the largest wildfire burning in the state.
Aug. 28, 2020
6 p.m.
CZU Lightning Complex fire update
CAL FIRE officials say the CZU Complex Fire burning in San Mateo, Santa Cruz counties has now burned 83,133 acres and is 27% contained. Officials say more than 10,000 homes are still threatened by this fire and 575 homes have been destroyed, 11 of those in San Mateo County. CAL FIRE says over 40,000 people remain evacuated.
3 p.m.
SCU Lightning Complex fire update
Officials gave update on SCU Lightning Complex fires which are burning in five counties, including Contra Costa, Alameda and Santa Clara counties in the Bay Area. CAL FIRE says the SCU Lightning Complex Fire has burned 372,971 acres and is 35 percent contained. Forty-eight structures have been destroyed. More than 1,900 firefighters are battling the blaze, but three first responders and two civilians have been injured. CAL FIRE says there is good news, however, they expect counties to re-populate when it's safe to do so and get a better handle of the fires.
11 a.m.
LNU Complex Fire 35% contained
CAL FIRE says the The LNU Lightning Complex burning in Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Yolo and Lake counties are now at 371,249 and 35% contained.
9:30 a.m.
Woodward Fire remains 8% contained
The Woodward Fire at Point Reyes National Seashore in Marin County has burned 2,860 acres and is 8% contained.
7:45 a.m.
Complex fire acreage update
CAL FIRE says the SCU Lightning Complex fires burning in Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties have grown to 372,971 acres and is 35% contained.
6:15 a.m.
CZU Complex Fire grows slightly overnight
The CZU Lightning Complex Fire in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties has grown slightly to 82,540 acres and is now 26% contained.
Aug. 27, 2020
6 p.m
CAL FIRE gives update on CZU Complex Fire
The CZU Lightning Complex Fire has burned 81,471 acres, 24% contained in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, CAL FIRE officials said in a press conference Thursday evening. Officials say 13,305 structures are still threatened, with most of the fire damage and danger area near the coast along Highway 1. With the progress made over the last few days, more than 28,000 evacuated residents are now able to return home, including the entire of Scotts Valley. Police officials also announced there had been no arrests made in the past night on any burglaries or looting in the evacuated areas.
4:20 p.m.
2 firefighters injured while battling North Bay fire
Two firefighters were hurt by falling debris Thursday morning while battling the Woodward Fire burning in Poiint Reyes. Officials say the injuries are non-life threatening and both firefighters were taken to the hospital for further treatment.
4 p.m.
SCU Lightning Complex Fire update
CAL FIRE and law enforcement officials gave a briefing on the SCU lightning Complex Fire burning in seven counties, including Santa Clara and Alameda counties. The fire has burned 368,000 acres, 35% containment, according to CAL FIRE PIO Rich Bocchini. Officials say they will make significant progress to get the flames out in the next coming days. The SCU Complex Fire still remains the second largest fire in California history.
3 p.m.
Officials identify victims in LNU Lightning Complex Fire
Two men killed in the LNU Complex Fire in Solano County were identified Thursday as 82-year-old Douglas Mai, of Vacaville and 64-year-old Leon Bone, also of Vacaville, according to the Associated Press. Authorities confirmed Mai died of thermal injuries due to the fire. He was found Aug. 20 in the 7000 block of Pleasants Valley Road in an unincorporated part of the city. The LNU Lightning Complex Fire has burned more than 368,000 acres in Solano, Sonoma, Lake, Yolo and Napa counties. It is the largest wildfire in California, followed by the SCU Complex Fire.
12:10 p.m.
San Mateo Co. begins repopulation in some areas
Officials in San Mateo County are reopening some evacuated areas amid the CZU Lightning Complex Fire, officials announced during a press briefing Thursday afternoon. Those areas that are reopening include Pescadero Beach, Pescadero Creek County Park, San Gregorio, La Honda, Langley Hill, Russian Ridge Open Space, Middleton Tract, Portola Redwood State Parks. For a full map of the reopening areas, click here. This news from the county is the start of its repopulation plan. The decision to reopen these areas was based on a recommendation from CAL FIRE, a county official said.
11 a.m.
LNU Lightning Complex Fire update
Officials gave an update Thursday on the 368,868-acre LNU Lightning Complex Fires burning in the North Bay. CAL FIRE operations section chief Chris Waters says the Meyers Fire is well contained and re-population has taken place. The Walbridge Fire is in a difficult place, he says, and crews are still working to knock down the blaze. He expects significant progress to be made on Thursday. The Hennessey Fire is still the highest priority.
9:30 a.m.
Woodward Fire is now 2,860 acres
The Woodward Fire burning in Marin County is now 2,860 acres and 8% contained, CAL FIRE said Thursday morning.
6 a.m.
SCU Lightning Complex Fire grows slightly to 368,671 acres
The SCU Lightning Complex Fire burning in Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties is now 368, 671 acres and 35% contained, CAL FIRE said.
6 a.m.
LNU fire grows 368,868 acres
The LNU Lightning Complex Fire in the North Bay grew slightly overnight to 368,868 acres and is now 33% contained.
6 a.m.
CZU Complex Fire containment grows to 21%
The CZU Lightning Complex Fire in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties grew slightly overnight to 81,330 acres and containment has increased to 21 percent. At least 646 structures have been destroyed and 23,000 are threatened. The forecast is calling for a drier marine layer, faster breezes and warmer afternoons. One of three people reported missing has been found safe.
Aug. 26, 2020
8:10 p.m.
Containment grows on SCU Complex Fire burning in 5 counties
CAL FIRE released their evening update on the SCU Complex Fire that showed firefighters had gained some ground on the blaze. As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, containment is now at 30% with 367,371 burned. At least 37 buildings have been destroyed, three first responders and two civilians have been injured by the fire.
7:15 p.m.
New evacuation warnings issued in Lake Co.
CAL FIRE issued new evacuation warnings for residents in Lake County. They include: East of Old Long Valley Rd. / New Long Valley Rd, extending north to the Lake / Colusa County line; North of Highway 20 and South and West of the Lake / Colusa County line. See latest list of orders, warnings here.
7 p.m.
CAL FIRE gives update on CZU Lightning Complex Fire
CAL FIRE said the CZU Lightning Complex fire has burned 81,137 acres and is 21% contained. The fire has damaged 61 buildings and destroyed 590 structures.
6 p.m.
UC Santa Cruz announces phased reopening
University officials announced the campus will resume operations, through a phased reopening, effective immediately. Residents are reminded take caution while emergency vehicles continue to operate in the area.
5:55 p.m.
Officials searching for 3 missing evacuees amid CZU Lightning Complex Fires
Santa Cruz detectives are still looking for three missing persons who are from the evacuated fire zones. They are trying to contact 70-year-old Henry Reinke, 21-year-old Shane Smith and 37-year-old Micah Szoke.
If you have seen them or know there whereabouts, please call their non-emergency dispatch line at 831-471-1121.
4 p.m.
Sonoma County officials give update on North Bay wildfire
CAL FIRE gave an update on the massive LNU Lightning Complex Fire that has destroyed 978 structures and triggered evacuations in the North Bay. The fire has burned 357,046 acres and is 33% contained.
3 p.m.
CAL FIRE gives update on SCU Lightning Complex Fire
CAL FIRE officials gave an update on the SCU Lightning Complex Fire that has burned 365,772 acres in seven counties, including Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara and Stanislaus counties. The SCU Complex Fire is now the second largest wildfire in California's history and CAL FIRE officials say the blaze is 25% contained.
11 a.m.
CAL FIRE gave an update on the massive LNU Lightning Complex Fire that has destroyed homes and triggered evacuations in the North Bay.
9 a.m.
Officials give Woodward Fire update
Officials say that Woodward Fire activity in Marin County on Tuesday was low to moderate because of the relatively humid marine layer. Today's operations will continue with direct and indirect line construction on the north, east and south sides. The blaze is currently at 2,739 acres and is 5% contained.
7:45 a.m.
Containment grows on LNU Lightning Complex Fire
Containment on the LNU Lightning Complex Fire in the North Bay has grown to 33%. The blaze grew slightly overnight to 357,046 acres.
6:10 a.m.
CZU Lightning Complex Fire barely grows overnight
The CZU Lightning Complex burning in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties rose slightly to 80,130 acres. The blaze remains at 19% containment, but firefighters said they have made "significant progress" over the past couple of days. The number of structures destroyed has risen from 443 to 538. Sheriff's deputies say a woman in her 60s was found dead in Santa Cruz County during a welfare check, she is believed to have died of natural causes. Another person has been reported missing after they entered the evacuation zone.
Aug. 25, 2020
7 p.m.
CAL FIRE gives update on LNU Lightning Complex
CAL FIRE officials gave an update on the LNU Complex Fire that has burned 356,326 acres and destroyed 978 buildings. Officials say five people have been killed by the blaze that is currently only 27% contained.
SCU Complex Fire grows to 365,772 acres, 20% contained.
CAL FIRE provided the latest on the SCU Lightning Complex Fire burning in East Bay and South Bay counties. See the latest here.
6 p.m.
Santa Cruz Co. releases fire damage assessment map, CAL FIRE gives latest update on CZU Complex Fire
Officials with CAL FIRE gave an update on the CZU Lightning Complex Fire that has burned more than 79,640 acres in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties. Officials say the blaze is 19% contained and has burned a total of 443 buildings. You can check if your home was impacted using Santa Cruz County's new fire assessment map here. Watch the full 6 p.m. update here.
5:30 p.m.
CAL Fire updates evacuation warnings, orders in San Joaquin Co.
CAL FIRE updates evacuation orders, warnings for San Joaquin Co. impacted by SCU Lightning Complex Fire. Evacuation warnings and orders including: All of PAR Estates, W. Vernalis, Bernard Dr., Stearman Rd., Brichetto Ct., Stearman Ct. S. Chrisman Rd. south of I-580, Tracy Golf and Country Club, North of West Corral Hollow Road to I-580 and East of the Alameda County line to I-580 have been lifted. See announcement here.
3 p.m.
CAL FIRE gives update on SCU Lightning Complex Fire
CAL FIRE officials gave an update on the SCU Lightning Complex Fire that has burned 363,772 acres Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara and Stanislaus Counties. The fire is now the second largest in California history, surpassing the LNU Lightning Complex fire which has burned 352,913 acres in the North Bay and is 27% contained. Watch the full update here.
2:00 p.m
CAL FIRE lifts CZU Complex Fire related evacuation warnings in Santa Clara Co.
CAL FIRE announced that evacuation warnings in Santa Clara County have been lifted. Officials warn that fire conditions may change and the areas may change back to an evacuation warning or order. Check the latest evacuation orders and warnings here.
#CZULightningComplex | Evacuation Warnings in Santa Clara County have been lifted. @CALFIRECZU pic.twitter.com/uWBUGKC3mX— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 25, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Spare the Air Alert extended in Bay Area
A Spare the Air Alert has been extended through Friday, Aug. 28 in the Bay Area due to wildfire smoke.
1 p.m.
Some evacuation orders lifted in Sonoma County
All evacuation orders have been lifted for north of Windsor River Road to the northern town limit and west of Hwy 101 to the western town limit in Sonoma County. Track the latest evacuations here.
Oakland Zoo closes early due to poor air quality
The Oakland Zoo announced it will close for the remainder of Tuesday due to poor air quality. The park says conditions vary and ask the public to check their website for when they will open back up.
11 a.m.
CAL FIRE says the LNU Lightning Complex Fire in the North Bay has burned 352,913 acres in the North Bay and is 27% contained.
9:30 a.m.
Marin County officials give update Woodward Fire
Marin County officials gave an update on the Woodward Fire. The blaze has now burned over 2,700 acres and is only five percent contained.
7:15 a.m.
CZU Lightning Complex Fire containment grows 17%, number of missing people rises
Containment on the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties has grown to 17% as blaze barely grew to 78,889 acres overnight. There are 330 structures that have been destroyed and more than 25,000 are threatened. Firefighters say the weather has improved over the past couple of days and they have dropped 200,000 gallons of water from various aircraft yesterday. The number of missing people has risen to seven.
6 a.m.
CAL FIRE gives update on the CZU Lightning Complex Fire
CAL FIRE is giving an update on the CZU Lightning Complex Fire that has burned 78,684 acres in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties.
Aug. 24, 2020
7 p.m.
CA wildfire survivors can now register with FEMA for financial assistance
The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) announced Monday wildfire survivors are now able to register with FEMA for federal financial assistance. Officials say if you are impacted by the wildfires in Lake, Monterey, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, and Yolo counties, you may be eligible for assistance from the FEMA. For losses not covered by insurance, people can register for disaster assistance in three ways: online through disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA App or by calling 800-621-3362. For more information click here.
6 p.m.
CAL FIRE, Lake Co. officials give update on LNU Complex Fire
CAL FIRE and Lake County officials will give an update on LNU Lightning Complex that has burned more than 350,000 acres in the North Bay.
6 p.m.
CZU Complex Fire burns 78,684 acres, 13% contained
CZU Complex Fire has burned 78,684 acres in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties, and is 13% contained, officials said in a media briefing Monday evening. 25,000 structures are still threatened, with 276 structures destroyed in both counties with a majority in Santa Cruz County.
3 p.m.
347,000 acres burned, 10% contained in SCU Complex Fire, CAL FIRE says
The SCU Lightning Complex Fire burning in the East Bay, South Bay, and parts of Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties have burned 347,000 acres, and is currently 10 % contained, CAL FIRE officials said during a press conference Monday. Officials say five structures have been destroyed in the fire, and 25,000 more are threatened to date. "Our room for error is 0," says Cal Fire Santa Clara Unit chief Jake Hess, as he warned residents to prepare for more evacuations in the coming days.
2:30 p.m.
Some evacuation orders downgraded to warnings related to Walbridge Fire, Meyers Fire in Sonoma Co.
Map Grid 1D1 including East of the Sonoma Coast, North of the Russian River, West of Myers Grade Road and South of Fort Ross Road have been downgraded to an Evacuation Warning. Map Grid 1D2 including East of Myers Grade Road, North of the Russian River, West of Cazadero Highway and South of Fort Ross Road are also downgraded to an Evacuation Warning. Officials say people returning the area must use Higway 1. Highway 116 remains closed east of Cazadero Highway. Officials remind that people are able to return home at your own risk. The county has set up a Re-entry Point at 17499 Bodega Highway, Bodega Bay. See the latest list of evacuations and road closures here.
12:55 p.m.
Medical care, assistance for business owners impacted by CZU Complex Fire
San Mateo County residents & business owners who sustained losses in CZU LightningComplex Fire can begin applying for assistance on Tuesday by registering online or by calling 800-621-FEMA(3362) or 800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired, the County of San Mateo announced on Twitter.
Santa Cruz County evacuees from the CZU Lightning Complex Fire can receive medical care (including pharmaceutical services) at the Santa Cruz County's 24/7 temporary clinic at the County Fairgrounds. If it's an emergency, call 911, Santa Cruz County officials said on Twitter.
12:40 p.m.
CHP provides update on road closures in Napa Co.
The Napa County CHP gave an update on road closures in the area. Soda Canyon Road and Wooden Valley Road are open. SR-121 at Circle Oaks Drive (used to be Vichy Ave) and Atlas Peak Rd at 3683 Atlas Peak Rd (used to be Westgate Dr) are now closed. See Tweet here and latest evacuations and list of other road closures here.
11:30 a.m.
Several Santa Cruz post offices temporarily close due to CZU Complex Fire
Several Santa Cruz post offices temporarily close due to CZU Complex Fire. Customers impacted by the closures are being directed to alternative mail pick-up locations. More information can be found here.
11 a.m.
CAL FIRE update on LNU Lightning Complex Fire in North Bay
CAL FIRE is giving an update on the massive LNU Lightning Complex Fire that continues to rage out of control in the North Bay.
9:55 a.m.
Red Flag Warning canceled early for Bay Area
A Red Flag Warning was canceled earlier than expected for the Bay Area. The National Weather Service says dry lightning and gusty winds have moved north of the region. The warning was originally supposed to be in place until 5 p.m. but was canceled around 9:30 a.m. Thunderstorms that were forecasted to hit the Bay Area overnight remained in the Central Valley and Tahoe areas. Firefighters say the humid conditions have helped to slow down and even stop the spread of the fires in some locations.
8:30 a.m.
1 more death in LNU Complex Fire in North Bay
One more death has been reported in the LNU Lightning Complex Fire. The fire has burned 350,000 acres in Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Yolo and Lake counties and is 22 percent contained.
6:45 a.m.
4 missing in CZU Lightning Complex Fire
Four people have been reported missing in the CZU Lightning Complex Fire that continues to rage in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties.
6:15 a.m.
CZU Lightning Complex Fire grows to 78,000 acres
The CZU Lightning Complex Fire in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties grew to 78,000 acres overnight and is now 13% contained. There are 24,000 structures threatened and at least 230 have been destroyed. CAL FIRE says weather over the past 24 hours was not as "significant" as expected. Humidity has helped slow the fire and even extinguish it in some areas. Officials said three people were arrested for trespassing in the evacuation zone.
5:45 a.m.
Evacuation warning issued for parts of Palo Alto Foothills, Foothills Park
An evacuation warning was issued for parts of Santa Clara County, including select areas of Palo Alto, west of 280 including Foothills Park and the Palo Alto Foothills.
4 a.m.
CAL FIRE to give update on CZU Lightning Complex Fire
CAL FIRE officials will hold a briefing at 6 a.m. on the latest updates on the CZU Lightning Complex Fire burning in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties.
Aug. 23, 2020
11 p.m.
Walbridge Fire scorches entire hillside, burns handful of North Bay homes
On Sunday night, the Walbridge Fire, just west of Healdsburg, scorched an entire hillside over the weekend. The wildfire burned half a dozen homes. Amber Magness whose parents live near the flames was in tears when she found out her childhood home was burned down. Read more here.
7 p.m.
LNU Lightning Complex Fire estimated at more than 347,000 acres
The LNU Lightning Complex Fire has grown to 347,630 acres and is now 21% contained as of 7:40 p.m., CAL FIRE said Sunday night. The fire includes the Hennessey Fire, estimated at 290,102 acres with 22% containment, the Walbridge Fire at 52,068 acres with 5% containment and the Meyers Fire at 2,360 acres with 95% containment.
SCU Lightning Complex Fire scorches 343,965 acres, 10% contained.
The SCU Lightning Complex Fire has grown to 343,965 acres and is 10% contained as of Sunday evening, CAL FIRE said. Officials say 20,065 structures are threatened and 17 buildings have been destroyed. See the latest numbers and evacuations here.
6 p.m.
CZU Lightning Complex Fire grows to 74,000 acres, kills 1 civilian, CAL FIRE says
According to CAL FIRE, one person has died amid the CZU Lightning Complex Fire that has scorched 74,000 acres in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties. The wildfire is 8% contained and officials say there are still 24,000 structures that are threatened. Read more here.
3:20 p.m.
Santa Cruz County officials urge all evacuees to move to indoor shelter amid Red Flag Warning
Santa Cruz County officials are urging evacuees staying outdoors or in tents to move into one of the available shelters to avoid heat exhaustion and possible thunderstorms amid a Red Flag Warning.
Find the list of available shelters in Santa Cruz County here.
3 p.m.
Thousands urged to evacuate as SCU Complex Fire burns in Santa Clara Co.
CAL FIRE sent out an evacuation notice urging Jackson Oaks, Holiday Lake Estate and Thomas Grade residents to evacuate. Many quickly fled their homes,but, some stayed to track the storm and flames. ABC7 News drove up closer to the danger zone and found Ed Lehnert. He says at least 30 of his neighbors are staying back, tracking the expected lighting storm and the fire. Read more here.
11 a.m.
LNU Lightning Complex Fires burn 341,238 acres, 17% contained
The LNU Lightning Complex Fires have burned 341,238 acres, and is 17% contained, Cal Fire officials said Sunday during a press conference. Fires burning in Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Yolo, Colusa and Lake counties have destroyed 845 structures, and damaged 231 others. 17,004 fire personnel are working to get the flames out, with help of firefighters from Washington and Oregon as well. Crews are equipped with 233 fire trucks, 11 helicopters and 37 bulldozers to aid their efforts. Fire officials say there will potentially be more evacuation orders issued, and residents can keep an ear out for Hi-Lo siren noises.
9:30 a.m.
Woodward Fire burns 2,689 acres, 5% contained
Officials gave an update Sunday morning on the Woodward Fire burning in Marin County that has burned 2,689 acres and is 5% contained. Currently 1,620 structures are threatened in the area. Officials say 211 fire personnel are on the scene with the flame fighting efforts. Drones are also being used to capture and track the burn areas.
7 a.m.
CAL FIRE update
The agency held a news conference at 7 a.m. You can follow their updates on Twitter and Facebook.
New evacuations for SCU Lightning Complex Fire in Alameda Co.
New evacuations have been ordered in Alameda County for south of Welch Rd. to the fire perimeter and the Alameda/Santa Clara County line east of Calaveras Rd. at Welch Creek Rd. to the fire perimeter.
6 a.m.
Firefighter had wallet stolen, bank account drained while battling CZU Lightning Complex Fire
Officials held a press conference at 6 a.m. to give an update on the CZU Lightning Complex Fire that's burning in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties. During the press conference, CAL FIRE officials announced that a commander fighting the blaze had his department vehicle broken into, his wallet stolen and bank account drained. Get the full story here.
NWS: 50% chance of lightning strikes in CZU Complex Fire area
A spokesperson for the National Weather Service said that there's a 50% chance that the CZU Lightning Complex Fire area will see a direct hit this evening from lightning during thunderstorms move through the area. Get the full story here.
Twitter mg mg mg mg https://t.co/AKWYViLEys— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) August 23, 2020
Aug. 22, 2020
11 p.m.
Walbridge Fire burns 50,000 acres, officials concerned about wind shift, thunderstorms
The Walbridge Fire burning in Sonoma County is the top priority within the LNU Lightning Complex. At over 50,000 acres and 0% containment, CAL FIREsays the concern is wind shift and thunderstorms expected on Sunday.
"With the wind shift and then also looking ahead at the potential for thunderstorms moving through the area -- there were additional warnings and orders that went into effect -- that somewhat stretch along the west side of Highway 101 and in the area south of Cloverdale to the area of Windsor. So that's a large area, that's a big geographical area but it also shows what the potential is out here," Paul Lowenthal, public information officer for CAL FIRE said.
Read the full story here.
10:30 p.m.
Families try to save homes as CZU Lightning Complex Fire burns 67K acres
Families are desperately trying to save their homes as the CZU Lightning Complex Fire continues to scorch 67,000 acres in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties. According to CAL FIRE, the fire is only 5% contained. ABC7 spoke to families who were helping fire crews fight the flames.
"We saved a lodge and 20 cabins below," said Mark Hendricks. "Now, we're working on another lodge and another cabin and few houses... one house just burnt down this morning." Hendricks is trying to save what's left of the Sequoia Retreat Center in Ben Lomond.
Read the full story here.
10 p.m.
SCU Lightning Complex Fire burns 48,000 acres on Saturday, becomes 2nd largest fire in CA history
The SCU Lightning Complex Fire becomes the second-largest fire in California's history, surpassing the LNU Lightning Complex fire on Saturday evening. As of 7 p.m., CAL FIRE officials reported that the SCU Lightning Complex fire has scorched 339,968 acres across Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties. The LNU Lightning Complex Fires which include Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Yolo and Lake counties, burned 325128 acres, officials report. California's largest wildfire was 2018's Mendocino Complex, which burned more than 459,000 acres in Colusa, Lake, Mendocino and Glenn counties.
9:20 p.m.
Forward progress stopped on 3 fires burning near College of Marin in Novato
Officials say all forward progress has stopped on the series of fires that burned near the campus of College of Marin in Novato.
8:40 p.m.
Crews respond to series of fires near the College of Marin in Novato
Crews are responding to a series of fires near the College of Marin Indian Valley Campus in Novato. Officials say the fire is not on the campus. No evacuations have been ordered and officials are asking for people to avoid the area. Latest here.
7 p.m.
CAL FIRE issues evacuation warning in parts of Alameda Co. ahead of expected winds, thunderstorms
CAL FIRE issued an evacuation warning Saturday night for unincorporated parts of Alameda County because of expected high winds and scattered thunderstorms, according to the county sheriff's office. The conditions could begin tomorrow morning, through Tuesday night, the sheriff's department said. Residents with pets and livestock are encouraged by officials to leave the area due to fire threat. The warning applies to those in unincorporated, eastern areas of the county. For a map showing areas under the warning, click here.
6 p.m.
CAL FIRE gives update on CZU Lightning Complex Fire
The CZU Lightning Complex Fire is estimated at 67,000 acres with 5 percent containment, CAL FIRE said during an evening press conference Saturday. A total of 24,000 structures remain threatened by the wildfire, the agency said.
5:55 p.m.
Crews knock down 2-alarm grass fire in San Bruno
San Bruno Fire Dept. has contained a 2-alarm grass fire that burned 1-acre west of I-280 in San Bruno. Latest here.
5:05 p.m.
White House approves CA request for disaster declaration
The White House approved California's request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration which will help with the state's response to the Northern California wildfires, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Saturday.
The governor thanked the president in a statement Saturday as California firefighters and first responders take on wildfires and "unprecedented" conditions sparked by last weekend's lightning event.
According to the governor's office, the federal disaster declaration helps eligible Californians with crisis counseling, unemployment, legal services and housing during the wildfire crisis. The federal government will also provide assistance to state, tribal and local governments in emergency response, Newsom's office said Saturday.
5:04 p.m.
Crews battle multiple small grass fires in San Bruno
San Bruno Fire is battling a grass fire along the area of I-280 south of Crystal Springs and Peninsula High School. Officials advise there is no need to evacuate at this time and ask people to stay away from the area of Courtland Drive.
⚠️ATTENTION⚠️ San Bruno Fire is working a grass fire along the area of I280 south of Crystal Springs and Peninsula High School. Fire department officials advise there is no need to evacuate at this time. Please stay away from the area or Courtland Drive. pic.twitter.com/t2XzWAL96F— San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) August 23, 2020
5 p.m.
Marin Co. officials discuss latest on Woodward Fire in virtual town hall
The Woodward Fire is burning through Point Reyes National Seashore, north of Bolinas. As of Saturday morning, officials say the fire has burned 2,259 acres and is 5% contained. It's burning in the north and northeast direction. Officials say they are concerned of the wind getting stronger within the next few days.
4p.m.
Sonoma County and CAL FIRE officials give update on wildfires
Officials from Sonoma County and CAL Fire spoke warning residents of the anticipated weather (and wind) change tomorrow.
So far, 314,207 acres have burned and is 15 percent contained. The fire has been mostly burning in the southwest direction of the Dry Creek area.
They are telling residents to be ready to evacuate, and to also check on your neighbors.
12:43p.m.
SCU Lightning Complex Fire 3rd Largest Fire in CA History
CAL FIRE says as of Aug. 22, the SCU Lightning Complex Fire is the third largest fire in California history. It joins the LNU Lightning Complex Fire, which was recently labeled the second largest fire in the state's history.
12:42p.m.
Spare the Air Alert Extended Through Wednesday
A Spare the Air Alert has been extended through Wednesday, August 26.
12:30p.m.
Congresswoman Barbara Lee Calls for Expedited Major Disaster Declaration for CA Fires
Congresswoman Barbara Lee has called on Donald Trump to expedite federal assistance requested by the State of California to combat the devastating wildfires that have swept across Lake, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, and Yolo Counties over the last week. Congresswoman Lee said in a statement:
"Across California, extreme heat and lightning strikes contributed to some of the worst wildfires we have ever seen. As of today, almost 1 million acres have burned, including parts of our oldest state park. Damage to public and private property has been significant with thousands of homes destroyed. More than 100,000 have had to evacuate. People have died.
She continues on to say:
"I am joining Governor Newsom and my colleagues in Congress to call on FEMA and the White House to expedite a Major Disaster Declaration and render immediate federal aid to California. It is crucial that California can count on the federal government's assistance in addressing this natural disaster.
You can read full statement here.
11a.m.
CAL FIRE Lifts Evacuation Warning
The fire agency says the Evacuation Warning along Highway 121 (Monticello Road) from Vichy Ave to Silverado Trail in Napa County is lifted and no longer in place.
11a.m.
CAL FIRE officials update on LNU Lightning Complex Fire
Officials say, 314, 207 acres have burned and is 15 percent contained, 560 buildings have been destroyed, and roughly 125 structures are damaged. You can watch the video in our main video player up above.
10:45 a.m.
New evacuation orders in Sonoma County
The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office has issued updated evacuation orders due to the Walbridge Fire along Highway 101 north of Windsor. Latest orders here.
10 a.m.
CAL FIRE reports Acres Burned in SCU Lightning Complex Fire Rise
CAL FIRE says the SCU Lightning Complex Fire has burned 291,968 acres (up from 229, 968 acres) and is still 10 percent contained.
9:30 a.m.
Marin Co. officials update on Woodward Fire burning in North Bay
Officials say the fire has burned 2,259 acres and is five percent contained. It's burning in the north and northeast direction. They are concerned of the wind getting stronger within the next few days.
WATCH: Marin County officials update on Woodward Fire
8 a.m.
Cow Palace opens as evacuation center for animals
The Cow Palace is opening up as an evacuation center for livestock.The venue has set up shelters for horses and other large animals because of the fires.
Owners are asked to make sure their animals have identification tags on them with your phone number. They are asking for donations for wheel barrows, bales, and water.
You can find out how to donate on the Cow Palace website.
7 a.m.
CAL FIRE CZU Lightning Complex Fire briefing
Officials gave a second morning briefing to update the day's plan of attack for the CZU Lightning Complex Fire.
You can watch the full 6a.m. press conference down below.
WATCH: CAL FIRE CZU Lightning Complex Fire briefing
6:30 a.m.
Sonoma Co. Sheriff's helicopter rescues two firefighters stuck battling Woodward Fire
The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office says a helicopter rescue team saved two firefighters with the Marin County Fire Department on Friday night, as they were suddenly trapped by flames from the Woodward Fire, near Point Reyes. The sheriff's office said the two firefighters were deep in the brush when they found themselves stuck and about 75 yards away from the advancing flames. Both were successfully pulled out and flown to safety.
6 a.m.
CAL FIRE press conference
CAL FIRE officials working the CZU Lightning Complex Fire provided updates during their 6 a.m. press conference on the disastrous wildfire that's grown to burn at least 63,000 acres, reached 5% containment and destroyed nearly 100 buildings.
You can tune in live to watch by joining ABC7 News, streaming live on abc7news.com/watch/live.
Aug. 21, 2020
11 p.m.
Suspected looters arrested
Five people were arrested in Santa Cruz, suspected of looting evacuated homes. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's department called the alleged act "terrible and disgusting," and say the group had two carloads of stolen property.
9 p.m.
Santa Cruz evacuation center already full
One of the main evacuation shelters for the CZU August Lightning Complex Fire in Santa Cruz County is at capacity. 79 families are there, and due to COVID-19 precautions, space is limited as people have to keep proper social distance. San Mateo County has since opened two new shelters to help provide more shelter to evacuess.
7 p.m.
Couple loses 'dream home' to wildfire
Bernat and Anne Riudavets moved to Napa County from San Francisco four years ago to build their dream home. They got married on the property, and although flames from the Hennessey Fire destroyed their beloved house Wednesday night, their wedding altar still stands on the property. The Hennessey Fire is a piece of the LNU Lightning Complex Fire, which has grown to more than 302,000 acres with just 15 percent containment,
5:30 p.m.
Residents wait to evacuate Walbridge Fire
LNU Lightning Complex Incident in the North Bay has burned at least 219,067 acres. As the Walbridge Fire, one of the many that make up this massive blaze, approaches the Russian River, many residents are choosing not to evacuate their homes. Once local tells ABC7 News there are still "hundreds" of people there. The fire is only 7% contained.
4 p.m.
Sonoma Co. officials provide wildfire update
The LNU Lightning Complex fires remain at 219,067 acres with 7 percent containment, officials confirmed during an afternoon press conference with Sonoma County and CAL FIRE officials. A fire official said there was not much fire growth overnight and into Friday. Officials also said there was increased fire behavior Friday in the Dry Creek Valley side of the fire, but there is less smoke in the air.
About 500 firefighters have been added to the crew fighting the Walbridge Fire. That fire remains around 3,000 acres, which is "good news," a fire official said Friday. At this point, the fire is heading toward the Russian River, but has not crossed the water yet. Officials say they are concerned over changing weather conditions and a possible change in winds.
1:00 p.m.
Evacuation orders lifted for Vacaville
In a tweet by Vacaville Police on Friday, it said it has lifted all evacuation orders for the city of Vacaville.
"We are happy to report ALL evacuation orders for the city of Vacaville now been lifted."
The agency said there are no active evacuation orders within the Vacaville city limits and all residents are clear to return to their homes.
Update 1:05pm – We are happy to report ALL evacuation orders for the city of Vacaville now been lifted. This means there are no active evacuation orders within the Vacaville city limits and all residents are clear to return to their homes.— Vacaville Police (@VacavillePolice) August 21, 2020
11:03 a.m.
Some evacuation orders lifted in Napa County
Cal Fire says "effective Immediately" evacuation orders have been lifted and are no longer in effect for the portion of Silverado Trail between Rosedale Road and Highway 29. Evacuation orders on Highway 29 from Silverado Trail to the Lake County Line, excluding the portion within the Calistoga city limits, remain in effect.
10 a.m.
Travis Air Force base lifts its evacuation order
Travis Air Force base said it has lifted its evacuation order after shutting down the base out of caution to the LNU Lightning Complex Fire in Solano County.
7:10 a.m.
LNU Lightning Complex fires grow to 219,000 acres, 7 percent contained
The LNU Lightning Complex fires burning in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties have grown to a combined 219,067 acres with 7% containment, according to CAL FIRE. There are 30,500 structures being threatened and 480 destroyed.
7 a.m.
Healdsburg under evacuation warning
The Walbridge Fire burning near Healdsburg is causing more destruction overnight. Flames on Wallace Creek Road near Mill Creek Road caused heavy destruction. The entire city of Healdsburg is under an evacuation warning.
6 a.m.
CAL FIRE gives update on wildfires in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties
CAL FIRE gave an update this morning on the wildfires raging out of control in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties. The CZU Lightning Complex fires have torched close to 50,000 acres. Scotts Valley residents and the UC Santa Cruz campus are the latest to be evacuated and the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk has been forced to close.
Aug. 20, 2020
9 p.m.
4 dead in LNU Lightning Complex Fire
The LNU Lightning Complex Fire has grown to 215,000 acres and has claimed the lives of four Bay Area residents, CAL FIRE said late Thursday night. Three people in Napa County have died and one person in Solano County has died. The fire remains at zero percent containment.
7:50 p.m.
UC Santa Cruz issues mandatory evacuation order for all on-campus residents
UC Santa Cruz has issued a mandatory evacuation order Thursday to all students and employees living on campus. All residents living in campus housing must evacuate immediately and be prepared to not return for at least two weeks. The evacuation center for UCSC is in Coconut Grove at the Boardwalk.
7:30 p.m.
Man found dead during fire damage assessment in Solano County, sheriff's officials say
A man who lived on Pleasants Valley Road in Solano County has died, sheriff's officials said Thursday.
Solano County Sheriff's Office says they discovered the deceased man during a search assessing fire-damaged areas in the English Hills area near Pleasants Valley Road.
It is unclear at this time if his death was related to the wildfires.
6 p.m.
CZU Lightning Complex Fire grows in size
The CZU Lightning Complex Fire is now at 48,000 acres with no containment, CAL FIRE announced Thursday night. More than 20,000 structures are threatened and 50 are destroyed, the agency said during a 6 p.m. update.
9:30 a.m.
Poor air quality from fires shuts down Alameda Co. COVID-19 testing site
The COVID-19 testing site at the Alameda County fairgrounds will be closed Wednesday due to poor air quality from the wildfires burning across the Bay Area, the city of Pleasanton says.
8:30 a.m.
Felton, surrounding areas in Santa Cruz County told to evacuate
Felton must evacuate immediately due to the fast-moving CZU August Fire. Mandatory evacuations are in effect from Davenport south to the Santa Cruz city limits. Also throughout the northern part of the county including Boulder Creek, Bonny Doon and North Coast. Ben Lomond and Lompico must evacuate immediately.
8 a.m.
LNU Lightning Complex fires explode in size
The LNU Lightning Complex fires burning in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties have grown to a combined 130,000 acres overnight with 0% containment, according to CAL FIRE. There are 30,500 structures being threatened and 105 destroyed.
7 a.m.
Sonoma Co. updates list of school closures
The following Sonoma County schools/districts have cancelled distance learning due to evacuations: Alexander Valley School District (closed Thursday), Guerneville School District (closed through Friday, Aug. 21, Healdsburg (closed Thursday), Kashia School (closed Thursday), Monte Rio School District (closed through Friday, Aug. 21), Montgomery School District (closed through Friday, Aug. 21), West Side School District (Closed Thursday). Additional school districts in or near the evacuation area are Fort Ross and Forestville, both of which are not yet in session. Families are advised to check the school district for updates about distance learning.
5 a.m.
PG&E worker dies in Vacaville while assisting first responders
A Vacaville-based Pacific Gas and Electric troubleman died while assisting first responders as they dealt with the LNU Complex Fire, PG&E spokesperson James Guidi stated. No other details have been released out of respect for the troubleman's family, Guidi said. According to Cal Fire, as of Wednesday night, four civilian injuries due to the fire had been reported.
VIDEO: Video shows terrifying escape through flames of LNU Lightning Complex fires
