Super Bowl 2020

Super Bowl 2020: Bay Area watch parties in San Jose captured highs, lows of Sunday's big game

By Lauren Martinez
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Faithful fans watched Super bowl 54 on the edge of their seat at watch parties in San Jose.

SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant hosted an official watch party near San Pedro Square.

Arthur Aguirre is originally from the Bay Area and flew in from Denver to watch the game with his family.

"We've been running good, running games coming out- the Niners look good- we're up," Aguirre said.

At halftime the game was tied, and at the very end of the 4th quarter, Chief's took on the lead and won the game.

"I feel like everybody you know- I'm disappointed. Last two minutes was our game to win- we didn't get it done. The whole week everybody's been talking about how that Jimmy G can't get it done, so we wanted to see the last two minutes- offense get it done so obviously that's upsetting right because we could've proved who the 49ers are," Aguirre said.

One Chief's fan, Tanesha Cartwright from San Jose, said she became a Kansas City fan for Travis Kelce and Mahomes. "Our offense was amazing. The defense shot down Jimmy G and they thought that they couldn't," Cartwright said.

Juan Chavez says the entire season has been amazing, and he couldn't ask more from the 49ers. "You can't get mad over the loss. We made it really far. And we did a really great job. I couldn't have asked for more of my team, still a ride or die fan," Chavez said.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl 2020 here.

SUPER BOWL STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan josesan francisco 49erskansas city chiefsnflsuper bowlfootballsuper bowl 2020partyu.s. & worldsports
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL 2020
WATCH IN 60: Angry 49ers fan throws burrito, Sanders leads new poll, 50 years of Pride
49ers talk at Levi's Stadium
49ers clear out locker room, reflect on season
Fans welcome 49ers home after tough loss to Chiefs in Super Bowl 54
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News