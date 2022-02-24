russia

What happened in Ukraine today? Latest updates here

Russia attacks Ukraine | LIVE COVERAGE

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending troops and tanks from multiple directions in a move that could rewrite the world's geopolitical landscape. Ukraine's government pleaded for help as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.

President Vladimir Putin ignored global condemnation and cascading new sanctions as he unleashed the largest ground war in Europe in decades, and chillingly referred to his country's nuclear arsenal. He threatened any country trying to interfere with "consequences you have never seen."

