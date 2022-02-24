What happened in Ukraine today? Latest updates here

President Vladimir Putin ignored global condemnation and cascading new sanctions as he unleashed the largest ground war in Europe in decades, and chillingly referred to his country's nuclear arsenal. He threatened any country trying to interfere with "consequences you have never seen."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.