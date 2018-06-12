GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 2018 PARADE

Golden State Warriors 2018 victory parade in Oakland

VIDEO: Warriors championship parade 2018 highlights

VIDEO: Warriors championship parade 2018 highlights

The Golden State Warriors celebrated their third NBA title in four years with a championship parade through Oakland. Here's a look at some of the best moments from the Dub Nation Celebration! (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriors celebrated their third NBA title in four years with a championship parade through downtown Oakland.

VIDEOS: Watch highlights from the 2018 Golden State Warriors Parade

Due to our coverage of the Warriors parade, viewers were able to watch or record Tuesday's episode of "The View," which will air on Wednesday starting at 1:40 a.m.

VIDEO: A look at the Warriors 2018 victory parade route
The Golden State Warriors are celebrating their third NBA title in four years with a championship parade! Here's a look at where the route will take you on Tuesday in Oakland.



Unlike the past celebrations, there was not a rally at the end of the parade.

PARADE ROUTE:

The parade will begin at 11 am. on Broadway at 11th Street, turning right on 20th Street, turning right on Harrison to 19th Street, and right on Lakeside Drive, ending on Oak and 13th Street.

Fans can begin to line up for the Parade on Tuesday as early as 6:30 a.m.

DO'S & DON'TS: Golden State Warriors 2018 victory parade

TRANSIT & TRANSPORTATION:

Public transit will be the easiest way to reach the Parade. BART and AC Transit are gearing up to accommodate large crowds. Please be patient as transit will be slowed by traffic congestion and heavy pedestrian traffic.

BART will run rush-hour service all day using every available train possible at maximum length to help people get to where they need to be. Service may be adjusted before and during the parade. This includes directing foot traffic to another station nearby, changing platforms as needed, and skipping stations with crowded platforms. Please listen to station staff and service announcements. Check www.bart.gov for updates.

AC Transit buses will be rerouted around downtown Oakland for most of the day due to street closures in the parade area. As road closures begin to affect bus service, AC Transit ambassadors will be deployed throughout downtown Oakland and Lake Merritt to help guide residents and visitors to appropriate bus stop locations. Additionally, AC Transit ambassadors will be distributing flyers with critical information regarding temporary reroutes and the affected bus lines.

Lines 1, 6, 12, 14, 18, 19, 20, 29, 33, 40, 51A, 62, 72, 72M, 72R, 88, 96, NL, Broadway Shuttle and All Nighter lines 800, 801 and 840 will be detoured. Detours of these bus lines will occur in two phases and begin the day before the parade. Please visit www.actransit.org to learn more about reroutes and additional service information.

Parking in the areas surrounding the parade will be significantly limited and public transit is highly encouraged.

STREET CLOSURES

Monday, June 11 at 12PM - Tuesday, June 12 at 7PM
11th between Broadway and MLK

Monday, June 11 at 6PM - Tuesday, June 12 at 7PM
10th between Oak and 2nd
10th between Broadway and MLK
11th between Franklin and Broadway
Jefferson and Clay between 10th and 12th

Monday, June 11 at 10PM - Tuesday, June 12 at 7PM
9th between Broadway and Washington
Washington between 9th and 10th

Tuesday, June 12 at 3AM - 7PM
Broadway from 11th to 14th

Tuesday, June 12 at 6:30AM - 7PM
Entire Parade Route
Lake Merritt Blvd/Bridge between E. 12th/International and Oak
Broadway from 9th to 21st (14th to remain open to cross traffic until 9AM)
10th between Madison and 2nd
11th Street Tunnel
12th between Clay and Franklin
13th between Broadway and Franklin
14th between Clay and Franklin
15th between Broadway and Franklin
Telegraph between 16th and Broadway
17th between Telegraph and Franklin
19th between Telegraph and Franklin
Thomas Berkley Way/20th between Telegraph and Harrison
Webster between 19th and 21st
Franklin between 19th and 21st
Harrison between 17th and 21st
Alice from 17th to 19th

Jackson from 17th to Lakeside
Madison from 17th to Lakeside
17th between Madison and Lakeside
14th from Madison to Oak
13th from Madison to Fallon
12th from Madison to Lake Merritt Blvd
11th from Madison to Oak
9th from Oak to Fallon
Fallon between 9th and 10th
Oak between 9th and 13th

LOST CHILDREN / MEETING POINT

If you get separated from your children or friends, please ask uniformed personnel for the location of the nearest reunification point:

250 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza (next to City Hall) - 1st Floor Lobby, Security Desk
Oakland Public Library (Main), 125 14th St - Oak St. entrance, Children's Room

FIRST AID

Attendees in need of medical attention should contact the nearest uniformed personnel or visit one of three first aid stations along the parade route.

14th & Broadway
20th & Telegraph
17th & Harrison

Full coverage on the Golden State Warriors here.

