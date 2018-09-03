KELSEYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --A 20 acre fire in Kelseyville prompted evacuations Monday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.
Forward progress of the fire has been halted, according to firefighters.
The fire started around 2 p.m. Monday.
Get the latest weather updates here and recent stories and videos about the California wildfires here.
Firefighters are battling a 20 acre fire off Kelsey Creek Rd & Conklin Ln, Kelseyville (Lake County) Evacuations in progress for Kelsey Creek Dr and Carder Rd. #KelseyFire https://t.co/HED3xU1gLI pic.twitter.com/nWyraBkxaF— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 3, 2018
