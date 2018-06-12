<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3595373" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

89-year-old Warriors fan just wants to take photo with Klay Thompson

Eighty-nine-year-old Audie is a Warriors super fan whose only wish is for Klay Thompson to stop by and take a photo with her during the victory parade in Oakland. (KGO_TV)