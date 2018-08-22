Bail set at $5 million for Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect
A judge has ordered a man charged in the kidnapping and murder of an Iowa college student to be jailed on a $5 million cash-only bond.
sports
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
food
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Orchard Supply to close all of its stores
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Bay Area flights leaving for Hawaii as Hurricane Lane moves in
Homeless Aggie lands job after handing out resumes on SJ street
BART stabbing suspect to make first court appearance for death of Nia Wilson
Internet sensation fat cat finds fur-ever home
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Starbucks releases return date for Pumpkin Spice Latte
6.2 magnitude earthquake reported off the Oregon coast
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
More News
Watch Live
View the ABC network live or on demand.
SEE ALL ABC SHOWS
Allies in action: Local help with complicated issues
California Earthquake Authority: Be prepared, where you live
ABC7 News now available on Amazon Fire TV
Top Videos

Bail set at $5 million for Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect

Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market

U.S. & World
Arlington National Cemetery opens to general public after bomb threat cleared
DNC calls FBI to report attempted hack on voter database
After Cohen's guilty plea, Sanders says Trump did 'nothing wrong'
Father of boys who died in river taken into custody
Senate Republicans question Cohen's credibility; Democrats say cancel Kavanaugh
Show More
Pressure on Pope Francis amid another sexual abuse scandal
East Pittsburgh examining police force's future after fatal shooting of unarmed teen
Plane carrying rapper makes emergency landing
OSU creates office to handle sexual misconduct, discrimination in wake of scandals
Republican congressman indicted, accused of spending campaign money on lavish trips
More U.S. & World News
ACCUWEATHER
More Weather
More Weather
Featured
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Job offer rescinded after woman tested positive for cannabis, only used pot lip balm
Taiwan restaurant serving up ice cream shaped like Shar-Pei puppies
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Athletics' Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Don't flush those contact lenses!
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Surfing is now California's official sport
Show More
Common lightning myths debunked
Back-to-school hacks for parents and kids
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
Warriors stars take part in inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
We all scream for ice cream at Spark Social in San Francisco
TSA officer and child compete in unlikely dance battle
Florida man, 88, burns raccoon alive over eating mangoes
MTV VMAs working to craft tribute for Aretha Franklin
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
San Mateo County chapel extends hours for most popular wedding day of the year
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Show Fewer
Photos
More Photos
More Photos
Promotions
More Promotions
Evanescence & Lindsey Stirling - Truly a Transcendent Concert Experience!
Aloha Friday August Sweepstakes
Allies in action: Local help with complicated issues
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Meet the stars where you live
ESPN+, the new ESPN streaming service, is here
Show More
Allies in action: Local help with complicated issues
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Meet the stars where you live
ESPN+, the new ESPN streaming service, is here
ABC7 News now available on Amazon Fire TV
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Sign up for free newsletters from ABC7
About ABC7 Star Scholars
Operation 7: Save a Life
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Bay Area Wedding Fairs, Monterey County Fair
Download the ABC7 News AccuWeather app!
Watch Good Morning America on ABC7!
Official ABC7 Contest and Promotions Rules
Download the Waze app for live traffic updates
Live Well HD
Around the Bay
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
Show Fewer