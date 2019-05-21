QUICK TIPS: Preventing 'physical identity theft'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you know the new way identity thieves are getting your private, personal information? Michael Finney has another 7 on Your Side Quick Tip for you!Identity thieves are thought of as doing their dirty work all online, but nowadays they've come up with a new plan: they break into your house! That's right, they get into your house and they look for your unpaid - or, for that matter, paid - bills. There, they find your name, possibly your Social Security number, and your credit card numbers.Now they have a decision to make. Do they just grab that paperwork and run out the door? Or, do they stand where they are, grab their smartphone, and take pictures of all your personal information? If they do that, they can just put the bills back where they found them and leave - and you're none the smarter. Then, when your identity is ripped off, you don't even know where they got the information.So, be careful with your bills at home. Store them where they're not easily found.