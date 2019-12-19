CONSUMER CATCH-UP: FDA announces new rule allowing drug imports, chests of drawers recalled for tip-over risk, and Amazon to allow more items to be returned for free

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced today that, in conjunction with the Trump Administration, they are working on new plans to allow prescription drug imports from Canada and other foreign countries.The "notice of proposed rulemaking" (NPRM) outlined a provision of federal law that, if finalized, would allow the import of drugs from Canada under certain conditions, including ensuring the drugs are safe and would be a reduction in price for the American consumer.The plan also has a procedure for drugmakers to apply to import their own drugs from manufacturing plants in any other country, providing they can demonstrate the drugs meet FDA-approved product and manufacturing standards.The plan is limited to drugs in pill form that patients would normally be able to get from a pharmacy. States would have to create programs to facilitate the importation of the drugs. The FDA says that increasing imports and cutting out middlemen would lower the cost of these drugs for Americans.Hillsdale Furniture is recalling about 31,000 chests of drawers due to a tip-over risk.The five-drawer "Chadwick and Bailey" chests were sold at Bob's Discount Furniture and Hillsdale Furniture stores nationwide for about $280. They were found to be unstable, and have the potential to tip over and possibly entrap a person, which could lead to injury or death, especially for a child.Consumers who own the affected chests should discontinue using them and put them in a place inaccessible to children. Owners can contact Bob's Discount Furniture (800-569-1284 from 6:30 a.m. to 11p.m. ET Monday through Saturday, or at AskBob@mybobs.com) if they purchased the chest there, or Hillsdale Furniture (800-368-0999 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or at recall@hillsdalefurniture.com) if it was purchased elsewhere. The companies will provide kits to install anchors, in-home anchor installation, or pick up the chest for free.If your gifts aren't what you hoped Santa would bring, Amazon is making it easier to return them.Amazon has announced that it will allow shoppers to return millions of products sold and fulfilled by Amazon -- for free. Previously, the online retailer only allowed free returns for clothes, shoes, and bedding. Now, electronics, kitchen appliances, and household items weighing under 50 pounds are included.Amazon credits its ability to expand its range of returnable items to its growing logistics network, making the retailer less reliant on shipping partners. Just yesterday, it was reported that Amazon is continuing to distance itself from FedEx, this time banning third party vendors from shipping Prime orders via FedEx Ground.