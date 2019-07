2019 NBA Finals: Warriors limp their way to 109-104 victory over Raptors in Game 2

Kevon Looney (left chest contusion) will not return to tonight’s game. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) June 3, 2019

Dubs on a 20-3 run 👊 pic.twitter.com/4x5Gq9yoaM — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 3, 2019

18-0 run by #warriors has turned this game around — Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) June 3, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Warriors limped their way to the final buzzer but held on to win Game 2 of the NBA Finals 109-104.Golden State lost Kevon Looney and Klay Thompson (who Steve Kerr later said suffered a hamstring strain) over the course of the game, but a strong start to the second half helped position them for a win.The series will head back to Oakland 1-1.