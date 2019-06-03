Golden State Warriors

2019 NBA Finals: Warriors limp their way to 109-104 victory over Raptors in Game 2

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket between Toronto Raptors' Marc Gasol, left, and Danny Green (14) during the NBA Finals in Toronto. (Gregory Shamus/Pool Photo via AP)

By Julianne Herrera
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Warriors limped their way to the final buzzer but held on to win Game 2 of the NBA Finals 109-104.

Golden State lost Kevon Looney and Klay Thompson (who Steve Kerr later said suffered a hamstring strain) over the course of the game, but a strong start to the second half helped position them for a win.

The series will head back to Oakland 1-1.







