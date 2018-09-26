WASHINGTON (KGO) --A Senate Judiciary Committee hearing will be held tomorrow, in which Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and a woman who accuses him of sexual misconduct when they were teenagers are to testify separately.
Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a Stanford and Palo Alto University professor, says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party in high school.
The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a vote on Kavanaugh for Friday, in hopes of having him confirmed next week.
ABC7 will have live coverage from the hearing starting at 7 a.m. online and on TV.
Check back to watch live and follow Dion Lim on Twitter and Facebook as she reports on the hearing live from Washington.
