WATCH LIVE TOMORROW: Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford Senate hearing

Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford will face questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee about alleged sexual misconduct incidents from more than 30 years ago. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci/researchgate.net)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
A Senate Judiciary Committee hearing will be held tomorrow, in which Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and a woman who accuses him of sexual misconduct when they were teenagers are to testify separately.

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a Stanford and Palo Alto University professor, says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party in high school.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a vote on Kavanaugh for Friday, in hopes of having him confirmed next week.

ABC7 will have live coverage from the hearing starting at 7 a.m. online and on TV.

Check back to watch live and follow Dion Lim on Twitter and Facebook as she reports on the hearing live from Washington.

