Super Bowl 2020: Bay Area Super Bowl watch parties

Spin SF in San Francisco and SP2 Communal Bar and Restaurant near San Pedro Square have been the spot to get the most game-like experience, even if you're not at the game.
The 49ers team has hosted official watch parties at the same two locations all season long and that is true for the Faithful, who want to cheer on the 49ers in Super Bowl 54.
Before heading out to the parties, ABC7 News' Cornell Barnard stopped by a grocery store in San Francisco's Marina District to see how people were preparing.
Marina Supermarket, jammed with #NinerGang buying provisions for #SuperBowl parties. GO NINERS! #Guac 🏈🏈🏈#49ersfaithful https://t.co/e7I9Ed8dkB pic.twitter.com/K2IHsah1Zm— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) February 2, 2020
"Marina Supermarket, jammed with #NinerGang buying provisions for #SuperBowl parties. GO NINERS!" Barnard tweeted.
Next, on the Super Bowl party prep -- red and gold balloons!
Hey #NinerGang it’s almost time! How will you #SuperBowlLIV ? Share your party pics w/ us: #49ERSON7 https://t.co/mghy3M1BMG pic.twitter.com/GgYDlmeIQP— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) February 2, 2020
Afterward, ABC7 stopped by Kezar pub, in San Francisco. Watch the video in the player above to see the Niners Faithful out in full force.
Instead of attending the Super Bowl in Florida, one man came to San Francisco from Miami, just to be able to cheer on the 49ers!
"I came from Miami to be in San Francisco for the 49ers game, that's why I came here, " Max said. " To be in Kezar Stadium where the 49ers were born!"
