Super Bowl 2020

Super Bowl 2020: Bay Area Super Bowl watch parties

SAN FRANCISCO -- Don't know where you're going to watch the Super Bowl yet? Reporter Cornell Barnard is visiting Super Bowl 2020 parties throughout the Bay Area, in hopes to see how Niners Faithful celebrate!

RELATED: Everything to know about official San Francisco 49ers watch parties in Bay Area

Spin SF in San Francisco and SP2 Communal Bar and Restaurant near San Pedro Square have been the spot to get the most game-like experience, even if you're not at the game.

The 49ers team has hosted official watch parties at the same two locations all season long and that is true for the Faithful, who want to cheer on the 49ers in Super Bowl 54.

Before heading out to the parties, ABC7 News' Cornell Barnard stopped by a grocery store in San Francisco's Marina District to see how people were preparing.



"Marina Supermarket, jammed with #NinerGang buying provisions for #SuperBowl parties. GO NINERS!" Barnard tweeted.

Next, on the Super Bowl party prep -- red and gold balloons!


Afterward, ABC7 stopped by Kezar pub, in San Francisco. Watch the video in the player above to see the Niners Faithful out in full force.

Instead of attending the Super Bowl in Florida, one man came to San Francisco from Miami, just to be able to cheer on the 49ers!

"I came from Miami to be in San Francisco for the 49ers game, that's why I came here, " Max said. " To be in Kezar Stadium where the 49ers were born!"

Follow Cornell on Twitter @CornellBarnard to get the latest about Super Bowl parties in the Bay Area!

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers and Super Bowl 2020 here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosan francisco 49erskansas city chiefsnflfootballsuper bowl 2020party
SUPER BOWL 2020
Super Bowl pregame festivities underway in Miami
Lady Gaga: 'I better hear no lip-syncing' at halftime show
Game day prices make for super expensive day in Miami
Prognosticating raccoon picks 49ers as Super Bowl winner
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Super Bowl pregame festivities underway in Miami
Game day prices make for super expensive day in Miami
How the 49ers and Chiefs match up in the Super Bowl
Bay Area's 2nd case of coronavirus confirmed in Santa Clara Co.
49ers woman coach 'happy to be a trailblazer' at Super Bowl
Prognosticating raccoon picks 49ers as Super Bowl winner
Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign
Show More
49ers Faithful count down to Super Bowl LIV
Steve Young forsees 6 touchdowns for Jimmy G in Super Bowl LIV
Raiders to pursue Brady if he becomes free agent, ESPN reports
Super Bowl 2020 weather forecast
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about 49ers vs Chiefs
More TOP STORIES News