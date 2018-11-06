2018-ELECTION

ELECTION 2018 Voter guide, midterm results and coverage for US, California November voting

Here's your one stop shop for California races, propositions and other controversial issues for the 2018 midterm elections. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Here's a look at the latest 2018 midterm election results, polls and coverage including Senate and House races, California gubernatorial race and propositions and local measures.

WATCH LIVE: Election coverage from ABC News

>>> California and Bay Area election results here

>>> National election results here

You'll find all of ABC7 News' election-related content below. And after the polls close, we'll have a real-time look at the results online and on TV.

Full coverage on the 2018 election at abc7news.com/election.

MIDTERM ELECTION STORIES & VIDEOS:
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at the California governor's race
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oakland mayor's race
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oakland City Council race
Are you registered to vote? Check here
Democrats cautiously optimistic going into midterm elections
Controversial Prop 10 would expand rent control on residential properties
Prop C tackling SF homeless crisis is one of Bay Area's biggest election battles
Election 2018: Midterm Results by State
Democrats cautiously optimistic going into midterm elections
Controversial Prop 10 would expand rent control on residential properties
Prop C tackling SF homeless crisis is one of Bay Area's biggest election battles
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein favored to win bid for fifth full term
Poll: Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom in lead for governor heading into Election Day
Timeline of events released for Yountville veterans home shooting
Democrats cautiously optimistic going into midterm elections
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
More than half of San Francisco City Hall voters registered on Election Day
Exciting day for first-time Bay Area voters
Have a problem at the polls? Here's what to do
California election officials say turnout could be historic
Cedars-Sinai volunteer, who survived Holocaust, celebrates 100th birthday
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein favored to win bid for fifth full term
CA gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom votes in Larkspur
Consumer Catch-up: Duncan Hines cake mix recall, FCC asking tech companies for robocall help
Controversial Prop 10 would expand rent control on residential properties
