QUICK TIPS: Beware of the fake 'free DNA test' scam

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you know the latest door-to-door consumer scam? Michael Finney has another 7 on Your Side Quick Tip for you!This new scam is an odd one, and it popped up in Denver, but it's likely to make its way to the Bay Area. And that is: con men and women are going door to door, offering free DNA tests.So why would they do this? Well, they say they're doing it to protect your health, and find out if you're susceptible to cancer or other diseases, but what they're really doing is trying to get their hands on your personal information. They say they'll send you all this information, but they're going to need your Social Security number. They may need a credit card number, and they'llwant your name and address.So be careful. If someone comes to your door, offering to give you something for free, know: it isn't true.