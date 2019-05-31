nba finals

Billboard featuring Raptors star Kawhi Leonard pops up in Oakland after Toronto beat Golden State Warriors in Finals Game 1

By ABC7News
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Oakland between the Golden State Warriors and Raptors isn't until Wednesday, but Toronto star Kahwi Leonard is already making an appearance near Oracle.

Leonard can be seen staring down from this rotating billboard near Interstate 880 in Oakland.

The ad is sponsored by New Balance, which has a shoe contract with Leonard.

