SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Are you thinking about buying a used car? Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!
This is a golden age of used cards. If you're looking to buy now, congratulations! You're going to get a great deal. So many cars were leased out three, four, five years ago that the used car market is flooded. The price of a used car today, that's three or four years old, is about the half the cost of the same car new. That is a bargain! And get this, used cars have lower mileage now than they've had in a decade. So hit the car lots, look for the car you want, and bargain hard.
Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
QUICK TIP: Why now is the time to buy a used car
7 ON YOUR SIDE
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Tickets to Lil Duval at the Paramount, tickets to The Flyer - San Francisco
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: IRS warns Bitcoin users to pay their taxes, Regal Cinemas offers 'unlimited' movie program, and more
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News