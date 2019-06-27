QUICK TIP: Why now is the time to buy a used car

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Are you thinking about buying a used car? Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!This is a golden age of used cards. If you're looking to buy now, congratulations! You're going to get a great deal. So many cars were leased out three, four, five years ago that the used car market is flooded. The price of a used car today, that's three or four years old, is about thethe cost of the same car new. That is a bargain! And get this, used cars have lower mileage now than they've had in a decade. So hit the car lots, look for the car you want, and bargain hard.