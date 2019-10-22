QUICK TIP: Are store credit cards worth it?

7 On Your Side

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Is it worth signing up for a store credit card? Michael Finney has a 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!

The holiday shopping season is nearly here, so soon you're going to be offered store credit cards time and again. Some of the offers will come in through the mail, but usually when you're checking out at a store's cash register, they'll say, "Hey, do you want 20 percent off? 30 percent off? All you have to do is sign up for our credit card."

So -- should you do it? Maybe, but you need to know a few things. First, store credit cards generally come with a high interest rate: 25 to 30 percent.

Also, a recent study has found that about half the people that have a store credit card wish they didn't have it. Another 15 percent don't even remember how they ended up with their card in the first place. They don't believe they ever signed up for it... they just have the card.

So, store credit cards can be worth having, but make sure you know exactly what you're getting. How? You gotta read the fine print.




