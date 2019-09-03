QUICK TIP: Why you SHOULDN'T pre-wash your dishes

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you know why you should never rinse your dishes before they go in the dishwasher? Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!We know your mom always taught you to pre-rinse. But that was then, this is now, and things have changed.Let's start with the dishwasher itself. They're actually high tech, and measure the dirt on your dishes. If there's not enough dirt there, it shrinks the wash cycle -- and it can shrink it so much your dishes don't get clean enough.Next, the detergent. The new detergents are made togo after grime. And if there's no grime there, they go after your. So if you really want clean dishes that last, stop rinsing!