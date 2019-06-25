QUICK TIPS: How to boost your phone's battery

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you know how to make your cell phone battery last? Michael Finney has another 7 on Your Side Quick Tip for you!Most people don't know it, but the batteries used in cell phones can only be charged so many times. And if they're charged 80 or 90 percent, or just one or two percent, that is still a charge, and there's only so many of them available. So when you plug your phone in overnight, it charges... and recharges... and recharges. That's because when it drops one or two percent, it recharges it -- and that is limiting the life of your battery. So if you want your battery to last, let it get down to about 40 percent before you recharge, then unplug it at about 80 percent -- that's optimum -- and never leave it plugged in overnight.