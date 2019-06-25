7 On Your Side

QUICK TIPS: How to boost your phone's battery

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you know how to make your cell phone battery last? Michael Finney has another 7 on Your Side Quick Tip for you!

Most people don't know it, but the batteries used in cell phones can only be charged so many times. And if they're charged 80 or 90 percent, or just one or two percent, that is still a charge, and there's only so many of them available. So when you plug your phone in overnight, it charges... and recharges... and recharges. That's because when it drops one or two percent, it recharges it -- and that is limiting the life of your battery. So if you want your battery to last, let it get down to about 40 percent before you recharge, then unplug it at about 80 percent -- that's optimum -- and never leave it plugged in overnight.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyquick tipconsumer watchcellphone7 on your sideconsumerbatteryconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
QUICK TIPS: What to buy - and not buy - in June
QUICK TIPS: Picking the fastest line at the store
QUICK TIPS: Fake 'free DNA test' scam
QUICK TIPS: The risks of 'hidden city' fares
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Making the most out of your credit card points
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Tickets to Lil Duval at the Paramount, tickets to The Flyer - San Francisco
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: IRS warns Bitcoin users to pay their taxes, Regal Cinemas offers 'unlimited' movie program, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Samsung's foldable phone to launch, FitBits may not work on darker skin tones, and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News