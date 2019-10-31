7 On Your Side

QUICK TIP: Why do you spend money on Halloween?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Are you spending money on Halloween for the right reasons? Michael Finney has a 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!

The big spenders when it comes to Halloween are the Millennials, and 46 percent of them say they spend money on Halloween so that they can post it on social media.

About half of dads say they've been guilted into Halloween spending by their kids, about a quarter of women say the exact same thing.

So when you go out to spend money on Halloween -- and you're gonna spend about 25 bucks on candy alone if you're average -- do it for the right reason... not because you're guilted into it or you want your friends to see a picture.



