Super Bowl 2020

Super Bowl 2020: Bay Area Super Bowl watch parties

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Don't know where you're going to watch the Super Bowl yet? Reporter Cornell Barnard is visiting Super Bowl 2020 parties throughout the Bay Area, in hopes to see how Niners Faithful celebrate!

RELATED: Everything to know about official San Francisco 49ers watch parties in Bay Area

Spin SF in San Francisco and SP2 Communal Bar and Restaurant near San Pedro Square have been the spot to get the most game-like experience, even if you're not at the game.

The 49ers team has hosted official watch parties at the same two locations all season long and that is true for the Faithful, who want to cheer on the 49ers in Super Bowl 54.

Before heading out to the parties, ABC7 News' Cornell Barnard stopped by a grocery store in San Francisco's Marina District to see how people were preparing.



"Marina Supermarket, jammed with #NinerGang buying provisions for #SuperBowl parties. GO NINERS!" Barnard tweeted.
RELATED: Super Bowl 2020: Everything to know about official San Francisco 49ers watch parties in Bay Area

Next, on the Super Bowl party prep -- red and gold balloons!



Afterward, ABC7 stopped by Kezar pub, in San Francisco. Watch the video in the player above to see the Niners Faithful out in full force.

Instead of attending the Super Bowl in Florida, one man came to San Francisco from Miami, just to be able to cheer on the 49ers!

"I came from Miami to be in San Francisco for the 49ers game, that's why I came here, " Max said. " To be in Kezar Stadium where the 49ers were born!"
Follow Cornell on Twitter @CornellBarnard to get the latest about Super Bowl parties in the Bay Area!

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl 2020 here.
SUPER BOWL STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosan francisco 49erskansas city chiefsnflfootballsuper bowl 2020party
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL 2020
WATCH IN 60: Angry 49ers fan throws burrito, Sanders leads new poll, 50 years of Pride
49ers talk at Levi's Stadium
49ers clear out locker room, reflect on season
Fans welcome 49ers home after tough loss to Chiefs in Super Bowl 54
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Hair salons can reopen in all but 11 CA counties, Newsom announces
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
WATCH TODAY: Authorities provide update on massive Pier 45 fire in SF
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More TOP STORIES News