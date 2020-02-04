7 On Your Side

QUICK TIP: What do 'super savers' do differently?

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Think you have to give up lattes and vacations to have a secure financial future? Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!

Financial advisers often tell us that we should save money on some of life's smaller niceties in order to have a secure financial future.

But recent studies show that those who are "super savers," those who actually end up with that secure financial future, don't do that. What they do, is they live in a modest home. Where the majority of us spend about 25% of what we make on housing, they spend only 14%. They also drive older cars. The rest of us drive cars that are somewhere between five and seven years old.

So, when you're looking toward a secure financial future, you might want to think about what the bank robber Willy Sutton told a reporter. A reporter asked him, why do you rob banks? And he said, "That's because that's where the money is."

And that's where you should save, too -- where the money is.




Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financemoneyquick tipconsumer watchhousingsave moneysavings7 on your sideretirementconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
QUICK TIP: Are you paying for unnecessary car insurance?
QUICK TIP: More veterans allowed to shop on-base starting January 1
QUICK TIP: How to make your claim in a major auto parts class action lawsuit
QUICK TIP: Which hotels have the best rewards?
7 ON YOUR SIDE
FICO credit scoring changes: What to do to now
Lawmakers search for recycling solutions
Super Bowl 2020: Your guide to the best TVs for watching the game
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Walt Disney Family Museum and Schatzii LED reading lights!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SFO says it's losing money due to coronavirus
At least half of Iowa Caucus results expected by day's end, Dems say
Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign
UCSF caring for 2 patients with coronavirus
State of the Union 2020 live stream, time, info
UC considers getting rid of SAT, ACT for admissions requirement
5.0 magnitude earthquake hits southern Puerto Rico
Show More
New changes coming to Facebook's controversial Messenger Kids app
Shannen Doherty says she has stage 4 breast cancer
WATCH IN 60: UC admissions exam, BART schedule changes, 'Full House' home for sale
Battle to stop coronavirus could impact US economy
AccuWeather forecast: Sunny, breezy and milder today
More TOP STORIES News