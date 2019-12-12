7 On Your Side

QUICK TIP: How to make your claim in a major auto parts class action lawsuit

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you know you may have $100 or more coming your way? Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!

A major auto parts class action lawsuit is now wrapping up. Dozens of auto part makers were accused of ripping off consumers by jacking up their prices illegally. Well now, they have agreed to a settlement -- more than one billion dollars.

To qualify for your part, you must have owned or leased a car since 1990 -- nearly 30 years ago.

Now here's the important part. You must sign up for your part by the end of this year. You have until December 31. So, to get in on this, you have to go online to autopartsclass.com and fill out the form.

Now you need some pretty specific information. But if you'll take the time, an average family could easily get $200 or $300.




