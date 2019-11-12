QUICK TIP: Why you shouldn't buy shoes on Black Friday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Have you heard the warnings about Black Friday? Michael Finney has a 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!
There are some fabulous deals out there on Black Friday. You find them on computers, big screen TVs, and headphones - but that doesn't mean there's a deal on everything.
For instance, athletic shoes. The athletic shoe review website, Run Repeat, has just looked at more than one million sales at two hundred retailers, and found that 99 percent of all athletic shoes can be bought cheaper on another day.
Now, how do the retailers pull that off with athletic shoes? Well, they begin raising prices back in September. Then they slowly go up until they're 17 percent more at the end of November. So, they are actually knocking down the price, so there is an official sale. It just doesn't mean it's a good deal.
