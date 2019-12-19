QUICK TIP: More veterans allowed to shop on-base starting January 1

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Are you a veteran? I may have some good news for you. Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!
Come January 1, more veterans will be allowed to shop on bases world wide. Three million more veterans.
Now, that means not all of them will get in on this deal, but those who were POWs, those who got a Purple Heart, those who were injured and have a disability because of their service, can all begin shopping on bases on January 1.
Now, there are still many details to work out, but go to the Department of Veterans Affairs and see if you qualify. This could be a huge savings for your family.
