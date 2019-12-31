QUICK TIP: Are you paying for unnecessary car insurance?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you know the easiest way to save money on your auto insurance bill? Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!Auto insurance is mandated by most states, but how much you actually buy beyond the minimum -- that's up to you. States usually want you to have liability insurance; that covers those that you would run into or hurt. It's also best to have medical coverage for you and those in your vehicle. But the insurance for the car or truck itself, well, you need to think about that. A lot of people are buying insurance they don't need, and that won't pay very much if they have a problem.Here's the deal. If your car has high miles --150,000 to 200,000 miles or more -- or if it's older than 10 years, what you'll be paid if you have a problem with the car itself is so little, it might not be worth what you're paying each and every month.Now how do you know for sure? Well call your insurance company or your insurance agent and talk it through. And ask this one simple question: if your car is totaled, what will they pay you? Often that single answer will tell you exactly what you need to do next.