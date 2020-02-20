7 On Your Side

QUICK TIP: What to look for in a funeral home

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you know how to save money on a funeral? Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!

It's hard to think about this, but it's important. California has a longtime law that says all funeral homes must list their prices. Nowadays, most of them will just put them right there on their web site; there will be a list of services and how much they charge. But some homes make you dig around or ask for the information. Sure, it's available, but they make you work to find it.

Consumer advocates have found those that are more transparent actually charge less for their services. So, when you see the prices listed on the screen, you're probably getting a pretty good deal. If you have to go root around, or ask for the prices or have a list sent to you, you're probably paying more. As it turns out, transparency pays.



