QUICK TIP: BART Week 2020: What do station agents do?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you don't take BART regularly, it can seem difficult or even haphazard, but there's someone standing by to help you: the station agent. So, what can you expect them to do? Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!
This is the official job description from BART: They are supposed to provide passengers information, ensure passenger safety, and that station equipment and facilities are operating properly. So, what are the exact duties? Provide information to passengers regarding service fares, routes, schedules, delays, transfers, and even connecting transit services. They are to provide information regarding points of interest and street locations near the station, and then finally explain the operation of fare machines, elevators, and other station equipment.
They're here to help you, so if one of them doesn't, you need to report it to BART and to me.
