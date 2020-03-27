Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
Has the COVID-19 pandemic turn endemic and what does that mean?
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Novel coronavirus spread worldwide at a blistering pace, from a cluster of cases in Wuhan, China to a pandemic affecting every U.S. state and all Bay Area counties. We're keeping track of the major moments here.
May 11, 2023
May 5, 2023
February 28, 2023
February 16, 2023
- San Francisco, Marin, and Sonoma counties announce the end to their individual Public Health Emergencies will happen on February 28. That's the same day California will end its State of Emergency. Other Bay Area counties, including Napa, San Mateo, Contra Costa, Alameda, and Santa Clara have already said they will follow state guidelines. Solano and Santa Cruz counties have not announced a decision.
January 30, 2023
October 17, 2022
October 12, 2022
September 2, 2022
- The government ends its program of providing free coronavirus tests. It ran out of funding after distributing more than 600 million tests.
September 1, 2022
August 31, 2022
August 16, 2022
August 6, 2022
July 30, 2022
July 27, 2022
July 21, 2022
July 13, 2022
July 6, 2022
- California tops 9.5 million diagnosed coronavirus cases. In the latest update of state data, the 7-day test positivity rate is 15.0%. For the first time since February, more than 4,000 patients are hospitalized statewide.
July 1, 2022
June 24, 2022
- Alameda County announces that it will lift its indoor public mask mandate, effective at midnight on June 25. It says that coronavirus conditions are at a level where it makes sense to relax mask rules.
June 22, 2022
- San Francisco Mayor London Breed tests positive for COVID-19, two days after celebrating the Warriors NBA Championship win at the city's parade.
June 21, 2022
June 18, 2022
June 17, 2022
June 15, 2022
June 14, 2022
June 13, 2022
June 7, 2022
- California tops 9 million diagnosed coronavirus cases.
- The FDA's independent panel of advisers votes in favor of authorizing Novavax, a protein-based vaccine, which could be the fourth vaccine for COVID-19 authorized in the U.S.
June 3, 2022
- Governor Gavin Newsom tests negative for covid and is able to leave isolation. The governor tested positive 7 days ago.
June 1, 2022
- Pfizer submits a request to the FDA for an Emergency Use Authorization for vaccines for kids 6 months up to 5 years old. That is the only age group that isn't eligible to be vaccinated at this point in the pandemic.
May 28, 2022
May 23, 2022
May 19, 2022
May 18, 2022
May 17, 2022
May 16, 2022
May 15, 2022
May 13, 2022
- California's coronavirus death toll officially tops 90,000 with the state's latest data release showing 90,117 total deaths.
- 12 health officers, including nearly all those representing the Bay Area, release new recommendations urging people to wear masks indoors due to the recent surge in cases. The Bay Area now has California's highest COVID infection rates.
May 12, 2022
May 10, 2022
- Microsoft founder Bill Gates tests positive for coronavirus. In tweets, he says his symptoms are mild.
May 9, 2022
May 4, 2022
May 2, 2022
April 28, 2022
April 26, 2022
- Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for Covid-19, despite being fully vaccinated and double boosted. She does not have any symptoms and has not been in close contact with the President. The Vice President visited California just 5 days ago, landing at SFO on Thursday, April 21 to visit UCSF and discuss maternal health issues.
- A new CDC analysis estimates that at least three out of every five Americans have antibodies that indicate a prior COVID-19 infection. Before the omicron-fueled surge in cases from December 2021 to February 2022, only an estimated one-third of people in the U.S. were estimated to have a prior infection.
- Pfizer today asked the FDA to authorize a third vaccine dose for children ages 5-11. Boosters are currently authorized for everyone over age 12.
April 25, 2022
- The FDA approves the first covid drug, remdesivir, for children under age 12.
- More than 100 million Americans have received their first booster shot, according to the CDC.
April 20, 2022
- The CDC asks the Justice Department to appeal the judge's ruling which voided the federal mask mandate for planes and trains.
- Several Bay Area transit agencies announce that masks are no longer required, including BART, SFMTA (Muni), VTA, Caltrain, Samtrans, and the Golden Gate Ferry. Passengers also do not have to wear masks on board AC Transit buses or while riding Amtrak.
April 19, 2022
April 18, 2022
April 13, 2022
April 11, 2022
- California Representative Jackie Speier tests positive for coronavirus.
April 7, 2022
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for coronavirus. She is not showing symptoms, and she is vaccinated and has received two booster shots. Several other big names in Washington have recently contracted coronavirus, including Attorney General Merrick Garland, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Maine Senator Susan Collins, California Representative Adam Schiff, and Texas Representative Joaquin Castro.
April 5, 2022
- California tops 8.5 million diagnosed covid cases.
- The city of San Jose votes to end its mask mandate, more than a month after the state lifted the requirement for people to wear masks in indoor public places.
April 1, 2022
March 30, 2022
- President Biden receives his second booster shot.
March 29, 2022
- The FDA authorizes an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for anyone age 50 and old as well as for certain younger people with severely weakened immune systems.
March 27, 2022
March 22, 2022
March 19, 2022
March 17, 2022
March 15, 2022
March 14, 2022
March 13, 2022
March 11, 2022
- San Francisco lifts its vaccine mandate for indoor businesses like bars, restaurants, and gyms.
March 10, 2022
March 9, 2022
- The 7-day test positivity rate in California declines to 1.8%. That's the lowest it's been since the Fourth of July in 2021.
- Mayor London Breed announced that San Francisco's policy of requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test for indoor settings like bars, restaurants, and gyms will be lifted Friday, March 11. Businesses can continue to require vaccines if they choose to. Masks can also still be required even though there is no city, county, or state mandate.
March 8, 2022
- California's 7-day test positivity rate drops to 1.9% as the omicron wave declines.
- Hawaii becomes the last state to lift its indoor mask mandate. It will end on March 25.
March 7, 2022
- Worldwide, the death toll from coronavirus tops 6 million. Nearly 1 million lives have been lost in the United States. More than 85,000 Californians have died in the pandemic.
- Hayward lifts the mask mandate inside City of Hayward facilities if you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. If you're not, you are still required to wear a mask. This city says this is in line with the current Alameda County public health standards. Public health officials are still encouraging people to mask up when inside public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
March 4, 2022
- The San Francisco Unified School District will be dropping its mask mandate for middle school and high school students on March 12. Officials say although the mandate is being dropped, it will be strongly recommended that students still wear a mask. Marin and Alameda counties, along with the city of Berkeley, say they will align with the state, and remove the school mask mandate after next week.
March 3, 2022
- Coronavirus has claimed more than 85,000 lives in California.
- Alameda County, the city of Berkeley, and Marin County said today they will align with the state and lift the school mask mandate after next week. In San Francisco, the city will lift its mask mandate in city buildings, beginning March 18th. That includes libraries and recreation centers.
March 2, 2022
- Santa Clara County lifts its indoor mask mandate, matching a move made by the state and the rest of the Bay Area back on Feb. 16.
March 1, 2022
- Effective today, masks won't be required for unvaccinated individuals in most public indoor settings in California. Masks are strongly recommended.
February 28, 2022
- California announces several changes to mask rules. Starting March 12, masks won't be required in schools and child care facilities in California. They will be strongly recommended. There will also be new indoor mask policies. Starting March 1, masks won't be required but strongly recommended for unvaccinated individuals in most indoor settings.
February 25, 2022
- The CDC relaxes its guidance for wearing masks indoors. The updated guidance drops the recommendation of universal masking in schools. The CDC said it is still reviewing a federal requirement that individuals wear masks on public transportation, including on airplanes.
- Governor Newsom announces the beginning of the end for all remaining pandemic executive orders. 19 of the remaining orders are now terminated. 18 more will end on March 31. The remaining 15 will expire on June 30. The state of emergency remains in effect.
- The state's biggest county, Los Angeles, lifts its indoor mask requirement. The state allowed it to expire on Feb. 15 and nearly all counties followed immediately.
- The number of ICU patients in California drops below 1,000 for the first time since December.
February 24, 2022
- Santa Clara County announces it plans to lift its indoor mask mandate in less than one week on March 2 because it has met the benchmarks set for low coronavirus activity.
- Moderna officials say that a second COVID-19 vaccine booster dose will be needed globally in the fall, given waning immunity and concerns over omicron and the potential for emerging variants.
February 23, 2022
February 22, 2022
- The Los Angeles Unified School District drops its outdoor mask mandate. The change for all students and staff means masks are not be required at recess, eating periods and during athletics, as long as they are outdoors. The indoor mask mandate remains in place for all students and staff.
February 21, 2022
- For the first time in nearly a month, the daily average of COVID deaths in the United States is under 2,000.
February 20, 2022
February 19, 2022
February 17, 2022
February 16, 2022
February 15, 2022
- This is the final day of California's mask mandate for indoor public spaces. Beginning tomorrow, vaccinated people will not be required to wear masks when they're in places like stores, restaurants, gyms, and theaters. Every Bay Area county, except Santa Clara, will follow the state's guidance. Mask rules for schools, transit facilities, hospitals, and jails are not changing.
February 13, 2022
February 11, 2022
February 9, 2022
February 8, 2022
- For the first time since December, U.S. daily cases are below 300,000. California's test positivity rate drops to 8.8%.
February 7, 2022
- After months of rising cases due to the omicron surge, every state in the U.S. is now reporting declining or stable new case rates, according to federal data. Less than one month ago, the U.S. was averaging more than 800,000 new cases per day. Now that average has plummeted to just over 313,000 new cases per day - a 61% drop since the nation's peak in mid-January and a 56% drop in the last two weeks.
- Gov. Gavin Newsom announces that California will allow its current mask mandate to expire on Feb. 15. The mandate required everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks in indoor public places. Local governments can choose to extend the mandate.
- The California Legislature has approved a bill requiring workers receive up to two weeks of paid time off if they get sick from coronavirus.
- The city of Berkeley begins a vaccine mandate for anyone over the age of 5 entering places like restaurants, gyms, and events with more than 500 people. The mandate also requires employees of those and other businesses to be fully vaccinated, including proof of a booster shot.
February 4, 2022
- The death toll from coronavirus in the United States surpasses 900,000. California exceeds 8 million diagnosed coronavirus cases and 80,000 reported deaths.
- CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has given the greenlight for full approval for Moderna's vaccine for all adults, which was the last step in the process for the vaccine to move from an emergency use authorization to a permanent approval.
- Sonoma County announces it will lift its event capacity limits in one week, on Feb. 11, because the omicron surge is waning.
- Contra Costa County lifts its vaccine mandate for businesses including restaurants, bars, and gyms, because the county is more than 80 percent fully vaccinated. Private businesses can still choose to require patrons to be vaccinated.
- The first of two booster mandates takes effect in San Jose, requiring booster shots, or a negative covid test, to attend events at city-owned facilities with more than 50 people in attendance. Next week, police, fire, health care, and other city employees will be required to have a booster shot to maintain employment.
February 1, 2022
January 31, 2022
January 27, 2022
- Beginning on February 1, San Francisco office workers, gym members and other "stable cohorts" of people may remove masks indoors again, reinstating the mask exemption that was in place before the latest omicron surge.
- The VTA in Santa Clara County is adding a vaccine mandate for employees, effective April 29. Workers must be fully vaccinated but boosters are not required. Since August, new hires have been required to be fully vaccinated.
January 26, 2022
- The 7-day test positivity rate in California drops for the second day in a row to 18.7%.
January 25, 2022
January 24, 2022
January 21, 2022
- Today marks two years since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the U.S. It happened in Washington state and came just two weeks after the novel coronavirus was first identified in China. Since that initial case, more than 68.5 million people have tested positive across the U.S. The infection has claimed more than 855,000 lives in the nation.
- Santa Clara County offers 60,000 free at-home Covid tests to residents.
January 19, 2022
January 18, 2022
January 15, 2022
- The White House will launch a new website on Wednesday, Jan. 19, to distribute 500 million free, at-home rapid tests that'll be mailed to Americans' doorsteps. People will be able to order online and receive four tests per household from this first batch of 500 million. A second batch of 500 million will eventually be offered.
- Starting today, Americans can get at-home covid tests for free through private insurance. You won't be reimbursed for tests purchased before today. Going forward, if you buy tests, you can have them paid for at the time of purchase by insurance or get reimbursed by submitting a claim. Insurers must pay for up to 8 tests per covered individual per month.
January 14, 2022
January 13, 2022
January 12, 2022
January 11, 2022
January 10, 2022
- California's 7-day test postivity rate continues its record setting stretch, climbing to 22.1%.
- Sonoma County issues a new health order capping indoor events at 50 people, outdoor events at 100 people, and gatherings of high-risk individuals at 12 people (family gatherings excluded). The order takes effect Jan. 12 and lasts until Feb. 11. It's issued because of an extraordinarily high number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the county.
- Schools in the West Contra Costa Unified district are closed today because of a spike in omicron cases. When classes resume tomorrow, all staff will be required to wear a medical grade KN-95 mask.
January 8, 2022
January 7, 2022
January 6, 2022
- California sets a record high test positivity rate for the third day in a row at 21.4%.
- San Francisco State University delays in-person learning until Feb. 14. The school semester will start as planned on Jan 24. with remote services.
- Cal State East Bay will begin the Spring semester with online classes for the first two weeks.
January 5, 2022
- There's a new record high test positivity rate in California of 21.3%.
- California extends its indoor mask mandate for an additional month. Instead of expiring on Jan. 15 it will now last until Feb. 15.
January 4, 2022
January 3, 2022
- The FDA makes two significant changes to booster shots. It authorizes them to children ages 12 to 15. And, it shortens the time frame between the second dose and the booster shot. What was once a six month waiting period is now five months.
December 31, 2021
December 29, 2021
- New cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have soared to their highest level on record, a surge driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant. New cases per day have more than doubled over the past two weeks, eclipsing the old mark of 250,000, set in mid-January, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University.
- California's 7-day test positivity rate reaches double digits, climbing to 11.2%
- The four Bay Area counties that had an exemption to the state's mask mandate for indoor public places each rescinded it today. The exemptions were for places like gyms and offices where everyone is fully vaccinated and only a small, stable group of people is present. Now, in all Bay Area counties, people must wear masks in all indoor public places.
- San Francisco, along with tightening its mask mandate, also announces a booster shot mandate for certain high-risk settings and for events with more than 1,000 people.
December 28, 2021
- California is the first state in the nation to top 5 million diagnosed coronavirus cases. The 7-day test positivity rate reaches 9.7%, from just 2.3% on Dec. 15. Every county in the Bay Area is seeing a surge of cases.
- San Francisco cancels its New Year's Eve fireworks show, citing the rise in covid activity due to the omicron variant.
- Contra Costa County rescinds its masking exemption for controlled indoor spaces like gyms and offices. Effective tomorrow, you have to wear a mask in all public indoor spaces.
- Santa Clara County announces a booster shot mandate for anyone working in health care facilities, jails or homeless shelters. No exception will be made for those with religious or medical exemptions. On Feb. 1, employees will be barred from working in these high-risk settings if they don't have a booster shot.
December 27, 2021
December 24, 2021
December 23, 2021
December 22, 2021
December 21, 2021
- Rep. Barbara Lee, whose district includes Oakland, announced that she has a breakthrough case of Covid. She has been fully vaccinated and got a booster shot.
- Fighting the omicron variant surging through the country, President Joe Biden announced the government will provide 500 million free rapid home-testing kits, increase support for hospitals under strain and redouble vaccination and boosting efforts.
- San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo announced a proposal to require city employees to get a COVID-19 booster vaccination as a condition of employment.
- The Oakland City Council approved a broad mandate to require proof of vaccination in many indoor public spaces including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, theaters, city hall, museums, gyms, libraries, and senior living centers. It will take effect on February 1. This is more expansive than the requirement in San Francisco, but less expansive than Los Angeles.
- Santa Cruz County announces its first diagnosed cases of the omicron variant in two people in their mid 20's.
- For the first time, a child in Solano County died of coronavirus. The infant was less than a year old.
December 20, 2021
December 19, 2021
December 17, 2021
- Marin and Sonoma Counties each announce their first diagnosed cases of the omicron variant. There are now five Bay Area counties with confirmed cases, including Santa Clara, Alameda, and San Francisco.
- A federal appeals court panel allowed President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large, private employers to move ahead. The vaccine requirement would apply to companies with 100 or more workers. Employees who are not fully vaccinated would have to wear masks and be subject to weekly coronavirus tests. There would be exceptions for those who work outdoors or only at home.
- The NFL rescheduled three games from Saturday to Tuesday because of widespread coronavirus activity across the league.
December 16, 2021
December 15, 2021
- California's statewide indoor mask mandate takes effect, but yields few changes in the Bay Area. Solano County sees the biggest difference since it did not have a county-wide mandate. Santa Clara, San Mateo, Napa, and Alameda counties already required masks in public. The City of Berkeley is an exception because it allowed an exemption for certain indoor places, like offices and gyms, where everyone is fully vaccinated. That's the same exemption allowed in San Francisco, Contra Costa, and Sonoma Counties. Marin County, which had relaxed all mask rules, is now matching this exemption as well.
December 14, 2021
- In a clarification of guidelines from the CA Department of Public Health, counties that have existing mask mandates in place may keep their current rules. In the Bay Area, that means Contra Costa, San Francisco, and Sonoma Counties can keep their rules which allow fully vaccinated people in limited indoor spaces like offices and gyms to take off their masks. Marin and Solano Counties do not have a mask mandate and will have to comply with the state's new rules beginning tomorrow.
December 13, 2021
- The number of coronavirus cases in the United States tops 500 million. It is roughly one fifth of all cases diagnosed in the world.
- With a rise in coronavirus activity, California announces it will reinstate the mask mandate for indoor public spaces beginning on Dec. 15. This comes exactly six months after the state celebrated California Reopening and a lifting of most restrictions. The impact will be minimal in the Bay Area with five counties seeing no change at all, two counties seeing minor changes, and two counties seeing significant changes. In San Francisco and Contra Costa counties, mask mandates were only lifted in limited indoor settings like gyms and offices where everyone was fully vaccinated. Alameda County had recently eliminated this rule on Dec. 8. The largest change will be seen in Marin and Solano counties which do not have a public indoor mask mandate in place at this time.
December 10, 2021
- Santa Clara County announces its first diagnosed case of the omicron variant of coronavirus. There are also six known cases in Alameda County. One case in San Francisco is the first diagnosed case in the United States.
December 9, 2021
December 8, 2021
December 3, 2021
- More omicron cases are diagnosed in the Bay Area. Five Alameda County residents are confirmed to have the variant.
- Across the U.S., 13 states now report confirmed or probable cases of the omicron variant. The latest include Louisiana, New Jersey, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Nebraska, Missouri, and Utah.
December 2, 2021
- A second case of omicron is announced in California. The patient is a fully vaccinated Los Angeles county resident who recently traveled to South Africa.
- Hawaii, New York, Colorado, and Minnesota all report cases of omicron. California reported the first case in the U.S. on Dec. 1.
- President Biden announces a plan to combat coronavirus in the winter months. It includes making at-home rapid tests free, extending the mask requirement on public transit through March 18, and requiring more stringent testing protocols for all international travelers. Beginning Dec. 6, inbound International travelers must show a negative covid test within 24 hours of departure for the U.S.
December 1, 2021
November 30, 2021
- More than 200 confirmed cases of the omicron variant, first identified in Southern Africa, have been reported in 20 countries around the world. No case has yet been diagnosed in the United States.
- A FDA panel endorses Merck's covid pill, voting 13-10 that the benefits outweigh the risks. Experts backing the treatment stressed it should not be used by pregnant women and called on the FDA to recommend extra precautions, including pregnancy tests for women before using the drug. The panel's vote specifically backed the drug for adults with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who face the greatest risks, including those with conditions like obesity, asthma and old age.
November 29, 2021
November 26, 2021
November 22, 2021
- A mandate that federal employees be vaccinated takes effect today. The TSA says 93% of its employees are in compliance.
- An indoor mask mandate is now in effect in Santa Cruz County and it covers private settings like a home. If you are getting together with others who don't live in the same household the county says you should mask up regardless of vaccination status. Businesses are also required to follow the guidelines. You can take off your mask when eating or drinking.
November 19, 2021
November 17, 2021
- Moderna has asked the FDA to authorize its booster shot for anyone age 18 and up. The FDA could grant the request as soon as this week.
- OSHA suspends enforcement of the vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals had ordered OSHA to hold off until after further court rulings.
November 16, 2021
November 11, 2021
November 9, 2021
November 8, 2021
November 6, 2021
November 5, 2021
November 4, 2021
November 3, 2021
November 2, 2021
November 1, 2021
- COVID-19 has killed 5 million people globally in less than two years, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Marin County becomes the first in the Bay Area to lift the indoor mask mandate for public places that's been in place since August. Now, fully vaccinated people don't have to wear a mask in shops, restaurants, bars and more places, unless other rules apply.
- The City of Berkeley, plus the counties of Alameda and Contra Costa, relax indoor mask rules for certain places like offices, gyms, and churches. If everyone is fully vaccinated, then masks are no longer required.
- This is the deadline for San Francisco city workers to be vaccinated and to return to work in the office. 98 percent of employees have met the vaccination deadline.
October 31, 2021
October 29, 2021
- Another 28 million Americans are one step closer to getting vaccinated against COVID-19 after the FDA authorized the Pfizer shot for 5- to 11-year-olds.
- Marin County is the first in the Bay Area to meet the metrics to lift the regional indoor mask mandate and that will happen at noon on Monday, Nov. 1. Marin County has low transmission, low hospitalizations, and a vaccination rate above 80%. When the mandate lifts, people will not have to wear a mask in most public places, unless other rules require them.
- After a two year wait because of the pandemic, the music festival known as Outside Lands is back at Golden Gate Park.
October 28, 2021
- The health departments for Alameda County and the City of Berkeley announce that mask mandates will be lifted, on Nov. 1, for certain indoor locations like offices, gyms, and religious locations where everyone is fully vaccinated. Contra Costa County will also lift its indoor mask mandate for those locations on that day. San Francisco and Marin counties already took this step on Oct. 15.
October 27, 2021
October 26, 2021
October 22, 2021
October 21, 2021
October 20, 2021
October 18, 2021
- Colin Powell, the barrier-breaking soldier and diplomat who served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace but whose sterling reputation was stained by his faulty claims to justify the U.S. war in Iraq, died of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.
October 15, 2021
October 14, 2021
- The panel of advisers to the FDA voted unanimously to recommend a half-dose Moderna booster shot for seniors, adults with other health problems, jobs or living situations that put them at increased risk for COVID-19.
- BART adds a vaccine mandate for employees and contractors and sets a Dec. 13 deadline.
- Contra Costa County will lift masking requirements on Nov. 1 in certain indoor settings where everyone is fully vaccinated. Eligible settings are in controlled spaces not open to the general public, including offices, gyms and fitness centers, employee commuter vehicles, indoor college classes and organized gatherings in any other indoor setting, such as a religious gathering. Similar rules take effect in San Francisco and Marin tomorrow.
October 13, 2021
- Today is the deadline for some workers in San Francisco to prove they're vaccinated. Employees of restaurants, bars, clubs, and gyms must now be fully vaccinated. Customers of these businesses have had to show proof of vaccination since August 20. The vaccine mandate also now applies to health care workers including pharmacists, dentists, home health aides, plus workers at adult day centers and residential care facilities.
- The U.S. is easing travel restrictions for fully vaccinated visitors from Canada and Mexico, allowing people traveling for non-essential reasons to cross U.S. land borders. Travelers must show proof of vaccination.
October 12, 2021
- The Biden Administration has purchased 65 million Pfizer pediatric vaccine doses, enough to vaccinate all children ages 5 to 11. States are being told to prepare to vaccinate children starting next month, even though vaccines are not yet authorized for anyone under age 12.
October 11, 2021
October 8, 2021
- Governor Newsom signed a COVID-19 recovery package that helps bars and restaurants in California, making it possible for them to keep parklets open and continue to-go cocktails.
- Marin County announced it will match San Francisco in easing mask rules for certain indoor settings - places like offices, gyms, and churches - where absolutely everyone is fully vaccinated, starting next Friday Oct. 15.
- San Francisco announced that cruise ships will return beginning Monday Oct. 11. A record number are scheduled to dock in the city in 2022, which promises a large economic boost. All cruise passengers and crew are required to be vaccinated.
- Los Angeles County put a new vaccine mandate into effect which requires people to show proof of vaccination at indoor portions of bars, wineries, distilleries, nightclubs and lounges. Full vaccination will be required to go to big sports events, concerts, and theme parks.
October 7, 2021
October 6, 2021
- The Los Angeles City Council passes one of the nation's strictest indoor vaccine mandates, requiring a proof of vaccination to enter indoor restaurants, bars, gyms, salons, malls, and entertainment centers. This is broader than the vaccine proof requirements that are in effect in some parts of the Bay Area, like San Francisco.
- The Food and Drug Administration could issue an emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 soon after Oct. 26, when the agency's advisory committee plans to discuss Pfizer's data, the FDA's vaccine chief said.
- For the first time in 575 days, the Golden State Warriors played their first game with no capacity limits at Chase Center in San Francisco.
October 5, 2021
October 4, 2021
- A coronavirus vaccine mandate takes effect in New York City for teachers and other school staff members.
- The Blue Angels arrive in the Bay Area for Fleet Week. The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
October 3, 2021
October 1, 2021
- The death toll from coronavirus across the United States tops 700,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. California has, so far, recorded 68,796 total deaths.
- American Airlines told employees today that, as a result of the federal vaccine mandate, all of American's U.S. based employees, and certain international crew, must be vaccinated.
- In a potential leap forward in the global fight against the pandemic, drugmaker Merck said that its experimental pill for people sick with COVID-19 reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half. That could add a whole new, easy-to-use weapon to an arsenal that already includes the COVID-19 vaccine.
- California will require eligible students in public and private schools to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The governor said the state will issue the mandate in the next school term following the FDA's approval, the earliest being Jan. 1, 2022 and the latest being July 1, 2022.
- Oakland's First Friday returned for the first event in more than a year.
September 30, 2021
September 29, 2021
September 28, 2021
September 27, 2021
September 25, 2021
- The Folsom Street Fair in San Francisco returned after a 2-year delay because of COVID.
September 24, 2021
September 23, 2021
September 22, 2021
September 21, 2021
September 20, 2021
September 19, 2021
September 17, 2021
September 15, 2021
- Starting today, first responders in Marin County will be required to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Those who are not will need to go undergo weekly testing.
September 14, 2021
- Governor Gavin Newsom defeats a recall effort handily, with the race being called within an hour of polls closing. More voters called the pandemic the state's top issue, 31 percent, than any of four other issues offered in the exit poll - and 80 percent of those voters supported retaining Newsom in office.
- Contra Costa County announces it will implement a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for businesses. Beginning Sept. 22, customers will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter restaurants, gyms and other indoor businesses. Employees will have to show proof of full vaccination by Nov. 1 or test each week for COVID-19.
- Active-duty soldiers must be fully vaccinated by mid-December, the Army announced in a statement. Reserve and National Guard units will have until the end of June 2022 to be inoculated.
September 13, 2021
September 10, 2021
September 9, 2021
September 7, 2021
- Starting today, Sonoma County employees must show proof of vaccination or submit to weekly COVID testing. The mandate applies to all 4,400 county workers. Last week, the same mandate went into effect for county emergency workers. Sonoma County health officials expanded the state's health order last month.
- Cases of the new variant, called Mu, are discovered in the Bay Area.
- All participants in this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade must be vaccinated and wear face coverings, the department store announced. Singers, dancers and musicians may be exempt from wearing face masks. The number of participants will see a 10 to 20% cut this year and social distancing will be followed, Macy's added. Last year, much of the parade was pre-taped due to the pandemic. There were no high school band performances and limited spectators on the street.
September 6, 2021
September 4, 2021
September 3, 2021
- Today, the city of Berkeley puts into effect a health order requiring people to show proof of vaccination to enter most indoor settings including restaurants, bars, gyms and other congregate settings. The order will not be enforced by the city until 8 a.m. on September 10. The health order also mandates that, by October 15th, businesses verify that their employees are vaccinated.
- BottleRock kicks off in Napa today for Labor Day Weekend. The music festival was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
- Hundreds of Stanford's resident assistants, also known as RA's, are on strike. The strike comes several days after at least one RA tested positive for COVID-19 following an indoor, in-person RA training event.
September 1, 2021
August 31, 2021
August 25, 2021
August 24, 2021
August 23, 2021
- The FDA gives full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, a milestone that could boost public confidence in the shots and spur more companies, universities and local governments to make vaccinations mandatory. The vaccine will be marketed under the name Comirnaty. Moderna has also applied to the FDA for full approval of its vaccine. Johnson & Johnson, maker of the third option in the U.S., said it hopes to do so later this year.
- Starting today, San Jose city employees must show proof of vaccination or submit weekly negative test results.
August 22, 2021
August 20, 2021
August 19, 2021
- Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., all said they have tested positive for coronavirus. All three are fully vaccinated.
- The Culver City Unified School District, in Los Angeles, is issuing a COVID vaccine requirement for all eligible students and staff, a mandate that is believed to be the first of its kind in California.
- San Jose State University welcomes back students for the first day of the fall semester.
- The Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival has been canceled in Golden Gate Park because of COVID concerns. The event will be live streamed on October 1, 2, 3 starting each day at 1 p.m. PT.
August 18, 2021
August 17, 2021
- U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the Delta variant spreads across the country.
- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.
- Today's California coronavirus data shows our test positivity rate is under 6%. The positivity rate hasn't been this low since July 28, when it was 5.9%. It jumped to 6.2% on July 29. For reference, the state has been above 5% since July 23.
- The Lafayette Art and Wine festival held annually in downtown Lafayette has been canceled due to the Delta variant and spread of COVID-19. The Great Dickens Christmas Fair held annually at the Cow Palace in San Francisco has been postponed until 2022.
August 16, 2021
August 13, 2021
August 12, 2021
August 11, 2021
August 10, 2021
- San Francisco Unified School District will require all staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The school district is the largest in the Bay Area and has about 10,000 employees. Starting Sept. 7, all will either have to be fully vaccinated or get tested weekly for the virus. The district returns to in-person learning on Aug. 16. The vaccine requirement does not apply to students.
- Oakland Unified School District announced that effective Sept. 7, all staff, contractors and volunteers must be vaccinated, or will be subject to weekly coronavirus testing.
- "Hamilton" returns to San Francisco. It is the first "Hamilton" production to reopen in North America.
August 9, 2021
August 8, 2021
- The Tokyo Olympics come to a close. Held in the middle of a resurging pandemic, rejected by many Japanese and plagued by months of administrative problems, these Games presented logistical and medical obstacles like no other.
- A total of 21,572, 282 Californians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the latest state data.
August 7, 2021
August 6, 2021
- The U.S. has recorded its highest single-day COVID-19 case total in exactly six months with more than 120,000 new cases reported, according to newly updated CDC data. California today reported 14,402 new cases. Every single state in the country is reporting "high" or "substantial" community transmission, according to CDC guidelines.
- Napa County's indoor mask mandate takes effect. It joins the mandate that started in 7 other Bay Area counties on Aug. 3 requiring everyone to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.
August 5, 2021
August 4, 2021
- Worldwide, the number of coronavirus cases tops 200 million, according to the count kept by Johns Hopkins University.
- The head of the World Health Organization is calling for a moratorium on administering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to help ensure that doses are available in countries where few people have received their first shots.
- California's 7-day test positivity rate average climbs to 7 percent, from a record low of 0.7% reached on May 31.
August 3, 2021
- Once again, an indoor mask mandate takes effect in the Bay Area. Everyone must wear a mask indoors, no matter if they're vaccinated or not. This applies to seven local counties including Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Sonoma.
- California now ranks high for coronavirus transmission, as defined by the CDC. It joins 33 other states in the CDC's worst possible category. In the Bay Area, every county except Santa Clara qualifies with high rates of transmission.
- The number of coronavirus patients in the ICU statewide tops 1,000. The number of critically ill patients has doubled since July 1, when 502 were in the ICU. California has not had more than 1,000 ICU coronavirus patients since March 19.
August 2, 2021
- Health officers in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma and the city of Berkeley announced a mask mandate, requiring every resident to wear a face mask indoors in public settings, regardless of vaccination status. The mandate will take effect at midnight on Aug. 3.
- San Francisco's historic cable cars are back! Today kicks off a month of free rides.
- U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has tested positive for the coronavirus, the first senator to disclose a breakthrough infection after being vaccinated.
- 70 percent of U.S. adults have now received at least one dose of the vaccine, a major milestone that the Biden administration wanted to reach by the 4th of July.
July 31, 2021
July 30, 2021
July 29, 2021
July 28, 2021
July 27, 2021
July 26, 2021
July 23, 2021
July 22, 2021
July 19, 2021
July 18, 2021
July 17, 2021
July 16, 2021
July 15, 2021
July 14, 2021
- California's 7-day test positivity rate average tops 3 percent. It was at a record low of 0.7% on May 31.
July 13, 2021
July 9, 2021
July 8, 2021
- California's 7-day test positivity rate climbs above 2 percent, reaching 2.1%. It reached a record low of 0.7% on May 31.
July 4, 2021
- Joey Chestnut broke his own record in the men's Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. The annual Fourth of July frankfurter fest normally happens outside Nathan's flagship shop in Brooklyn's Coney Island neighborhood. But this year's planning took place amid shifting coronavirus restrictions, and the event was held in a nearby minor league baseball stadium, Maimonides Park, with 5,000 spectators. Last year, it was held indoors and without an in-person audience because of the pandemic.
July 2, 2021
June 27, 2021
June 25, 2021
June 24, 2021
June 18, 2021
June 17, 2021
June 15, 2021
- After 15 months of restrictions, today is officially the day that California Reopens. Mask mandates are much looser and aligned with the CDC's guidelines. Social distancing requirements are no longer in place and business capacity limits have been removed.
- Mayor London Breed announces San Francisco is bringing back cable cars sooner than previously announced. They'll return in August and will be free to all riders for the whole month.
- BART ridership hits a pandemic high. 78,377 passengers represents 19 percent of pre-pandemic ridership, which is the highest weekday percentage since March of last year.
- The United State's death toll from coronavirus tops 600,000.
June 14, 2021
June 11, 2021
June 10, 2021
June 9, 2021
June 8, 2021
June 4, 2021
June 3, 2021
June 2, 2021
June 1, 2021
- Marin County becomes the first in the North Bay to move into the state's least restrictive, yellow tier. Solano County is the last in the Bay Area to leave the red tier and move into the orange tier.
- Moderna is asking for full FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine. So far, it's only been granted an emergency use authorization. Moderna is the second company to seek full approval, following Pfizer.
- "Hamilton" is returning to San Francisco. The hit Broadway musical will have a month-long engagement at the Orpheum Theatre, from August 10 to September 5.
May 31, 2021
May 27, 2021
May 25, 2021
May 24, 2021
May 23, 2021
May 21, 2021
May 20, 2021
May 18, 2021
- Santa Clara and Santa Cruz Counties learn they will be moving into the state's yellow tier with the least restrictions. They join San Francisco and San Mateo Counties. Solano County is the only one in the Bay Area still in the red tier. All other Bay Area counties are in the orange tier. The tier system will expire on June 15, the date set by the state to Reopen California.
May 17, 2021
May 16, 2021
- The TSA sets a new pandemic record by screening more than 1.8 million travelers at airport checkpoints nationwide.
May 14, 2021
May 13, 2021
May 12, 2021
May 11, 2021
May 10, 2021
- San Mateo County learns that it will move into the yellow tier of restrictions tomorrow.
- California sets record low 1.0% 7-day test positivity rate.
May 7, 2021
May 6, 2021
- This is the first day that San Francisco is in the state's yellow tier of restrictions, which allows indoor bars to reopen along with indoor family entertainment centers like roller rinks.
May 5, 2021
- Alameda County announces the Oakland Coliseum mass vaccination site will close on May 23. Demand has dropped recently from 4,000 to 400 first dose appointments each day. FEMA opened this site on February 15 and ran it through mid-April. Then the state, Alameda County, and Contra Costa County took over. The state, through CalOES, ends its involvement on May 9. Alameda County will assume full responsibility for the site on May 10 and keep it open for two more weeks to complete second doses.
May 4, 2021
- San Francisco and Los Angeles counties move into the state's least restrictive, yellow tier. That means that, for the first time, indoor bars can reopen without the requirement of serving food. Trinity County also moves into the yellow tier today. A total of seven California counties are now in this least restrictive tier. Not a single county remains in the most restrictive, purple, tier. 12 counties are in the red tier and 39 are in the orange tier.
- President Biden sets a new vaccination goal to deliver at least one coronavirus vaccine dose to 70% of adult Americans by July Fourth.
- U.S. travel restrictions on India take effect today, designed to limit the spread of coronavirus.
May 3, 2021
April 30, 2021
- Disneyland reopens to visitors for the first time in more than a year.
- The state issues guidance for races like marathons and triathlons to resume safely, beginning on May 1. Rules include masks, staggered starts, and limited post-race parties with no music or alcohol.
- Statewide, 40 percent of Californians, or 12.4 million people, are fully vaccinated. 60 percent have received at least one dose. Contra Costa County has administered more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccines, several weeks ahead of its July 4th goal.
- The U.S. will restrict travel from India starting May 4, the White House announced, citing a devastating rise in COVID-19 cases in the country and the emergence of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus.
April 28, 2021
April 27, 2021
April 26, 2021
- The SAP Center in San Jose welcomes fans to a Sharks game, making it the center's first public event since March 8, 2020. Everyone is required to provide proof of a negative COVID test or proof of receiving a complete COVID-19 vaccination, with the final dose received at least two weeks prior to the day of the game.
April 23, 2021
April 22, 2021
April 21, 2021
April 20, 2021
- For the second year in a row, the annual 4/20 celebration on Hippie Hill has been canceled. Crews put up fences around Robin Williams Meadow in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.
- The state's 7-day coronavirus test positivity rate drops to a new record low of 1.3%.
April 19, 2021
- Nationwide, coronavirus vaccinations are now available to anyone age 16 and up.
- California sets a new record low test positivity rate of 1.4%.
April 18, 2021
April 17, 2021
April 15, 2021
- In the final step of vaccine eligibility expansion, anyone age 16 and up can now sign up to get a coronavirus vaccine in California.
- The state's largest mass vaccination site at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara sets a record with 12,000 vaccination appointments booked in a single day.
- San Francisco reopens and expands additional activities that are allowed by the state for counties assigned to the orange tier, including indoor live-audience events and performances as well as private events such as conferences and receptions. In alignment with the State's guidelines, San Francisco will also expand the number of individuals allowed to participate in indoor and outdoor social gatherings and will loosen some restrictions on other activities, including dining, outdoor bars, retail, and recreation.
- The Alameda County Fair has been rescheduled for Oct. 22 through Oct. 31 this year with safety measures in place amid the ongoing pandemic.
- Tax day is delayed this year because of the pandemic; taxes are due on May 17, 2021.
April 14, 2021
- 50% of Californians over the age of 16 have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. 30% of the state's population age 16 and up has been fully vaccinated. California's vaccination progress can be tracked here.
- Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine will remain in limbo a while longer after U.S. health advisers told the government that they need more evidence to decide if a handful of unusual blood clots were linked to the shot.
April 13, 2021
April 12, 2021
- Alameda County expands vaccine eligibility to anyone over the age of 16. This will become the statewide standard on April 15. The first county in the Bay Area to expand vaccinations to age 16 and up was Contra Costa County, where it took effect on March 30.
- Some San Francisco public schools reopened for in-person classes for the first time in more than a year.
- Salesforce announces that it will reopen its tower and bring workers back to the office beginning in May. Employees will still have the option to work from home through at least Dec. 31.
- California's 7-day test positivity rate drops to a new record low of 1.5%.
- This is the first day that the mass vaccination site at the Oakland Coliseum is run without a federal partnership. The state and two counties, Alameda and Contra Costa, are taking over providing supplies for the site. More than 6,000 shots a day were consistently administered at this site and the state says it will maintain that number.
April 8, 2021
- Alameda County expands vaccine eligibility to those age 16 and up, but only for people living in certain ZIP codes: 94601, 94603, 94605, 94606, 94607, 94621, 94541, 94544, 94545, 94577, 94578, 94580. The ZIP codes include areas of Oakland, Hayward, San Leandro and San Lorenzo. Officials say this is where many frontline workers live, including people who have not been able to work from home.
April 7, 2021
April 6, 2021
April 5, 2021
- With less than a week until the federal partnership ends, a deal is struck to keep the mass vaccination site open at the Oakland Coliseum. This has been the most productive vaccination site in the Bay Area with more than 6,000 shots administered on a daily basis.
April 2, 2021
April 1, 2021
March 31, 2021
March 30, 2021
March 29, 2021
March 28, 2021
- Contra Costa County announces that it will start to vaccinate people age 16 and up on March 30, ahead of the state's timeline. The state will make this group eligible on April 15. Contra Costa is already vaccinating people age 50 and up; the state makes that group eligible starting on April 1.
March 25, 2021
March 24, 2021
March 23, 2021
- Three more Bay Area counties will soon move into the orange tier: San Francisco, Santa Clara and Marin. San Mateo County became the first to move from red to orange last week.
March 22, 2021
March 19, 2021
March 17, 2021
March 16, 2021
- San Mateo County is the only Bay Area county that will be changing tiers: it moves to the orange tier tomorrow. In the orange tier, outdoor bars can open. Indoor entertainment centers, like bowling alleys, and indoor pools can also also. Wineries, breweries, and distilleries can welcome customers inside. Businesses that were already operating inside can have more customers at once.
- The state sets a new record low of 1.8 percent for its 7-day coronavirus test positivity rate.
March 15, 2021
March 14, 2021
March 13, 2021
March 12, 2021
March 11, 2021
- President Biden signs the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 Relief Plan, called the American Rescue Plan. He follows it with the first primetime address of his presidency and announces plans to make all Americans eligible for vaccines by May 1.
- Today marks one year since the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a pandemic.
- California health officials announced that breweries, wineries and distilleries that do not serve food can now operate outdoors with modifications in the purple and red tiers. Patrons must have reservations, observe a 90-minute time limit and service for on-site consumption must end by 8 p.m. This change will go into effect March 13. All Bay Area counties at this time are in the purple or red tiers.
March 10, 2021
March 8, 2021
March 6, 2021
March 5, 2021
March 4, 2021
March 3, 2021
March 1, 2021
February 28, 2021
February 27, 2021
February 26, 2021
February 24, 2021
February 23, 2021
- San Francisco lifts the mandatory 10-day quarantine rule that had been in place for travelers who went outside the Bay Area's 10 counties. The rule began in mid-December, following the Thankgsiving travel rush.
February 22, 2021
- The coronavirus death toll in America exceeds 500,000. Nearly 50,000 of the deaths are in California, including more than 5,000 in the Bay Area.
- The number of ICU patients statewide drops below 2,000. It's been above that threshold since December 2020 during the winter surge.
February 16, 2021
February 12, 2021
February 10, 2021
- California now has the highest coronavirus death toll of any state in the nation, with 44,995 total deaths. That number eclipses New York state's total of 44,683 deaths. However, when calculated per capita, the state with the highest death rate per 100,000 people is New Jersey, followed by New York in second place. California ranks 32nd out of all U.S. states in terms of death rates, according to The New York Times.
- The South Africa variant of the coronavirus is now in California, according to Governor Gavin Newsom. Two cases have been found in Alameda and Santa Clara counties.
February 9, 2021
- Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara opens as the state's largest vaccination site, capable of administering 15,000 vaccinations a day.
- San Francisco announced that it will expand vaccination eligibility to teachers, child care workers, food and grocery workers, and emergency workers (including police officers). This takes effect on Feb. 24.
- For the first time in months, California reports a daily total of new cases that is under 10,000. Today's number of new cases is 8,251, down 85 percent from the peak of 53,711 set on Dec. 16.
February 7, 2021
- The union representing teachers in the San Francisco Unified School District says it has reached a tentative agreement regarding the reopening of public schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Gov. Gavin Newsom's office issued revised guidelines for indoor church services after the Supreme Court lifted the state's ban on indoor worship during the coronavirus pandemic, but left in place restrictions on singing and chanting.
February 5, 2021
February 4, 2021
February 3, 2021
February 1, 2021
- A CDC requirement begins at 9 p.m. for all travelers to wear masks while using any form of public transportation, as well as rideshares and airplanes.
January 29, 2021
January 28, 2021
- Santa Clara becomes the first Bay Area county to exceed 100,000 diagnosed cases of coronavirus. The six-figure total comes almost exactly one year after Santa Clara reported its first case of coronavirus on January 31, 2020.
January 26, 2021
- Worldwide, the number of diagnosed coronavirus cases tops 100 million.
- The United Kingdom exceeds 100,000 coronavirus deaths. It's the UK's worst civilian loss of life since World War II.
- The state updates its vaccination distribution plan. After the completion of Phase 1B, which includes teachers and food workers, the state will move to an age-based priority system.
January 25, 2021
January 22, 2021
- California sees a new record number of deaths reported in a day: 764. At that rate, someone died from coronavirus every 1 minute and 53 seconds.
January 20, 2021
- California becomes the first state in the nation to top 3 million diagnosed coronavirus cases. This number includes patients who have recovered. Texas has more than two million diagnosed cases. Illinois, Florida, and New York each have more than one million cases. Of those five states, Illinois has the highest case rate per capita (8,495), calculated per 100,000 people. The per capita case rates for California (7,585), Texas (7,363), and Florida (7,263) are very similar. New York (6,467) has the lowest case rate of these 5 states.
January 19, 2021
- The U.S. death toll from coronavirus tops 400,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
January 17, 2021
January 15, 2021
January 14, 2021
January 13, 2021
January 12, 2021
January 11, 2021
- The Bay Area Region's ICU availability drops to 0.7%. That's the lowest ever reported for this region. Once ICU capacity hits 0%, the region would pivot to its surge capacity of additional ICU beds.
- Statewide, the number of ICU patients continues its record setting streak with 4,868 total.
- The University of California announced that it is planning for in-person classes to resume during the fall 2021 semester at all 10 of its campuses.
January 10, 2021
January 9, 2021
- California shatters its prior record for the number of deaths reported in a single day, with 695 newly reported deaths. The prior record was set on December 31, 2020 with 585 deaths. Edit: Today's number is later revised by the state to 708 deaths.
- The state announced today it has extended the stay-at-home order in the Bay area because ICU availability remains below the threshold of 15%.
- Today sets a new record high for the number of coronavirus patients in the ICU in California at 4,854.
January 8, 2021
- The Bay Area, made up of 10 counties including Santa Cruz, now has more than 300,000 diagnosed cases of coronavirus. It took 6 months and 9 days to reach 100,000 cases in the beginning of the pandemic. It then took 2 months and 24 days to go from 100,000 to 200,000 cases. It has only taken 24 days to go from 200,000 to 300,000 cases.
- The Bay Area Region, which comprises 11 counties including Santa Cruz and Monterey, drops to 3.0% ICU availability, the lowest ever reported.
- The number of California coronavirus patients in the hospital (21,855) decreases from yesterday's record high. The number of ICU patients (4,812) sets a new record.
January 7, 2021
- New records are set in California for the number of coronavirus patients hospitalized (21,936) and in the ICU (4,712).
January 6, 2021
- In California, hospitalizations (21,922) and ICU patients (4,636) are at record high levels.
January 5, 2021
January 4, 2021
- Both hospitalizations (21,128) and ICU patients (4,584) set new record highs for the state of California.
January 3, 2021
- The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has surpassed 350,000.
- For the first time in more than 4 weeks, the number of coronavirus patients in the ICU in California decreased, to 4,509. Hospitalizations, however, hit a new record high of 20,690.
January 2, 2021
- California's only new coronavirus record today is the number of ICU patients (4,531). The number of new cases (53,341) is the second highest ever reported.
- The U.S. set a record for air travel with nearly 1.2 million screened by the TSA, the most since the previous travel record set on Dec. 23.
January 1, 2021
- In a disheartening start to the new year, California obliterates its prior daily death record by reporting 585 new lives lost. The number of hospitalized patients decreases for the first time in more than three weeks to 20,450. The number of ICU patients (4,525) continues its record setting streak. The Bay Area Region's ICU availability drops to 6.3%, the lowest percentage ever reported.
- The United States tops 20 million coronavirus cases.
December 31, 2020
December 30, 2020
December 29, 2020
December 28, 2020
- California continues to set records for the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients (19,766) and ICU patients (4,228).
- The House passes a bill to send $2,000 stimulus checks to Americans. The measure heads to the Senate tomorrow.
- A coronavirus vaccine made by Novavax begins Phase 3 clinical trials in the U.S. It is the fifth vaccine to reach this final stage of testing. Two vaccines, made by Pfizer and Moderna, have received Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA and are being distributed to Americans.
December 27, 2020
- Today sees new state records for the number of hospitalized (19,237) and ICU (4,123) patients.
- The TSA screened 1,284,599 people at airport checkpoints nationwide, setting a record for the pandemic.
- President Trump signs the nearly $900 billion coronavirus relief package that Congress approved last week. It authorizes $600 stimulus checks to taxpayers making up to $75,000 and $600 for each dependent child. The package also extends unemployment benefits.
December 25, 2020
December 24, 2020
- California surpasses 2 million total coronavirus cases. Total cases do include patients who have recovered. Hospitalization (18,875) and ICU (3,962) numbers remain at record high levels.
- Dr. Anthony Fauci celebrates his 80th birthday.
December 23, 2020
December 22, 2020
December 21, 2020
December 20, 2020
- The number of hospitalizations has reached 16,843, with 3,614 in the ICU, both of which are single-day records in California.
December 19, 2020
- We have new records for hospitalized (16,465) and ICU patients (3,523) in California.
December 18, 2020
- The FDA authorizes Moderna's vaccine, one week after authorizing Pfizer's vaccine.
- Vaccinations are underway in all counties across the Bay Area.
- The state's stay at home order takes effect in the entire Bay Area region, made up of 11 counties including Santa Cruz and Monterey.
- San Francisco's quarantine begins, requiring anyone who comes to San Francisco from outside the Bay Area (defined as 9 counties plus Santa Cruz Co.) to quarantine for 10 days. (This rule is lifted on February 23, 2021.)
December 17, 2020
December 16, 2020
December 15, 2020
December 14, 2020
December 13, 2020
December 12, 2020
- California sets a new record with 225 coronavirus deaths reported in the most recent 24 hour period. The state also sets a record for the most cases (35,729) diagnosed in a day. The number of hospitalized patients (12,444) and ICU patients (2,752) are also at record levels.
- The San Joaquin Valley region ICU availability drops to 0 percent. California is divided into five regions and when a region's ICU availability drops below 15% the latest stay at home order is triggered, which shuts down gyms, salons, and on-site restaurant dining.
December 11, 2020
December 10, 2020
December 9, 2020
- Playgrounds are allowed to reopen under the state's regional stay at home order, after petitions from parents and lawmakers.
- California sets a new record for the highest number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in a day (30,851) as well as a new record for the number of hospitalized patients (11,012). For the sixth straight day, the number of patients in the ICU (2,506) sets a record.
- ICU availability in the Greater Sacramento region drops below the state's 15 percent threshold which means that the regional stay at home order will take effect at 11:59pm on Dec. 10.
- Monterey County announces that it will voluntarily implement the regional stay at home order beginning on Dec. 13. Monterey is part of the Bay Area region, where ICU availability today is 20.9%,above the threshold.
- The Bay Area sets a record for jumping 10,000 diagnosed cases in the fastest time period yet. It took only two days to go from 170,000 cases to 180,000 cases. A jump this size used to take four days.
- Toll takers on the seven state-owned bridges in the Bay Area will not return to their booths. Tolls went all-electronic back in March to reduce the risk of infection and that has now become permanent.
December 8, 2020
December 7, 2020
December 6, 2020
- At 10 p.m., San Francisco, Contra Costa, and Santa Clara counties implement the state's regional stay at home order which shuts down businesses like salons and indoor gyms and limits restaurants to delivery and takeout service only. Two other Bay Area counties commit to enacting the order within the next few days.
- California once again saw record breaking single-day COVID-19 case numbers, with 30,075 new cases.
- President Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus and is hospitalized.
December 5, 2020
- Coronavirus cases in California reached new record-breaking heights with another 25,068 cases reported, bringing the state's total to more than 1.3 million, according to the latest state data.
December 4, 2020
December 3, 2020
December 2, 2020
December 1, 2020
November 30, 2020
- The state's curfew takes effect in San Francisco and San Mateo counties since the two moved into the purple tier over the weekend.
- Santa Clara County becomes the first in the Bay Area to require travelers to quarantine for 14 days. It applies to people who have traveled more than 150 miles outside of the county.
- Moderna becomes the second company to file for an Emergency Use Authorization with the FDA. The request will be considered on December 17 and, if approved, vaccine distribution could begin soon after.
- The number of coronavirus cases in the United States tops 13.5 million.
November 29, 2020
- New restrictions begin in San Francisco after it was assigned to the state's purple tier yesterday.
- On the Sunday after Thanksgiving, nearly 1.2 million travelers passed through TSA checkpoints, setting a record for the highest number of daily travelers in the pandemic. The number of travelers is at 41 percent of the number from this time in 2019.
November 28, 2020
- Both San Francisco and San Mateo counties are moved up from the red to purple tier in the state's categorization, which means tougher restrictions. Marin County is the only Bay Area county outside of the purple tier. Marin County is in the red tier.
- Santa Clara County announces new restrictions as coronavirus cases rise. Recreational, professional, collegiate and youth sports are temporarily prohibited which affects the San Francisco 49ers, San Jose Sharks, and sports at San Jose State University, Santa Clara University and Stanford. The county is also issuing a mandatory directive on travel, which "strongly discourages" non-essential and leisure travel. Under the new order, anyone entering the county from more than 150 miles away must quarantine for 14 days.
November 27, 2020
November, 26, 2020
November 25, 2020
- The number of coronavirus cases worldwide tops 60 million. The United States has the highest number of reported cases: 12.7 million. India is in second place with 9.2 million diagnosed cases, followed by 6.1 million cases reported in Brazil.
- On the eve of Thanksgiving, and for the second time in five days, California sets a record for the number of newly diagnosed coronavirus cases. 18,350 new patients were diagnosed in the most recent 24-hour reporting period, eclipsing the record of 15,442 set on November 21. This also sets a national record for the number of new cases diagnosed in a state.
- Santa Clara County sets a record high with 512 new cases. The county also saw its highest daily number of hospitalized patients.
- Los Angeles County, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases in California, shuts down outdoor dining at 10 p.m. Starting tomorrow, bars and restaurants can only offer delivery, take out, and drive through food service.
November 24, 2020
November 23, 2020
November 22, 2020
November 21, 2020
November 20, 2020
November 19, 2020
November 18, 2020
November 17, 2020
November 16, 2020
November 15, 2020
- The U.S. has more than 11 million diagnosed coronavirus cases. The milestone comes less than oneweek after reporting 10 million cases.
November 14, 2020
- California officially exceeds 1 million diagnosed cases of coronavirus. The total number includes patients who have recovered.
- Indoor dining is now banned in San Francisco. In an attempt to reduce the spread of coronavirus, gyms and movie theater capacity is reduced. The city is also pausing plans to reopen more high schools.
November 13, 2020
- The governors of California, Washington and Oregon issue an advisory recommending against non-essential travel as the holiday season looms and the US sees a spike in COVID-19 cases. The advisory is merely a recommendation, not a requirement.
- Contra Costa County puts new restrictions into effect, after moving from the orange to red tier earlier this week. Today, capacity limits are reduced for indoor dining, movie theaters, gyms, and stores. Offices can open only for essential workers. Bowling alleys and indoor pools have to shut. Indoor dining will be closed on Tuesday, November 17, along with indoor gyms.
- Santa Clara County and Marin County announce they will shut down indoor dining on Tuesday, November 17.
- Governor Gavin Newsom apologizes afterit is revealed he attended a birthday party at the French Laundry, dining outside with about 12 people from different households.
November 10, 2020
November 9, 2020
November 8, 2020
- Worldwide, the total of diagnosed coronavirus cases tops 50 million.
November 5, 2020
- UC Berkeley's football home opener against the Washington Huskies on Saturday was canceled after a Cal player tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the quarantine of several other players.
- 49ers player Kendrick Bourne tests negative for coronavirus, raising concernsthat the positive test which kept him out of today's game against the Green Bay Packers may have been a false positive.
- Sonoma County exceeds 10,000 cases of coronavirus.
November 4, 2020
- 49ers receiver Kendrick Bourne has tested positive for coronavirus. It means that he, and three other players who had been in close contact with him - Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams, and Deebo Samuel - will all miss tomorrow's game at Levi's Stadium against the Green Bay Packers.
November 2, 2020
- Voters experience what it's like to cast ballots in a pandemic for the first time in their lives. Masks, social distancing, and hand sanitizer are commonat polling places for those voting in person. All registered California voters received mail-in ballots for this election because of the pandemic.
November 1, 2020
October 31, 2020
- Because of the pandemic, trick or treating is discouraged on Halloween this year.
October 29, 2020
October 28, 2020
October 27, 2020
October 26, 2020
- California has recorded more than 900,000 total diagnosed cases of coronavirus.
October 25, 2020
- In the United States, more than 225,000 people have died from coronavirus.
October 24, 2020
- Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff and a top adviser both test positive for coronavirus. Pence himself tests negative.
October 23, 2020
- Alameda County is easing restrictions on indoor businesses starting today. Restaurants can offer indoor service at 25% capacity, or fewer than 100 people. That formula also applies to movie theaters and indoor worship services as well as gyms and fitness centers. Indoor stores and malls can increase their capacity to 50%.
October 22, 2020
October 21, 2020
- Spain has become the first country in western Europe to accumulate more than 1 million confirmed infections, as the nation of 47 million struggles to contain a resurgence of coronavirus.
October 20, 2020
October 19, 2020
- The number of diagnosed coronavirus cases worldwide tops 40 million.
October 16, 2020
- Eight million COVID-19 cases have been reported in the United States, according to John Hopkins University.
October 14, 2020
October 13, 2020
October 12, 2020
October 5, 2020
October 1, 2020
September 30, 2020
September 29, 2020
- San Francisco is moving into the "orange" COVID-19 reopening tier and Contra Costa County is moving into the "red" tier, California officials announced.
September 28, 2020
September 25, 2020
- Across the United States there are now more than 7 million diagnosed coronavirus cases.
- Alameda County gives nail salons permission to operate indoors. At this time, in the Bay Area, only Sonoma County does not allow this.
September 24, 2020
September 23, 2020
- Four Napa County school districts announce they will open for in-person instruction beginning October 26. Families will have the option to continue with full distance learning.
September 22, 2020
- The death toll from coronavirus in the United States now tops 200,000.
- Three more Bay Area counties - Alameda, San Mateo, and Solano - move from the purple to the red tier in the state's classification, which means more businesses can reopen.
September 19, 2020
- The number of diagnosed cases in the Bay Area tops 100,000.
September 17, 2020
September 16, 2020
- Contra Costa County lifts some business restrictions, for example allowing personal care services involving the face to begin operating outdoors. Contra Costa remains in the purple tier in the state's classification system, meaning coronavirus activity is widespread.
September 15, 2020
- Marin County improves its position, moving from the purple tier to the red tier on the state's classification of coronavirus activity. It opens up the possibility for more businesses to reopen. Red means that coronavirus activity is substantial; it's a step down from the purple category of widespread coronavirus activity.
- California is among six states removed from New York state's travel advisory list. The advisory required travelers to quarantine for 14 days.
September 14, 2020
September 11, 2020
- Annual remembrances for 9/11 are changed because of the coronavirus pandemic as well as the miserably low air quality levels from nearby wildfires.
September 10, 2020
- San Francisco announces that indoor salons and more will be allowed to open on Monday, September 14 for the first time in nearly six months.
September 9, 2020
- The worldwide death toll from coronavirus exceeds 900,000 according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
- 15 Marin County schools reopen today for in-person instruction after receiving a waiver from the state. Marin County remains classified in California's worst tier, purple, which means coronavirus activity is widespread.
- Today Governor Gavin Newsom signed three bills to help California's small businesses. One authorizes up to $100 million in tax credits for small businesses that hire or rehire employees in the next three months. Companies with fewer than 100 employees that lost at least half their typical revenue between April and June will be eligible. They can get $1,000 in credits for each worker hired.
September 8, 2020
September 4, 2020
September 3, 2020
September 2, 2020
September 1, 2020
August 31, 2020
August 30, 2020
- There are more than 25 million diagnosed coronavirus cases worldwide. The United States has reported more than any other country.
August 28, 2020
August 26, 2020
- The number of diagnosed coronavirus cases worldwide now tops 20 million.
- The Centers for Disease Control updates its guidance for coronavirus testing. The CDC now says you do not necessarily need a test if you have been in close contact with a person with a COVID-19 infection, as long as you don't show symptoms. California Governor Gavin Newsom is among those critical of the change.
- Gov. Gavin Newsom announces a new partnership with PerkinElmer to produce more coronavirus tests with faster results, at a lower price to the state.
August 21, 2020
- Napa County comes off the state's watch list because its coronavirus activity is within limits set by the state.
- Alameda County announces that more outdoor activities will be allowed beginning in one week, including outdoor hair and nail salon operations. Wineries will be allowed to provide outdoor tastings without offering food. Outdoor swimming pools will be allowed to open.
August 19, 2020
- The Bay Area now has more than 75,000 diagnosed cases of coronavirus and it has claimed more than 1,000 lives.
August 17, 2020
August 14, 2020
- California becomes the first state in the nation to report more than 600,00 diagnosed cases of coronavirus. This total does include patients who have recovered and are no longer ill.
- Santa Cruz County is removed from the state's watch list, but the information is not revealed until Monday, August 17 when Governor Gavin Newsom announces that the watch list has been unfrozen since the state's coronavirus data backlog has been resolved.
August 13, 2020
- Contra Costa County exceeds 10,000 diagnosed cases of coronavirus. That is the third highest total of any Bay Area county, following Alameda and Santa Clara Counties.
- Stanford University reverses plans to allow some students to live on campus because the coronavirus pandemic has not diminished as much as the university expected.
- For the first time in 21 weeks, the number of new unemployment claims filed was under one million.
August 12, 2020
August 11, 2020
August 10, 2020
August 9, 2020
August 8, 2020
August 7, 2020
- California has now recorded more than 10,000 deaths from coronavirus.
August 6, 2020
- Alameda County now has more than 12,000 diagnosed cases of coronavirus, the most of any Bay Area county.
- Napa County has exceeded 1,000 cases of coronavirus.
- Sonoma County approves fines for violating health orders. Individuals face $100 fines for not wearing a mask or ignoring social distancing guidelines. San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Marin, Napa, and Contra Costa Counties have also approved fines.
August5, 2020
- San Francisco now has more than 7,000 diagnosed cases of coronavirus.
- In Santa Clara County, the total number of coronavirus cases exceeds 11,000. In the Bay Area, only Alameda County has more cases.
- California officials now say numbers of COVID-19 cases are being underreported because of a technical problem. It's a technical problem with the electronic system used by state and local health departments.
August 4, 2020
- San Mateo County and Santa Cruz County both approve fines for people not wearing a mask or face covering. The first offense is $100.
- Contra Costa County now has more than 8,000 diagnosed cases of coronavirus. It is the third highest total in the Bay Area, following Alameda and Santa Clara Counties.
- In Santa Clara, California's Great America theme park announces it will remain closed for the rest of the year.
August 3, 2020
- Santa Clara County now has more than 10,000 diagnosed cases of coronavirus, becoming only the second Bay Area county to exceed that mark. Alameda County has the most cases of any local county. Alameda County's current total is above 11,500.
August 2, 2020
- At 12:01am, San Mateo County closes businesses including indoor gyms and salons because it has been on the state's watch list for more than three consecutive days for increased coronavirus activity.
August 1, 2020
- California's total number of coronavirus cases tops 500,000.The state sets another new record for the number of deaths reported in a 24 hour period with 219 total.
July 31, 2020
- A Central Valley teenager is California's youngest victim of coronavirus. A 17-year-old Los Angeles boy whose death was reported on March 24, 2020 was originally said to have died of coronavirus; further tests revealed that was not the cause of death. The state's coronavirus death toll now tops 9,000.
July 30, 2020
- The Bay Area exceeds more than 50,000 total cases of coronavirus. The number jumped from 49,819 to 51,155 overnight. This includes the nine Bay Area counties plus Santa Cruz County. The total number of cases includes people who have recovered. Deaths in the Bay Area now exceed 800.
- The NBA season resumes after a four month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. 22 teams are taking part. The Golden State Warriors are not included because the team's record was too poor to qualify.
- Former presidential candidate Herman Cain passes away weeks after being diagnosed with coronavirus.
- California Pizza Kitchen files for bankruptcy amid the pandemic.
July 29, 2020
July 28, 2020
- Contra Costa County Supervisors vote in favor of issuing fines to people who do not obey public health orders to wear a face covering. Fines for an individual's first offense will be $100. A third citation is $500.
July 27, 2020
July 26, 2020
July 24, 2020
- Alameda County becomes the first in the Bay Area to exceed 10,000 diagnosed cases of coronavirus.
- California reports a record high number of deaths for the second day in a row. 159 people died in the past 24 hours, bringing the state's total to 8,186.
- Governor Newsom announces new protections for essential workers in a move designed to aid the Latino community which is disproportionaly bearing the brunt of coronavirus cases.
July 23, 2020
- The United States now has more than 4 million diagnosed cases of coronavirus, the most reported by any country in the world. Brazil is in second place with 2.2 million cases. India ranks third with 1.2 million. All other countries have fewer than 1 million cases each, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- It's finally opening day for Major League Baseball, delayed four months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
- For the first time since March, weekly unemployment claims increased. 1.4 million Americans filed unemployment for the first time last week. The total number of people receiving jobless benefits is 16.2 million, which is actually a slight decrease.
- President Trump calls off the Republican National Convention, scheduled for Florida, amid rising coronavirus concerns.
- California records its highest daily death toll of the pandemic. 157 people died in the past 24 hours, bringing the state's total to 8,027.
July 22, 2020
- With 413,576 cases, California passes New York for the state with the highest number in the United States. The total includes people who have recovered. New York's 32,520 confirmed deaths are four times California's tally of nearly 8,000 deaths. California's population is roughly double that of the state of New York.
- California reports a record number of new cases in a day (12,807), a record number of hospitalizations (7,170), and a record high death rate (95 deaths/day average).
- Worldwide, there are more than 15 million diagnosed cases of coronavirus. The United States is on the brink of recording 4 million cases, more than any other country.
July 21, 2020
July 20, 2020
July 18, 2020
- Alameda County now has more than 9,000 diagnosed cases of coronavirus, more than any other county in the Bay Area.
July 17, 2020
- It's been exactly four months since most of the Bay Area began to shelter in place to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
- Governor Gavin Newsom announces that school cannot begin in person in any county that is on the state's watch list for increased coronavirus activity. Currently, 33 of California's 58 counties are on that list.
- San Francisco says it has been placed on the state's watch list, and plans to close indoor malls and non-essential offices within 3 days. San Mateo County is the only one in the Bay Area to not reach the watch list, but data shows it is approaching the threshold.
- Sonoma County now has more than 2,000 cases of coronavirus.
- There are more than 3,000 diagnosed cases of coronavirus in Monterey County.
- India becomes the third country in the world to surpass 1 million cases of coronavirus. Brazil has more than 2 million. The United States is the only country to record more than 3 million cases.
- More than 14 million coronavirus cases have been diagnosed around the world. It has caused more than 600,000 deaths.
July 16, 2020
- Santa Clara County now has more than 7,000 diagnosed cases of coronavirus, the second highest total in the Bay Area after Alameda County.
- Marin County has more than 2,000 diagnosed cases of coronavirus. That does not include the number of cases at San Quentin State Prison, which has 1,162 inmates with coronavirus according to California's Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
- Target and CVS Health announce that masks will be mandatory for customers in all stores nationwide, joining a growing list of corporations with this requirement that includes Walmart, Starbucks, Best Buy, Kohl's, and Kroger.
- A San Francisco judge has ruled that witnesses for an upcoming criminal case will be wearing transparent face masks. It's the first ruling of its kind as courts grapple with a new coronavirus reality.
- The federal ban on cruise ships operating in U.S. waters is being extended through September.
July 15, 2020
- The state sees a record number of new coronavirus cases in one day with 11,126. On average, California records 7,927 new cases in a day.
- California's death rate from coronavirus hits a new record high of 83 deaths per day.
- Taxes are due today. The traditional April deadline was delayed for 3 months because of the pandemic.
- Some Santa Clara County businesses that reopened on Monday, July 13 have to close today, including gyms, hair salons, nail salons, indoor malls, indoor churches, and non-essential offices. That's because Santa Clara County has been on the state's watch list for more than three days.
- Alameda County's request for a variance is approved by the state, which means that outdoor dining is allowed and the Oakland Zoo can reopen. Only one county in California does not have a variance: Imperial County, on the southern border.
- Alameda County officially joins the state's watch list of counties with increased coronavirus activity. 7 of the Bay Area's 9 counties are now on the list. Only San Francisco and San Mateo Counties are not on the watch list.
- San Francisco Unified School District, the largest in the Bay Area, announces that fall classes will begin with distance learning, and not with students in the classroom.
- San Francisco further pauses the reopening of businesses including hair and nail salons, indoor museums, and outdoor swimming pools. These businesses were originally told they would be able to open on June 29.
- Starbucks begins a mandatory mask policy at all stores in the United States.
- The 2021 Rose Parade is officially canceled for the first time since World War II.
July 14, 2020
July 13, 2020
- Worldwide, more than 13 million cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed.
- The Bay Area, including Santa Cruz County, has a total of more than 35,000 coronavirus cases.
- Napa County has 500 cases of coronavirus.
- San Mateo County now has more than 4,000 diagnosed cases of coronavirus.
- Governor Gavin Newsom announces new restrictions will take effect to curb the spread of coronavirus. Statewide, all bars must close. Indoor dining has to shut down, along with indoor wineries and tasting rooms. Movie theaters, entertainment centers like bowling alleys, indoor museums, and cardrooms have to close. Counties that have been on the state's watch list for 3 days or more must also close the following: gyms, hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, indoor malls, and indoor places of worship. 5 Bay Area counties are on the watch list including Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, Solano, and most recently, Sonoma. Alameda and Santa Clara Counties were just added to the watch list, and if they are not removed within 3 days they will have to close additional businesses. San Francisco and San Mateo Counties are not on the watch list or being monitored.
- Santa Clara County's new health order takes effect, which allows gyms, hair salons and tattoo parlors to reopen. However, the county is being monitored by the state because of increased coronavirus activity so these businesses may have to close on Wednesday, July 15.
- The San Francisco Zoo officially reopens to members only. The public can visit the zoo beginning on Wednesday, July 15.
July 12, 2020
- Santa Clara exceeds 6,000 diagnosed cases of coronavirus.
- Alameda County is added to the state's monitoring list for increased coronavirus activity. If the situation does not improve, then the county faces additional restrictions and may have to close some businesses.
July 11, 2020
July 10, 2020
- Sonoma County has been put back on the state's monitoring list for increased coronavirus activity. If it continues, then indoor dining, indoor tasting rooms, and bars could close as early as July 13.
- San Francisco announces that the Zoo will reopen on Monday, July 13. It will also allow shoppers to bring reusable bags to stores, which had been temporarily banned over concerns these might help spread coronavirus.
- California's Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announces that up to 8,000 prison inmates could be released over the next few months to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.
- Solano County now has more than 2,000 diagnosed coronavirus cases.
- Oakland public schools are one month away from resuming classes. All students will begin with online classes. Oakland Unified expects to teach students in small groups, once the fourth week of the school year starts.
- Alameda County finds out from the state that it needs to shut down outdoor dining. Alameda is one of two state counties without a variance, which is the permission to advance reopening, and thus does not have state permission to allow outdoor dining.
July 9, 2020
July 8, 2020
- The number of diagnosed cases worldwide exceeds 12 million, just 5 days after reaching the 11 million milestone. The U.S. has 3 million cases, and 131,480 deaths, the highest number in the world.
- The COVID Tracking Project says today saw a new daily high in cases in the U.S., with 62,197 total cases. The project said the number of patients currently hospitalized is more than 43,000, which is about the levels in mid-May. The 7-day average on deaths is now creeping back up as well, with more than 800 deaths reported by states.
- The Ivy League became the first Division I conference to postpone fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.The league cited restrictions on student and staff travel, requirements for social distancing, limits on group gatherings, and regulations for visitors to campus as some of the factors that led to the decision.
- As United Airlines faces its biggest crisis in company history, the airline says it is prepared to furlough almost 36,000 employees in October, or 45% of its US-based workers.
- Santa Clara County releases guidelines for gyms to reopen safely. The rules require face masks and physical distancing. Locker rooms and showers are off limits. Any strenuous activity, that results in heavy breathing or an elevated heartrate, must be done outside.
- Stanford University announces it will cut 11 varsity sports teams and eliminate 20 staff positions.
- San Francisco health officials release rules for schools to reopen.
- Alameda County surpasses 7,000 cases of coronavirus, the most of any Bay Area county.
July 7, 2020
- Santa Clara County's attestation for a variance is approved by the state which means that it can advance its reopening plans. Gyms, hair salons, nail salons, hotels, outdoor pools, and outdoor dining all expect to reopen on July 13. Only two counties out of California's 58 have not filed for a variance: Alameda and Imperial Counties.
- San Francisco decides to pause its next planned reopening, which means that indoor dining is on hold. It was scheduled to resume on July 13.
- Both Contra Costa and San Francisco counties exceed 4,000 diagnosed cases of coronavirus.
- There are more than 500 diagnosed coronavirus cases in Santa Cruz County.
- The number of coronavirus cases in the Bay Area, including Santa Cruz County, exceeds 30,000.
July 6, 2020
July 5, 2020
- Broadway star Nick Cordero dies from coronavirus. Cordero, age 41, had been hospitalized since March, during which time he had a leg amputated and was put into a medically induced coma.
- Marin County bans indoor dining because of worsening coronavirus numbers which have put it on the state's watch list. The restriction takes effect at 11:59 p.m. and will last for at least 3 weeks. Marin County allowed outdoor dining to resume on June 29.
- Sonoma County reports its biggest spike of coronavirus cases.92 people tested positive for the virus on July 3. If the trend continues, Sonoma could end up on the state's watch list.
July 4, 2020
- Fourth of July celebrations are modified or minimized to accommodate health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
- A record number of coronavirus tests - 127,000 - are performed across California.
- Outdoor dining shuts down in Morgan Hill and Gilroy, after restaurants received notices from California's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) for allegedly violating state rules about what is allowed to reopen .
- Santa Clara County's application for a variance, which would allow it to advance reopening, is denied by the state.
July 3, 2020
- The number of coronavirus cases worldwide tops 11 million. Globally there are more than 523,000 reported deaths, including 129,405 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Major League Baseball cancels the All-Star Game for first time since World War II because of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Marin County is placed on the state's watch list because of an increase in coronavirus activity. If it does not slow down, and Marin County remains on the watch list, then indoor dining could close as early as July 5.
July 2, 2020
- Alameda County now exceeds 6,000 diagnosed coronavirus cases.
- Napa County has more than 400 cases of coronavirus.
- Santa Clara County lays out its plans for the next steps of reopening, which are contingent on the state approving Santa Clara's newly filed attestation for a variance, which is the formal process by which counties advance reopening. The new order would take effect no earlier than July 13. It would allow personal care services, including hair and nail salons, as well as gyms, hotels, and small social gatherings to resume.
- In Vallejo, Six Flags reopens partially for the first time since it shut in mid-March. No rides are operating, but visitors can see the animal attractions. Capacity has been lowered from 12,000 to 2,000 and temperatures are taken upon entry.
July 1, 2020
- The Bay Area, including Santa Cruz County, has more than 25,000 total diagnosed cases.
- Governor Gavin Newsom announces the return of some stricter restrictions and business closures ahead of Fourth of July weekend. Effective immediately, restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and cardrooms have to shut down indoor operations. Those businesses can still operate outdoors. This applies to 19 counties that are on the state's watch list due to rapid increases in the number of coronavirus cases. Bars, both indoor and outdoor, must close in those 19 counties.
- Many beach parking lots are closing for the holiday weekend to reduce crowds of visitors including in Santa Cruz, Half Moon Bay, Pacifica, and Monterey.
- The city of Monterey issues an emergency order to require the use of a face covering in business districts while also closing the city's beaches for the holiday weekend.
- Solano County closes down indoor dining, indoor tasting rooms, as well as indoor and outdoor bars, following an order from the state.
June 30, 2020
- Travelers from California are subject to a 14-day quarantine if they arrive in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut.
- The European Union has excluded the United States from its initial "safe list" of countries from which the bloc will allow non-essential travel. 14 countries outside of the EU will be allowed in: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.
- Contra Costa County now has more than 3,000 cases of coronavirus.
June 29, 2020
- Marin County reopens hair salons, indoor restaurant dining, campgrounds, RV parks and more.
- Muir Woods National Park reopens.
- Contra Costa County decides to postpone openings that were planned for July 1. It will no longer allow gyms, museums, hotels, bars, indoor restaurant dining, nail salons, massage shops, tattoo parlors, and other personal care services to resume business.
- Alameda County announces it will put on hold any future reopening plans, including a plan to file an attestation for a variance with the state which would have allowed it to accelerate reopening.
- Napa County exceeds 300 coronavirus cases.
- The state adds four counties, including Solano, to a watch list of counties being monitored because of rapidly increasing coronavirus cases. There are 19 counties on the list which represent 72% of California's population.
- Los Angeles County becomes the first county in the United States to report more than 100,000 diagnosed coronavirus cases.
- All beaches in Los Angeles County will be closed for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend to reduce crowding and the chance of community spread of the coronavirus.
- In New York, Broadway will remain dark through the rest of the year. Refunds are being offered for tickets through early January. Broadway closed abruptly on March 12 and this is the third extension of the shutdown.
- As of today, the United States has reported more than 2.5 million cases of coronavirus.
June 28, 2020
June 27, 2020
- The United States records its largest single-day increase with 45,000 new coronavirus cases.
- Santa Clara County exceeds 4,000 diagnosed coronavirus cases.
June 26, 2020
- San Francisco abruptly halts plans to reopen more businesses on June 29, citing a sharp increase in cases overnight. Hair salons, nail salons, tattoo shops, museums, zoos, and outdoor bars are now on hold.
- Contra Costa County warns that an increase in coronavirus cases jeopardizes its next planned stage of reopening. On July 1, indoor dining, bars, gyms, museums, hotels, nail salons, and tattoo parlors expect to be able to open.
- Marin County reduces the amount of businesses scheduled to reopen on Monday, June 29. It will allow hair salons, barbershops, indoor dining, campgrounds, RV parks, picnic and barbecue areas to reopen. Hotels, nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage and skincare services, and gyms will not be allowed to reopen.
- San Quentin State Prison, located in Marin County, now has the highest number of active coronavirus cases among inmates of any prison in the state system. 545 San Quentin inmates are infected.
- San Mateo County has more than 3,000 diagnosed cases of coronavirus.
- Sonoma County exceeds 1,000 cases of coronavirus.
- Bay to Breakers officially cancels the 2020 race. The annual running race across San Francisco usually takes place in May. Because of the pandemic, in March the race organizers postponed the event to September, but now have canceled it completely.
June 25, 2020
- San Francisco receives state approval to advance its reopening plans, which means that hair salons, nail salons, tattoo shops, massage parlors, museums, zoos, outside swimming pools and outdoor bars can reopen. Only Alameda County, Santa Clara County, and Imperial County out of California's 58 counties have not filed a variance.
- Santa Cruz County announces that beach restrictions will end tonight. Rules that forbid people from sunbathing or having a picnic were too hard to enforce.
- Chuck E. Cheese files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The Texas-based chain had been experiencing financial trouble before the pandemic, but the prolonged closure of its restaurants has taken an even greater toll.
- In Paris, the Eiffel Tower reopens to the public for the first time since March.
June 24, 2020
- It is 100 days since most of the Bay Area began to shelter in place to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
- Marin County exceeds 1,000 cases of coronavirus. This count does not include cases diagnosed at San Quentin prison. The first case at San Quentin was reported on June 1; now, there are more than 500 diagnosed cases among inmates and staff.
- California records its highest ever single day coronavirus case count with 7,149 new cases.
June 23, 2020
- The state records its highest ever single day total of new coronavirus cases, with 7,149 diagnosed.
- Solano County now has more than 1,000 diganosed cases of coronavirus.
- Santa Cruz County announces more than 300 cases of coronavirus.
June 22, 2020
- The number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases hit another milestone, topping 9 million worldwide. It took only seven days for the number of cases to increase by one million.
- The number of coronavirus cases in the Bay Area, including Santa Cruz County, tops 20,000.
- Alameda County now reports more than 5,000 coronavirus cases. It is the first county in the Bay Area to exceed 5,000 cases.
- San Francisco updates its timeline for reopening. In one week, on June 29, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo shops, massage parlors, museums, zoos, outside swimming pools and outdoor bars can reopen. The original date to open these businesses was July 15. The earlier opening is contingent on San Francisco receiving state approval for a variance.
- The Monterey Bay Aquarium announces it will reopen on July 13.
- Apple holds its annual Worldwide Developers Conference completely online for the first time ever.
June 21, 2020
- The World Health Organization reports the largest single one-day increase in the number of coronavirus cases. More than 183,000 new cases worldwide were reported in the last 24-hour period.
- Actor and comedian D.L. Hughley says he has tested positive for coronavirus after he collapsed on stage during a show in Nashville on June 19.
June 20, 2020
June 19, 2020
- The state allows nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage parlors, and body waxing to resume.
- Solano County allows personal care services like nail salons and tattoo parlors to reopen.
- San Mateo County allows nail salons and more to reopen.
- Sonoma County opens up nail salons and other personal care services.
- Napa County allows nail salons, tattoo parlors, estheticians, cosmetologists, masseuses, and ear piercing salons to resume business. It also allows indoor gyms and fitness studios to reopen.
- Alameda County allows outdoor restaurant dining to resume. It is the last Bay Area county to take this step. Also today in Alameda County, indoor and outdoor religious services, in-store shopping, outdoor museums, and outdoor fitness classes are allowed.
- Marin County allows people to form social bubbles, defined as "a stable group of 12 people or less who have collectively agreed to limit their in-person social activities to only each other for at least three weeks".
- Contra Costa County is now on a watch list with the California Department of Public Health because of increasing coronavirus hospitalizations.
- San Mateo County exceeds 100 reported deaths from coronavirus.
- There are more than 8.5 million coronavirus cases diagnosed worldwide.
- Brazil now has more than 1 million reported cases of coronavirus. Only the United States has more, currently in excess of 2.2 million cases.
June 18, 2020
June 17, 2020
- The 50th death from coronavirus is reported in Contra Costa County.
- Hair salons and barbershops in Contra Costa County are allowed to reopen for business.
- Contra Costa County announces that nail salons and other personal care services that do not involve the face can reopen on July 1, along with dine-in restaurants, bars, gyms, museums, hotels, indoor religious services and more.
- San Mateo County allows a slew of businesses to open including indoor dining, gyms, hotels, museums and more. On Friday it will allow nail salons and personal care services to open, which matches the maximum allowed by the state. This comes one day after the county had its variance approved by the state, which allowed it to accelerate reopening plans.
June 16, 2020
June 15, 2020
- Worldwide, Johns Hopkins University says the number of confirmed coronavirus cases exceeds 8 million.
- San Francisco moves into Phase 2B of reopening which allows for in-store shopping, outdoor fitness classes, indoor household services like cooks and cleaners, outdoor religious services, summer camps with up to 12 children, and outdoor gatherings of no more than 12 people. The city's rules also allow for professional sports games to resume as long as no spectators are present.
- The Oscars will be postponed for only the fourth time in history because of the coronavirus pandemic.
- 24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy and says it will permanently close more than 130 locations, with about 10 percent in the Bay Area.
June 14, 2020
- Coronavirus has claimed 500 lives in the Bay Area.
June 13, 2020
- More than 5,000 people have died in California because of coronavirus. There are also nearly 150,000 diagnosed cases of coronavirus.
- There are more than 2 million coronavirus cases in the United States.
June 12, 2020
- Statewide, movie theaters, restaurants, wineries, bars, zoos, museums, gyms, fitness centers, hotels, cardrooms, racetracks, and campgrounds are allowed to reopen. The state announces it will allow personal services, including nail salons, waxing, facials, and massages to resume, beginning June 19. Tattoo parlors and body piercing shops can also reopen. California will no longer limit the number of people who can attend an outdoor religious service; limits on indoor religious services remain at 25% of the building's capacity or 100 people, whichever is lower.
- San Francisco allows outdoor restaurant dining to resume, three days ahead of the original schedule.
- Alameda County announces that outdoor dining will be allowed beginning June 19. All other counties in the Bay Area already allow this. Alameda County will also permit religious services, indoor shopping, outdoor museums, and outdoor fitness classes.
- The Centers for Disease Control releases guidelines for events and gatherings like weddings, concerts and festivals.
- Santa Clara County has reached 150 coronavirus deaths.
- Solano County allows campgrounds, RV parks, racetracks, and day camps to reopen.
- Sonoma County reopens wineries and breweries. Previously, they were only allowed to open for tastings if they served food at the same time.
- San Mateo County's Board of Supervisors votes in favor of supporting an attestation to the state that the county is ready to advance. If approved, it would allow dine-in restaurants, hair salons, gyms, zoos, museums, hotels, campgrounds, and day camps to operate.
June 11, 2020
- The DMV is reopening all field offices statewide.
- Marin County allows limited indoor retail sales to resume. It also allows house cleaners to resume working, although no one can be home while they are cleaning.
- The City of Sunnyvale allows restaurants to open for outdoor dining. Santa Clara County gave the green light for this on June 5.
June 10, 2020
- The United States exceeds 2 million reported cases of coronavirus. Worldwide there are 7.4 million cases.
- Alameda County surpasses 4,000 coronavirus cases, the most of any Bay Area county.
- Sonoma County announces that wineries and breweries can open tasting rooms without having to serve food. Bars and pubs are not allowed to reopen. The new rules take effect on Friday, June 12.
- Santa Clara County will soon require any essential worker, anyone with coronavirus symptoms, and anyone exposed to a known coronavirus case to get tested. The requirement starts Monday, June 15.
- Disneyland announces plans to reopen on July 17, on the 65th anniversary of the park's original opening in Anaheim.
- Several members of the National Guard test positive for coronavirus after responding to protests in various cities following the death of George Floyd.
June 9, 2020
- Santa Clara County surpasses 3,000 cases of coronavirus. It has also recorded 146 deaths, the most of any Bay Area county.
- For the first time, a BART worker tests positive for coronavirus.
- Gyms in Solano County open for business, days before the state officially gives them the green light.
- San Francisco will allow outdoor restaurant dining beginning Friday, June 12. That's slightly earlier than the original date of June 15.
June 8, 2020
- Worldwide, there are more than 7 million reported cases of coronavirus and more than 400,000 reported deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- New Zealand reports that it has eradicated coronavirus because all current patients have recovered and no new cases have been diagnosed for more than two weeks. The island nation of 5 million people has reported about 1,500 total cases of coronavirus and 22 deaths. For comparison, the Bay Area is home to roughly 7 million people and so far has more than 15,000 diagnosed cases and over 460 reported deaths.
- Contra Costa County announces that hair salons and barbershops can reopen on June 17. Indoor dining, bars, churches, gyms, museums, and hotels can reopen on July 1.
- Solano County allows more businesses to reopen including gyms and fitness centers, wineries, bars and breweries, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums as well as hotels. Indoor restaurant dining is also allowed.
- Yosemite National Park announces it will reopen on June 11.
- 62 pages of guidelines to reopen California schools safely are released, including the removal of shared tables from cafeterias so that students eat lunch in classrooms.
- The state releases guidelines allowing indoor movie theaters to reopen. Theater capacity will be limited to 25% of the seating, among other restrictions.
- New York City begins to relax restrictions and allow reopening to begin.
June 7, 2020
- More than 110,000 people have now died of COVID-19 in the United States.
June 6, 2020
- Outdoor restaurant dining, curbside library pickup, and charter boat operations are allowed to resume in San Mateo County.
June 5, 2020
- The Bay Area now exceeds 15,000 cases of coronavirus.
- Alameda County has more than 100 coronavirus deaths reported.
- Alameda County announces it will relax restrictions effective June 8 to allow for library curbside pickup, childcare, appliance repair, pet grooming services, and small outdoor gatherings with people belonging to the same social bubble. A social bubble is defined as a group of no more than 12 people, but it is not restricted to only members of the same household. Churches and dine-in restaurants are still not allowed.
- Alameda County tightens up rules on face masks in public, making them mandatory at virtually all times when outside and within 30 feet of another person. This includes requirements to wear a mask when exercising, which had previously been exempt.
- Contra Costa County opens outdoor restaurant dining as part of newly relaxed restrictions. Outdoor swimming pools, dog parks, picnic tables, barbecues, and camp sites can also reopen. You can hold religious services outdoors with up to 100 people, and services indoors with a maximum of 12 people.
- Napa County allows casinos, card rooms, wineries, bars, tasting rooms, museums, campsites, and hotels to reopen. Entertainment centers like bowling, mini golf and batting cages can also reopen. Professional sports can resume without an audience.
- Santa Clara County allows outdoor dining and in-store shopping to resume, along with childcare and summer camps. It also opens up outdoor swimming pools and allows for outdoor recreational activities like tennis, frisbee, and golf with one other household. Outdoor ceremonies and religious gatherings with up to 25 people are permitted.
- Sonoma County allows church services, indoor retail shopping, indoor restaurant dining, and hair salons to reopen. Outdoor recreation and equipment rental can also resume.
- California will allow schools, bars, and gyms to begin resuming operations next week.
June 4, 2020
- Today is the 80th day since most of the Bay Area began to shelter in place.
- San Mateo County announces that it will allow outdoor dining for restaurants, curbside library pickup, and charter boats to operate beginning Saturday, June 6. It also relaxes limits on how many people can gather for funerals.
June 3, 2020
- Contra Costa County reopens indoor retail shopping, business offices, outdoor museums, and pet grooming. Childcare and children's summer camps can resume. Small outdoor social gatherings are permitted. Libraries can provide curbside pickup.
- Sonoma County allows visitors to drive to parks and trails. Picnic areas, barbeques, and campgrounds remain closed.
June 2, 2020
- Santa Cruz County's Board of Supervisors approve a plan to allow businesses and restaurants to use outdoor space for dining and shopping.
- USC will reopen for in-person classes this Fall. The semester will begin a week earlier than originally scheduled and will end by Thanksgiving in hopes of minimizing the virus as the flu season begins.
June 1, 2020
- There are more than 15,000 cases in the greater Bay Area, which includes the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino, Monterey, and San Benito.
- Marin County reports more than 500 cases of coronavirus.
- Marin County enters its fourth stage of phase two, which allows for outdoor retail, offices, and curbside library services. Parking lots reopen at county parks, beaches, and open space preserves.
- San Mateo County takes the next steps in phase two, allowing churches to reopen and shoppers to enter retail stores. Beach access limits are also lifted.
- San Francisco allows low-contact services and outdoor equipment rental to open for curbside pickup and dropoff. This includes services like dog grooming, shoe repair, and electronics repair.
- Los Angeles County advances into deep stage two, allowing restaurants and hair salons to reopen for limited in-person services.
May 30, 2020
- Parking lots and restrooms at Half Moon Bay beaches reopen. People are not allowed to lounge or sunbathe on the beach, but can run or walk on the sand, and can cross the beach to reach the ocean.
- Santa Cruz County receives state approval to move deeper into stage two, which allows dine-in restaurants and hair salons to reopen immediately, with modifications to allow for social distancing.
- Monterey County is approved to move deeper into stage two.
May 29, 2020
- Los Angeles county files paperwork with the state attesting that it is ready to move deeper into stage two.
- Major protests break out, including in San Jose and Oakland, over the recent police death of George Floyd.
May 28, 2020
May 27, 2020
- The United States has recorded more than 100,000 coronavirus deaths. Worldwide, coronavirus has claimed at least 350,000 lives and has sickened more than 5.6 million people.
- Tulare County files paperwork with the state to advance its reopening process. Only 10 of California's 58 counties have not taken this step: Alameda, Contra Costa, Imperial, Los Angeles, Marin, Monterey, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Santa Cruz.
- Solano County allows hair salons and barbershops to reopen, following guidelines issued by the state yesterday. Shopping malls reopen.
- BART releases a 15-point plan to provide a safe environment for passengers. Ridership is still down 92%.
May 26, 2020
- Governor Gavin Newsom announces that the state is moving into stage three and allowing hair salons and barbershops to reopen. Nail salons may not reopen. Beauty services that involve touching the face, like shaving, waxing, threading, and facials, are not allowed. California's 47 counties that were already in deep phase two are allowed to move into phase three.
- Lassen County becomes the first in California to retract its attestation to advance reopening. Lassen County diagnosed its first coronavirus cases on May 22, after it had advanced reopening.
- Santa Cruz County announces its phase two shelter in place order will stay in effect until July 1. Churches can reopen and in-store shopping can resume under this order.
- The trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange reopens for the first time since March.
- Six Flags announces new guidelines for reopening theme parks, but does not say when they expect to reopen.
May 25, 2020
- The state allows churches to reopen and all stores to reopen for in-person shopping. There are restrictions for both activities. Churches may only operate at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. The sharing of any items like prayer books or rugs is discouraged, as is group singing, to reduce the risk of transmission.
- 11 counties, out of California's 58, have not filed paperwork with the state to move deeper into phase 2. More than half are in the Bay Area.
- Many Memorial Day commemoration events are canceled because of the pandemic.
May 24, 2020
- Several Republican groups file a lawsuit over Governor Gavin Newsom's executive order to send mail-in ballots to all voters for the November election. Newsom announced the mail-voting expansion earlier this month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
May 23, 2020
- On Memorial Day weekend, hundreds of protesters gathered today outside the capitol in Sacramento to protest the governor's stay at home order.
May 22, 2020
- Santa Clara county begins phase 2 of relaxing restrictions. It is the last Bay Area county to begin this step.
- Masks or facial coverings in public are now required in Santa Clara County.
- Sonoma County moves deeper into phase two with some permissions that aren't available in other counties. Libraries can provide curbside pickup. Restaurant dining is allowed at outdoor tables only. You can also dine at wineries, breweries, and bars as long as you're outside. Sonoma is the third Bay Area county to advance into stage two. 45 of California's 58 counties have received approval to move further into stage two.
- Sonoma County, Marin County, and San Francisco announce that summer camps for kids can reopen.
May 21, 2020
- More than 5 million coronavirus cases have been diagnosed worldwide.
- Solano County becomes the second Bay Area county to receive state approval to move further into stage 2, which means dine-in restaurants, shopping malls, and stores can reopen with social distancing requirements. The City of Vacaville announces summer camps and other parks and recreation programs will likely begin on June 15. 43 of California's 58 counties have filed the paperwork to move deeper into stage 2.
- More than 2.4 million Americans filed for unemployment for the first time in the past week. Total unemployment filings are now at 38.6 million in the nine weeks since the virus hit the economy.
May 20, 2020
- Today sets a new record for new coronavirus cases in one day. The World Health Organization reports 106,000 new cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases worldwideis approaching 5 million, including 1.5 million in the United States.
- All 50 states are now relaxing restrictions and reopening in some form.
- 33 of California's 58 counties have been approved to move deeper into phase two, a process that's formally known as an attestation for regional variance.
- San Mateo County allows child care facilities to reopen for everyone, not just the children of essential workers. There are strict requirements to ensure everyone's safety, including stable groups of no more than 12 children.
May 19, 2020
- The Bay Area surpasses 400 coronavirus deaths.
- Napa County becomes the first in the Bay Area to receive state permission to open dine-in restaurants, retail stores, and shopping malls to reopen. Wine tasting and vineyards are not allowed to reopen.
- Alameda and Contra Costa Counties move into phase two.
May 18, 2020
May 17, 2020
May 16, 2020
May 15, 2020
- The House passes Democrats' new $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill, despite Republican opposition. The bill now heads to the Senate where it is unlikely to pass.
- JC Penney files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
- The USNS Mercy leaves Los Angeles because it is no longer needed. The hospital ship arrived in March in case of a surge in hospital demand due to the pandemic.
- Contra Costa County announces it will permit drive-through and drive-in gatherings for events like church services and graduation ceremonies, starting Monday, May 18.
- Starting today, parking around Oakland's Lake Merritt will be blocked off on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays to reduce crowding. Food trucks are also banned on weekends.
- San Jose will bring back the downtown farmers market on June 5, with social distancing protocols in place.
May 14, 2020
May 13, 2020
- San Mateo County and San Francisco each announce plans to move into phase two on Monday, May 18, which means some shelter in place restrictions will be lifted.
- 18 counties in California are approved to move deeper into phase two. If a county wants to open schools, dine-in restaurants or shopping malls, they have to go through an attestation process, in which they certify the spread of COVID-19 is under control locally.
- Tesla and Alameda County reach a deal to allow the plant to reopen.
May 12, 2020
May 11, 2020
May 10, 2020
- There are more than 4 million coronavirus cases worldwide.
May 9, 2020
- Mendocino County moves into phase two.
- White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci announces he will begin a modified two week quarantine after being in contact with a White House staffer who tested positive for coronavirus. Both CDC Director Robert Redfield and FDA Director Stephen Hahn will self-quarantine for two weeks and telework from home.
May 8, 2020
- California enters stage two which relaxes some of the shelter in place restrictions. Napa, Solano, Sonoma and Santa Cruz are the only Bay Area counties to match the state's move. Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties remain with stricter restrictions than the state.
- Contra Costa County has more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus.
- Governor Gavin Newsom signs an executive order to send every registered voter in California a vote-by-mail ballot for the November election.
- The U.S. unemployment rate in April of 14.7% is its highest point since the Great Depression.
- Delta Airlines announces it will suspend service at Oakland International Airport from May 11 through September because of the low number of air travelers during the pandemic. Delta will continue to serve San Francisco International Airport and Mineta San Jose International Airport.
- Roy Horn, of Siegfried and Roy, dies of coronavirus. He was 75.
- Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller, tests positive for coronavirus. Her husband, Stephen Miller, is a Senior White House Advisor.
May 7, 2020
May 6, 2020
- Only Napa and Solano Counties say they plan to match California's move to Stage 2 of the shelter in place restrictions, scheduled to take effect on Friday.
May 4, 2020
- Worldwide, coronavirus is reported to have killed more than 250,000 people.
- Revised shelter in place rules take effect in six of the Bay Area's nine counties allowing businesses like car washes and gardening stores to reopen. The rules are scheduled to remain in effect through May 31.
- Governor Gavin Newsom announces that California will begin Phase 2 of lifting its shelter in place restrictions by the end of the week, on May 8.
- Yuba and Sutter Counties defy the state order and allow businesses to reopen today, with additional restrictions and safety measures in place.
- A lawsuit is filed to reopen the beaches in Orange County. Governor Gavin Newsom ordered them closed last week because of large crowds.
- Ghost Ship warehouse fire defendant Derick Almena is released from the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, on bail. He's awaiting a new trial on 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter, for the 36 people who died in the fire Oakland in 2016. His release is tied to judicial emergency orders intended to stop the spread of coronavirus in jails.
- Finalists for the James Beard Awards are announced today following a six week delay. The nominees include 17 Bay Area mentions.
May 1, 2020
April 30, 2020
April 29, 2020
- Six Bay Area counties agree to modify shelter-in-place restrictions beginning on May 4. The new rules will allow construction to resume. Outdoor businesses can reopen, along with some childcare facilities and outdoor recreation areas. The current restrictions in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara are set to expire on May 3.
- The total number of coronavirus cases in the Bay Area's nine counties and Santa Cruz County top 8,000.
- There are more than 60,000 coronavirus deaths across the United States.
April 28, 2020
April 27, 2020
- The six Bay Area counties who originally coordinated to implement shelter-in-place restrictions announce a plan to extend restrictions through May. This affects Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara Counties. The original shelter in place orders were scheduled to expire on May 3. Sonoma County's order is still set to expire on May 3. Solano County recently extended its order to May 17. Napa County's order has no expiration date.
- Alameda County surpasses 1,500 cases of coronavirus.
- There are more than 3 million coronavirus cases worldwide.
April 26, 2020
- Santa Clara County reports its 100th death from coronavirus. It has more cases and deaths than any other Bay Area county.
- More than 5 million coronavirus tests have been administered in the United States.
April 25, 2020
- The number of coronavirus deaths worldwide exceeds 200,000.
- There are more than 50 coronavirus deaths in Alameda County.
- 25 people in Contra Costa County have died from coronavirus.
- The number of cases of coronavirus in San Mateo County passes 1,000.
- In a sign of quarantine fatigue, crowds of people swarm beaches and parks, despite the stay at home orders.
April 24, 2020
- More than 250 people in the Bay Area have died from coronavirus.
- 10 coronavirus related deaths are reported at the Gordon Manor Residential Care Home in Redwood City. Former Stanford president Donald Kennedy is among the victims.
- Santa Clara County surpasses 2,000 known coronavirus cases. This number includes patients who have recovered. Only 176 people are currently hospitalized.
- Solano County extends its stay at home order to May 17.
- At a press conference, San Francisco Mayor London Breed says its likely the city's stay at home order will be extended. It's currently in effect through May 3.
- Caltrans begins the deck replacement project at the Alemany Interchange on Highway 101 in San Francisco. It had been scheduled for July, but with so few people driving during the pandemic, Caltrans accelerated the job.
- President Trump signs $484 billion coronavirus relief package into law.
- The number of coronavirus deaths in the United States has topped 50,000.
- The Navy's top Admiral is recommending the reinstatement of Captain Brett Crozier, a Santa Rosa native, who was relieved of command after he asked for more protection against coronavirus for his crew aboard the U.S.S Theodore Roosevelt. 856 crew members, and Crozier, have tested positive for coronavirus.
- States including Michigan, Texas, Oklahoma, and Georgia modify or lift stay at home orders.
April 23, 2020
- This is the deadliest day for coronavirus so far in California with 115 deaths reported. A total of 1,419 Californians have died from coronavirus and there are 37,339 confirmed cases.
- UCSF epidemiologist Dr. George Rutherford estimates 34,000 - 44,000 lives would have been lost had the Bay Area done nothing to confront the coronavirus pandemic.
- Most of California's largest student loan servicers have agreed to postpone collection for the next 90 days. Interest will not accrue.
- Governor Gavin Newsom signs an executive order preventing debt collectors from garnishing the money Californians receive in their federal stimulus checks.
- More than 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance in the past week, bringing the 5-week total to roughly 26 million. Economists forecast the unemployment rate for April could go as high as 20 percent.
April 22, 2020
- Enforcement begins in the six Bay Area counties - Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Sonoma, San Mateo and San Francisco - that are requiring people to wear a mask or face covering in public.
- Napa County relaxes some restrictions associated with its stay-at-home order, allowing construction work, landscaping, gardening, drive-in religious services, and real estate showings to resume as long as people maintain physical distance. Golf courses are allowed to reopen under similar restrictions.
- The County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner has identified three individuals who died from COVID-19 before March 9, which was originally thought to be the date of the county's first coronavirus death. This predates the original report of the first coronavirus deaths in the United States, which were recorded on February 26 in the state of Washington.
- Governor Gavin Newsom announced a modest step toward normalcy: starting to schedule essential surgeries once again. The change is being done in coordination with Washington and Oregon and is effective immediately, he said.
April 21, 2020
- There are now 200 coronavirus cases in Marin County.
- Worldwide there are more than 2.5 million cases of coronavirus.
- This year's Running of the Bulls in Spain has been canceled.
- Oktoberfest in Munich will not take place this year.
- Britain's Queen Elizabeth II marked her 94th birthday without the typical fanfare. The monarch decided that the celebratory display would not be appropriate during the pandemic.
- The U.S. Senate approved a $484 billion coronavirus aid bill. The money will fund small businesses, hospitals, and coronavirus tests.
- President Trump announces a 60 day pause on issuing green cards.
April 20, 2020
- Contra Costa County surpasses 20 deaths.
- There are more than 100 coronavirus cases in Santa Cruz County.
- The traditional 4/20 gathering at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park does not take place due to the shelter in place rules.
- Protesters drive to the State Capitol in Sacramento to show their opposition to the state's shelter in place rules. Similar protests take place in cities across the country.
- Georgia announces that most restrictions will be lifted on Friday.
- In South Carolina, the governor announces that businesses and beaches will begin to reopen.
- Tennessee's governor will let the current stay at home order expire on May 1.
- New York state reports fewer than 500 deaths for the first day since March 31.
- Oil prices sink to negative $37.63 per barrel.
- Paper stimulus checks are in the mail, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.
April 19, 2020
- The number of people who have died from coronavirus in the Bay Area exceeds 200.
- The first California prison inmate dies of coronavirus.
- Americans frustrated by stay at home orders stage public protests in multiple states for the second day in a row.
April 18, 2020
- Face covering requirements in six Bay Area counties take effect in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Sonoma, San Mateo and San Francisco.
- Governor Gavin Newsom announces that California has secured more than 10,000 rooms statewide to house the homeless during the pandemic.
- Protests against stay at home orders take place in several states.
- Beaches in Jacksonville, Florida reopen to the public.
April 17, 2020
- Coronavirus has claimed more than 150,000 lives worldwide.
- California has more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths. Roughly half are in Los Angeles County.
- Coronavirus has claimed 20 lives in San Francisco.
- There are 40 coronavirus deaths in Alameda County.
- San Francisco, Alameda County, Contra Costa County, Marin County, Sonoma and San Mateo County announce that masks or face coverings will be required when people are in public.
- Governor Gavin Newsom announces the creation of the Governor's Task Force on Business and Jobs Recovery. Members include four former governors as well as 80 businessleaders. It's co-chaired by Bay Area philanthropist and former Democratic Presidential candidate Tom Steyer.
- California's March unemployment rate jumps to 5.3% from 3.9% in February. It's the largest increase on record going back to 1976.
- The President has approved a major disaster declaration for all U.S. states and territories, which has never happened before.
- Wuhan, China has added 1,290 people to its coronavirus death toll, increasing the total by nearly 50%. Authorities admitted the healthcare system was overloaded and a lot of deaths were not counted.
April 16, 2020
- The number of coronavirus cases in Alameda County surpasses 1,000.
- Fremont requires people to wear a mask or face covering when in public.
- The San Jose Jazz Summer Fest is canceled for 2020.
- Governor Newsom announces an executive order to provide two weeks of paid sick leave for food service workers.
- President Trump unveils a 3-phase approach to lifting restrictions and resuming economic activity.
- 5.2 million additional Americans filed for unemployment last week, bringing the monthly total to roughly 22 million.
April 15, 2020
- There are more than 2 million coronavirus cases worldwide.
- The number of coronavirus cases in the United States tops 600,000.
- San Francisco surpasses 1,000 cases of coronavirus.
- Monterey County hits 100 coronavirus cases.
- Federal taxes are not due today. The deadline has been extended to July 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- Governor Gavin Newsom announces new initiatives to help unemployed Californians, including $125 million in assistance for undocumented immigrants. The governor also signed an executive order creating the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program which will give more unemployed workers access to unemployment insurance payments. PUA benefits will apply to self-employed workers, independent contractors, those whose wage history isn't long enough to qualify for unemployment, and those who have exhausted unemployment benefits.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo orders all New Yorkers to wear face coverings in public when they can't maintain proper social distance.
- President Trump kicked off his White House briefing, in the Rose Garden, by proclaiming: "the data suggest that nationwide we have passed the peak on new cases."
- The roughly $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program, set up to help rescue small businesses with federally-backed forgivable loans, is expected to run out of funds tonight.
April 14, 2020
- Today Governor Gavin Newsom laid out a 6-point framework of what it will take to begin gradually lifting the state's shelter in place restrictions, but did not indicate how long this would take.
- President Trump announced that his administration is halting funding to the World Health Organization, accusing it of failing to do enough to stop the virus from spreading when it surfaced in China.
- The International Monetary Fund says the world economy will suffer its worst year since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
April 13, 2020
- Gov. Gavin Newsom announces that a gradual plan to lift shelter in place orders in California will be revealed tomorrow, in a coordinated effort with the governors of Oregon and Washington state.
- California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara is ordering insurance companies to return premiums to customers and businesses affected by the pandemic and shelter in place orders.
- Some of the federal stimulus checks start arriving in bank accounts via direct deposit.
- Wyoming reports its first coronavirus death, becoming the 50th U.S. state to report a fatality.
- ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for coronavirus, but says his symptoms are mild. His wife also has the disease.
- Spain announces some workers in construction and factory jobs will be allowed to return to work.
- France extends lockdown measures to May 11.
April 12, 2020
- The Bay Area - nine counties plus Santa Cruz County - surpass 5,000 cases of coronavirus.
- New York state has more coronavirus cases than any country.
- The number of deaths in New York state surpasses 10,000.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves the hospital where he's been receiving treatment for coronavirus.
April 11, 2020
- There are more than 50 coronavirus deaths in Santa Clara County.
- Alameda County has more than 800 coronavirus cases.
- In the greater Bay Area there are more than 5,000 coronavirus cases. This includes the nine Bay Area counties, plus Santa Cruz County, San Benito County, Monterey County, Mendocino County, and Lake County.
- The United States now has the most reported coronavirus deaths in the world, with more than 20,000.
- With the approval of a disaster declaration for Wyoming, President Trump has now declared a disaster exists in all 50 states. The White House points out this this is the first time in U.S. history that a president has declared that a major disaster exists in all 50 states at once.
April 10, 2020
- Worldwide, more than 100,000 people have died from coronavirus.
- There are more than 500,000 cases of coronavirus in the United States.
- Contra Costa County surpasses 500 cases of coronavirus.
- A coronavirus outbreak at San Francisco's largest homeless shelter, MSC South on 5th Street, leaves 68 residents and two staff sick.
- Oakland announces it will close 74 miles of city streets to cars to allow more space for people to practice social distancing while walking, running, and biking.
- The American Heart Association says coronavirus appears to be the ninth leading cause of death in the United States.
- Burning Man, scheduled for late August in the Nevada desert, is canceled.
- Los Angeles requires both workers and customers at essential businesses to wear masks. Businesses can refuse service to customers who do not have a face covering.
- Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris livestreams a Good Friday service, its first since last year's fire.
April 9, 2020
- The death toll from coronavirus in California tops 500.
- New York state reports its deadliest day with 799 lives lost.
- The Mesa, Arizona grandmother, Wanda Dench, who mistakenly invited teenager Jamal Hinton to Thanksgiving back in 2016, lost her husband Lonnie to coronavirus. Wanda has tested positive for coronavirus.
- Nationwide, 6,606,000 people applied for unemployment in one week. This is just shy of the record set last week. This means more than 17 million people have applied for unemployment in three weeks.
- In California, more unemployment claims have been processed in the last month than in all of last year. Californians receiving unemployment benefits will see an extra $600 in their checks starting Sunday, thanks to the federal stimulus package.
- Spain's prime minister says it has reached its peak of coronavirus cases.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is moved out of intensive care, but remains hospitalized to receive treatment for coronavirus.
April 8, 2020
- The number of coronavirus cases worldwide tops 1.5 million.
- There are more than 400,000 cases of coronavirus in the United States.
- Solano County surpassed 100 cases today, reporting 112 total.
- San Francisco reports its tenth death from coronavirus.
- Six patients at the Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Hayward die of coronavirus. They are among 59 people, made up of 35 patients and 24 staff, who tested positive.
- At midnight, beaches in Santa Cruz County will be closed for one week to keep people away during Easter weekend and Spring Break. Violators risk a $1,000 fine.
- The Grand Princess cruise ship departs San Francisco, sailing into the Pacific Ocean, with an unreported destination. Passengers from the February 21 cruise file a class-action lawsuit in San Francisco Federal Court against Carnival and Princess Cruises claiming the company knew the ship carried the coronavirus and still let passengers on board. A passenger from a cruise that departed San Francisco on February 11 later became California's first coronavirus fatality.
- JetBlue announces it will suspend all flights out of Mineta San Jose International Airport and will consolidate operations at San Francisco International Airport, due to drastic reductions in the number of airplane passengers. JetBlue is suspending service at seven other airports nationwide.
- Amidst the pandemic, Bernie Sanders drops out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, leaving Joe Biden as the presumptive nominee. In a video message to supporters, Sanders says, "I could not in good conscience continue to mount a campaign that cannot win and which would interfere with the important work required by all of us in this difficult hour,"
April 7, 2020
- The number of cases in the Bay Area exceeds 4,000.
- The number of deaths in the Bay Area tops 100, reaching 110 total.
- Marin County reports its tenth death.
- Six Bay Area counties formally announce that in-person classes will not resume for the rest of the school year.
- VTA announces that light rail service will resume on April 9, weeks after a trainee tested positive for coronavirus.
- The Grand Princess cruise ship returns to dock at Pier 35 in San Francisco to get supplies. More than 650 crewmembers remain on board.
- New York City's death toll from coronavirus has eclipsed the number of those killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11. Health officials say more than 3,200 people have been killed in the city thus far. That's about 450 more than were killed in the city in 2001 when hijacked planes slammed into the World Trade Center.
- Japan declares a state of emergency.
- The death toll in France tops 10,000. Starting tomorrow, Paris will ban all outdoor sports between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
- Outbound travel restrictions in Wuhan, China, where coronavirus originated, are lifted. The airport reopens for the first time in 76 days. The city was locked down on January 23.
April 6, 2020
- The number of coronavirus cases in California tops 16,000.
- California lends 500 ventilators to the national stockpile to be used where the need is currently greatest.
- BART makes additional service reductions; trains will run once every 30 minutes.
- MUNI begins to reduce service from 68 bus routes to just 17.
- An inmate of a New York City jail is the first detained person in the city to die of the coronavirus, according to the New York City Department of Corrections.
- There are more than 10,000 coronavirus deaths reported in the United States.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is admitted to the ICU for treatment of coronavirus.
April 5, 2020
- Lake County announces its first case of coronavirus.The patient had been exposed while on the job outside of the county.
- Alameda County surpasses 500 cases of coronavirus.
- There are more than 90 coronavirus deaths in the Bay Area.
- The Grand Princess cruise ship sails out of the San Francisco Bay, after being anchored for three weeks. The ship has future plans to briefly dock at the Port of San Francisco to take on supplies.
- Navy Captain Brett Crozier, originally from Santa Rosa, has tested positive for coronavirus. Crozier was relieved of command on April 2 after he sent a letter to his superiors detailing an outbreak aboard the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt. There are 155 confirmed cases of the virus among sailors on the aircraft carrier.
- A tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York City tests positive for coronavirus.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is admitted to the hospital; he previously announced he had been diagnosed with coronavirus.
- Queen Elizabeth gave a rare televised speech, the fifth in her 68-year reign, with words reminiscent of World War II. The Queen told people, "I hope in the years to come, everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge, and those who come after us will say the Britons of this generation were as strong as any."
April 4, 2020
- Sonoma County exceeds 100 cases of coronavirus.
- San Francisco and San Mateo each exceed 500 cases of coronavirus.
- The first inmate at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin tests positive for coronavirus.
- Crew members who remain on board the Grand Princess cruise ship, docked in the San Francisco Bay, complete their quarantine, which means the ship receives permission to resume sailing.
- Governor Gavin Newsom announces the creation of a Coronavirus Task Force in partnership with UC Davis and UC San Diego to improve the state's testing capacity.
- Gov. Newsom says he does not anticipate the NFL season will start in August and will defer to health experts as to when they can resume.
April 3, 2020
- The total number of coronavirus cases in the Bay Area passes 3,000.
- There are more than 80 deaths from coronavirus in the Bay Area.
- 27 people, including three staff members, at a senior housing facility called The Orinda Care Center test positive for coronavirus.
- There are more than 100 coronavirus cases in Sonoma County.
- Contra Costa County has recorded its fifth coronavirus death.
- A crew member from the Grand Princess cruise ship, still docked in the San Francisco Bay, has died of coronavirus. The person passed away in a San Francisco hospital after being transferred off the ship in March. Hundreds of crew workers remain on the ship; their quarantine ends tomorrow.
- California's state legislature will not reconvene as scheduled on April 13. Members recessed on March 16 shortly after approving a $1 billion spending package to address the outbreak.
- The U.S. Supreme Court postpones April arguments because of the pandemic, extending an already historic delay of major legal cases.
- The CDC and White House Coronavirus Task Force now recommend Americans wear a face covering when in public, especially when it is hard to maintain social distancing. Face masks are not required and medical grade masks, like N95, should be reserved for medical professionals.. Homemade coverings, including those made of fabric, are all acceptable if they cover your nose and mouth completely and do not require adjustments; do not wear something that makes you touch your face more often.
- The U.S. unemployment rate jumped from 3.5 to 4.4 percent in March.
- It's estimated the coronavirus pandemic will cost the global economy as much as $4.1 trillion, or nearly 5% of all economic activity.
- Mexican brewing company Grupo Modelo will stop brewing Corona and other beers, following a health emergency declaration in Mexico that orders the temporary suspension of non-essential products.
April 2, 2020
- Worldwide, the number of coronavirus cases passes 1 million. There have been more than 50,000 deaths.
- A record-shattering 6.6 million unemployment claims were filed nationwide in the past week, on top of an unprecedented 3.3 million the week before.
- More than 1.9 million Californians have filed for unemployment benefits since March 12, an average of more than 111,000 claims per day over the last week.
- There are more than 10,000 coronavirus cases in California.
- Santa Clara County surpasses 1,000 cases of coronavirus.
- Solano County reports its first coronavirus death. At this point, every Bay Area county has reported at least one death.
- There are at least 200 coronavirus deaths in California, including 73 in the Bay Area.
- The Federal Emergency Management Agency asked the Pentagon for 100,000 body bags because of the possibility funeral homes will be overwhelmed.
- The California Department of Public Health and many Bay Area health agencies recommend people wear masks when in public.
- The Democratic National Convention, scheduled for July in Milwaukee, is postponed to August.
- President Trump says he has tested negative a second time for coronavirus.
April 1, 2020
- There are more than 9,500 coronavirus cases in California, with roughly a third in the Bay Area.
- The University of California will temporarily suspend SAT and letter grade requirements for students applying to its campuses for the Fall 2020 semester.
- Governor Newsom officially announced that public schools will be closed for the rest of the academic year.
- The United States has more than 200,000 cases of coronavirus.
- The number of coronavirus cases worldwide tops 900,000.
- Spain's death toll becomes the second-highest in the world, after Italy.
- France surpasses China's official death toll.
- Wimbledon is canceled for the first time since World War II.
March 31, 2020
- The stay at home orders for most of the Bay Area will be extended to May 3. This affects Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties. Starting at midnight on April 1, the rules will become more restrictive and will ban most commercial and residential construction, the use of playgrounds and dog parks, as well as shared recreational facilities like golf courses, tennis courts, and pools. Essential businesses that continue to operate must implement a social distancing protocol.
- Napa County announces its first death, Santa Rosa Police Detective Marylou Armer.
- Santa Clara County has now announced 30 deaths.
- California announces 150 coronavirus deaths.
- In a letter to school leaders, California's State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond writes, "Due to the current safety concerns and needs for ongoing social distancing it currently appears that our students will not be able to return to school campuses before the end of the school year."
- The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has climbed past 3,500, eclipsing China's official count.
- The White House is projecting 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. from the coronavirus pandemic if current social distancing guidelines are maintained.
- Globally diagnosed cases of coronavirus pass the 800,000 mark.
March 30, 2020
- The number of coronavirus cases in the Bay Area tops 2,000. There are more than 7,000 cases in California.
- The number of coronavirus deaths in the Bay Area surpasses 50.
- The shelter in place orders affecting most of the Bay Area will soon be extended to May 1.
- Instacart workers go on strike demanding the San Francisco based company provide hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes, hazard pay of $5 per order, and an expanded sick pay policy.
- Macy's, Kohl's, and Gap furlough most employees.
- The USNS Comfort hospital ship arrives in New York city.
- The first U.S. military service member dies of coronavirus, a New Jersey National Guardsman who had been hospitalized since March 21.
- EasyJet has grounded its entire fleet of aircraft due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- The number of diagnosed cases in Italy passed the 100,000 mark, second to the U.S. In Spain, the number of cases now exceed China's.
- The opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo has been rescheduled for July 23, 2021. The closing ceremony will now be held on Aug. 8, 2021.
- Moscow and St. Petersburg in Russia order city-wide quarantines.
March 29, 2020
- California's total number of coronavirus cases passes 5,000.
- Santa Cruz County reports its first death.
- Alameda County reaches seven total deaths.
- Contra Costa County reports three total deaths.
- All California state parks close.
- The hospital ship USNS Mercy, docked near Los Angeles, accepts its first patients on board.
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of President Trump's coronavirus task force, said it is possible that 100,000 to 200,000 people in the U.S. will die from the coronavirus.
- President Trump extends the nation's social distancing guidelines to April 30.
- Country singer Joe Diffie, who had a string of hits in the 1990s with chart-topping ballads and honky-tonk singles like "Home" and "Pickup Man," has died after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 61.
March 28, 2020
- California's coronavirus death toll tops 100.
- San Francisco reports its fourth death.
- Santa Clara County reports an additional five deaths, bringing its total to 25.
- A child less than one year old in Illinois becomes the first infant to die of coronavirus.
March 27, 2020
- Marin County reports its first death. The patient was a man in his 70s who had been a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship for a voyage that traveled from San Francisco to Mexico between February 11 and 21.
- San Francisco reports its third death.
- There are now six coronavirus deaths in San Mateo County.
- Santa Clara County reports its 20th death.
- East Bay Regional Parks close more park features and parking lots to encourage people to stay home and shelter in place.
- Disneyland and Disney World will remain closed indefinitely.
- President Trump signed a $2.2 trillion economic rescue package, after the House and Senate respectively passed it.Under the plan, many single Americans would receive $1,200, married couples would get $2,400 and parents would see $500 for each child.
- The United States has become the first country to exceed 100,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.
- Governor Gavin Newsom issues a statewide moratorium on the eviction of renters.
- The USNS Mercy, a Navy hospital ship, arrives in Los Angeles and will begin taking non-coronavirus patients on Saturday to relieve the burden on medical facilities.
- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti warns that, by early next week, LA County could surpass the number of cases in New York.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has contracted coronavirus.
March 26, 2020
- San Francisco reports its second death.
- Alameda County now has four coronavirus deaths.
- Santa Clara County reports its 18th and 19th coronavirus deaths.
- Two passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship die. Both were men in their 60s and had been housed at Travis Air Force Base.
- The number of coronavirus cases in California passes 3,000.
- There are more than half a million coronavirus cases worldwide.
- The U.S. now has the most coronavirus cases in the world. With 82,404, it has surpassed Italy and China.
- VTA suspends light rail service after a trainee employee tests positive.
- SFMTA announces that Muni metro and light rail service will be suspended starting Mar. 30.
- REAL ID deadline is delayed one year to October 20, 2021.
- 3,283,000 people applied for unemployment in one week, the largest number ever documented by the weekly jobless claims report by the Labor Department.
- China temporarily bans most foreigners from entering the country.
- For the first time since 1946, the Indy 500 will not run on Memorial Day Weekend.
March 25, 2020
- Most Bay Area schools extend closures through May 1. This includes schools in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties. Schools have been closed since March 16.
- Santa Clara reports its 17th coronavirus death.
- San Mateo county now has five coronavirus deaths.
- It's announced that Prince Charles has coronavirus.
- The Senate passes the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus plan, called the CARES Act. The House will vote on the plan Friday.
- Gov. Gavin Newsom announces financial help for Californians, including a 90-day waiver of mortgage payments by Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and roughly 200 smaller banks and credit unions. Bank of America has agreed to a 30-day waiver. For the next 60 days, there is a moratorium on initiating foreclosure sales or evictions.
- The COVID-19 death toll in Spain has now reached 3,434, which is higher than the number of fatalities in China.
- More than half of the states in the U.S. have issued shelter in place orders, 27 total.
March 24, 2020
- The Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to open on July 24, are postponed to 2021.
- Alameda County reports its second death.
- San Francisco reports its first death, a man in his 40s with significant, underlying health conditions.
- The number of coronavirus cases in the Bay Area passes 1,000. Statewide, there are more than 2,000 cases.
- A teenager in Los Angeles County becomes the first minor in California to die of coronavirus. (This cause of death is later revisited when Los Angeles county officials say they are no longer sure if coronavirus killed the 17-year-old boy.)
- China has announced it will lift lockdown measures in Wuhan on April 8. Diagnosed cases worldwide have topped 380,000 and the death toll has exceeded 16,000.
- 1.3 billion people in India are put into a complete lockdown. The Prime Minister announced a total ban on Indians venturing outside their homes for 21 days.
March 23, 2020
- BART reduces service hours to 5am-9pm weekdays and 8am-9pm weekends due to ridership losses approaching 90%.
- NYSE trading becomes all-electronic; trading hours remain the same.
- Contra Costa County offers drive-thru testing for first responders and health care workers.
- Marin County's Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis announces he has tested positive for coronavirus.
- Santa Clara County's Director of Communications and Public Affairs tests positive for coronavirus.
- Santa Clara County announces three more deaths from coronavirus, bringing the county's total to 13.
- Santa Cruz County advises travelers to stay home and avoid overcrowding beaches.
- Sonoma County announces the closure of parks.
- Alameda County reports its first death.
- After 14 days of quarantine, Grand Princess cruise ship passengers at Travis Air Force Base are allowed to leave. Some passengers refused to be tested for coronavirus over concerns it would delay their release.
- Wuhan, China reports no new cases for the fifth day in a row.
- The World Health Organization says "the pandemic is accelerating".
- The United Kingdom issues a stay at home order, matching measures already taken in France, Spain, and Italy.
- Japan to require a 14-day quarantine period for all visitors from the U.S., beginning on Thursday, Mar. 26.
March 22, 2020
- Napa county reports two cases of coronavirus. It is the last county in the Bay Area to have residents test positive.
- Alameda County passes 100 cases.
- San Francisco passes 100 cases.
- Santa Clara county reports 10 total deaths and more than 300 cases. The ninth death was a woman in her 60s. The tenth death was a woman in her 40s.
- Yolo County reports its first death, an older adult with underlying chronic health problems.
- Marin County announces it will close all parks indefinitely, starting Monday, Mar. 23, following an overwhelming number of weekend visitors.
- Lake County restricts lodging and waterways to discourage visitors.
- Hawaii's governor orders mandatory 14-day quarantine for all individuals arriving or returning to Hawaii.
- Sen. Rand Paul becomes the first senator to test positive for coronavirus.
- National Guard activated in California.
- President Trump issues a major disaster declaration for the state of California.
- The S&P 500 futures dropped 5%, hitting the limit down, the maximum drop allowed.
March 21, 2020
- Santa Clara University student tests positive.
- Vice President Mike Pence and wife test negative for coronavirus.
March 20, 2020
- Globally, the death toll from coronavirus passes 10,000.
- Total coronavirus cases in the Bay Area surpass 500; local death toll reaches double digits.
- First death in Sonoma County announced.
- First death in Contra Costa County announced; it is a resident in their 70s who had a pre-existing condition and had recently traveled overseas.
- Seventh and eighth deaths announced for Santa Clara County. The seventh death is a man in his 80s. The eighth death is a man in his 70s.
- San Mateo County surpasses 100 coronavirus cases.
- Gilroy Garlic Festival canceled for 2020.
- Bay to Breakers running race in San Francisco postponed from May to September.
- Yosemite National Park closed.
- Tax deadline delayed from April 15 to July 15.
- Starbucks reduces stores to drive-thru service only.
March 19, 2020
- Gov. Gavin Newsom announces a statewide order to shelter at home, affecting 40 million Californians. The order restricts all non-essential travel and activities outside the home.
- Italy's coronavirus death toll of 3,405 surpasses China's number of fatalities. This same day, China reports no new domestic coronavirus cases for the first time since the outbreak started.
- The U.S. State Department raises its global health advisory to level 4 - its highest level - telling Americans not to travel abroad because of the pandemic.
March 18, 2020
- First case of coronavirus announced in Mendocino County, as well as a shelter in place order.
- Solano County issues shelter in place order to take effect immediately.
- Napa County issues shelter in place order to begin at midnight on Friday, Mar. 20.
- Lake County issues shelter in place order to begin at midnight. There are no known cases of coronavirus in Lake County.
- Sixth death in Santa Clara County announced. The patient was a man in his 60s.
- The Dow Jones closes below 20,000 for the first time in three years. During the trading day it lost 6.3%, ending at 19,898.92.
March 17, 2020
- Shelter in place order takes effect in six counties including Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara. Nearly 7 million Bay Area residents are told to restrict activities and travel to only essential tasks.
- Sonoma County issues shelter in place order to take effect at midnight, Mar. 18.
- Fifth death reported in Santa Clara County, a man in his 50s.
- First coronavirus case at San Jose State University announced.
- CSU postpones commencement ceremonies.
- Death toll nationwide passes 100 and all 50 states have at least one coronavirus case, after West Virginia announces its first case.
- President Trump announces proposal to send immediate cash payments to Americans.
- Uber & Lyft suspend shared ride options.
- Former Golden State Warriors player Kevin Durant announces he has tested positive for coronavirus.
- The PGA Championship, which was to be played at Harding Park in San Francisco in May is postponed.
March 16, 2020
- Shelter in place order announced for six Bay Area counties - Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara - to take effect at midnight, Mar. 17. Santa Cruz county also issues a shelter in place order.
- The first day that most Bay Area schools are closed and students are kept at home. Some classes transition to online learning.
- Most Bay Area public libraries close. Some buildings are repurposed as child care centers.
- Third and fourth deaths reported in Santa Clara County. Both were men, one in his 80s and one in his 50s.
- The Dow Jones experiences its largest point drop in history, losing 2,997.10 during the trading day.
- The Grand Princess cruise ship leaves the Port of Oakland and anchors within the San Francisco Bay. Medical workers remain on board to care for 340 crew members and six foreign passengers.
- SFMTA announces cable car service will be suspended, among other changes.
- French President Emmanuel Macron announced a shelter in place order for the entire country for 15 days starting at noon Tuesday, Mar. 17.
- Vaccination trial begins in Seattle.
- Verily Health launches website to allow people to apply for an appointment for a coronavirus test. The first two drive-through testing sites open at the San Mateo Event Center and Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in San Jose. Verily, formerly Google Life Sciences, is a subsidiary of Alphabet, Google's parent company.
March 15, 2020
- Governor Gavin Newsom orders all bars, nightclubs, wineries, and brewpubs to close, tells adults age 65 and over and those with chronic health conditions to stay home, allows restaurants to stay open but to reduce capacity so customers are socially distanced.
- First death reported in San Mateo County.
- The number of cases in Santa Clara County passes 100.
- The Centers for Disease Control warns against holding any gatherings larger than 50 people.
March 14, 2020
- UC Berkeley reports a student tested positive for coronavirus.
- Sonoma County reports first case of community spread of coronavirus.
- Many Lake Tahoe-area ski resorts announce closures.
- Many retail stores start shutting down.
- Contra Costa County bans groups of 100+ people, effective at midnight.
- San Mateo County bans gatherings of 50 people or more.
- President Trump extends travel ban with Europe to include UK and Ireland.
- The President tests negative for coronavirus.
March 13, 2020
- Stanford University confirms its first case of coronavirus.
- Second death reported in Santa Clara County, a woman in her 80s.
- Sonoma County bans gatherings of 250 people or more.
- Santa Clara County bans groups of 100 and restricts gatherings between 35 to 100 people.
- San Francisco bans gatherings of 100 people or more.
- President Trump declares a national emergency which opens up $50 billion in federal funding.
- NASCAR postpones season for two weeks.
- The Boston Marathon is postponed from April to September.
- The Masters golf tournament, scheduled for April, is postponed with no new date announced.
March 12, 2020
- San Francisco Unified School district announces all schools will close starting Monday for three weeks. Other districts soon follow.
- San Mateo County bans all gatherings of 250 people or more.
- Most passengers have disembarked the Grand Princess cruise ship at the Port of Oakland.
- Major League Soccer suspends the season.
- The National Hockey League suspends the season.
- NCAA cancels March Madness along with all remaining Winter and Spring Championships.
- Major League Baseball suspends spring training and delays Opening Day at least two weeks.
March 11, 2020
- The World Health Organization declares coronavirus a pandemic, meaning the disease is having a global impact.
- In a live address from the Oval Office, President Trump orders a 30-day travel ban for parts of Europe, beginning at midnight on Friday, Mar. 13. The President also orders the Treasury Department to defer tax payments without penalties or interest.
- San Francisco bans public gatherings of 1,000 people or more. As a result, the Golden State Warriors announce plans to play their upcoming game against the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center without fans present. All events at Chase Center are cancelled through March 21.
- Alameda County bans events of 1,000 people. The San Francisco Giants and Oakland A's announce that preseason exhibition games will be impacted.
- Utah Jazz basketball player Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus. The news is announced moments before the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder were scheduled to play; the game is abruptly canceled and all fans sent home.
- The NBA announces the season is suspended.
March 10, 2020
- Santa Clara County bans gatherings of 1,000 people or more.
- Contra Costa County recommends canceling mass gatherings.
- The Archdiocese of San Francisco, which has 90 schools in San Francisco, Marin, and San Mateo counties, announces it will close all schools March 12 to March 25. The announcement comes after a student tested positive for coronavirus.
March 9, 2020
- The first coronavirus death in Santa Clara County is announced, a woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized for several weeks. She was the third confirmed case in the county.
- Marin County reports its first case of coronavirus. The patient is an older man who was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship between February 11 and 21. Marin County recommends canceling or postponing indoor gatherings of more than 100 people.
- Lake County declares a local health emergency.
- The Grand Princess Cruise ship docks at the Port of Oakland, with 21 confirmed cases of coronavirus among roughly 3,500 passengers and crew. The disembarkation process begins. Local passengers are bussed to Travis Air Force Base for 14 days of quarantine. Out-of-state passengers are flown to quarantine locations including Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, Dobbins Air Reserve Station in Georgia, and Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. Foreign passengers are flown to their home countries.
March 8, 2020
- Plans to dock the Grand Princess cruise ship, with 21 confirmed coronavirus cases aboard, at the Port of Oakland are announced.
March 7, 2020
- Santa Cruz County reports its first case of coronavirus. The patient was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship that traveled between San Francisco and Mexico from February 11 to February 21.
March 6, 2020
- San Francisco makes public health recommendations that people in vulnerable populations, such as those over age 60, limit public outings, that businesses minimize travel and the number of people working in offices, and that non-essential large gatherings be canceled.
- Test results from the Grand Princess cruise ship are revealed by vice president Mike Pence. 19 crew members and 2 passengers have tested positive for coronavirus. 46 total tests were administered.
March 5, 2020
- Santa Clara county recommends postponing or canceling mass events.
- San Francisco reports its first two cases of coronavirus. The two cases are unrelated; neither patient had a history of travel or contact with an infected individual. The first patient is a man in his 90s with an underlying health condition. The second patient is a woman in her 40s.
- Sonoma County reports its second case of coronavirus. The first and second patients were both passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship between February 11 and 21, traveling between San Francisco and Mexico.
- Coronavirus test kits are airlifted to the Grand Princess cruise ship, which is off the coast of California. Hours later, the samples arrive via helicopter in Richmond, where they are transported by ambulance to a lab.
March 4, 2020
- Santa Cruz County declares a local health emergency.
- Mendocino County declares a local emergency and local health emergency.
- Governor Gavin Newsom declares a state of emergency in California.
- The first coronavirus death in California is announced. The fatality is a 71-year-old man from Placer County who traveled on the Grand Princess cruise ship from San Francisco to Mexico between February 11 and 21.
- The Grand Princess cruise ship, en route to Ensenada Mexico, aborts its current itinerary. It begins heading back to San Francisco with an unknown arrival date.
March 3, 2020
- California's primary election is held as planned.
- Contra Costa County reports its first, local case of coronavirus.
- Marin County proclaims health and local emergencies.
March 2, 2020
- Sonoma County declares a local public health emergency after announcing a new case of coronavirus in a county resident. The patient was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship, traveling from San Francisco to Mexico, between February 11 and 21.
- Alameda County reports its first local case of coronavirus.
- San Mateo County announces its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus in a county resident. The patient is an adult who had no known exposure to the virus through travel or community contact and is hospitalized.
- San Mateo County activates its Emergency Operations Center.
- Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers are released from quarantine at Travis Air Force Base. They are taken by bus to San Francisco International Airport as well as Sacramento International Airport to fly home.
February 29, 2020
- The first coronavirus death in the United States is announced in Washington state. A man with no travel history to China died on Feb. 28. Two deaths that occurred Feb. 26 at a Washington nursing home would later be recorded as the first coronavirus deaths in the U.S. (This is later disputed when Santa Clara County announces on April 22 that a woman's death on Feb. 6 was due to coronavirus.)
- The Grand Princess cruise ship leaves Hawaii, en route to Ensenada, Mexico.
February 28, 2020
- A Santa Clara County woman has been diagnosed with the virus, becoming the second patient in the country to contract coronavirus without having traveled to hard-hit countries, or interacting with confirmed patients.
February 27, 2020
- Solano County declares a local state of emergency
- All passengers have left the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
February 26, 2020
- The first case of suspected local transmission in the United States is a resident of Solano County. The patient had not traveled to affected areas or had contact with people knowingly diagnosed with coronavirus. The patient is receiving care at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.
- President Trump appoints vice president Mike Pence to lead the administration's efforts to fight the potential pandemic.
- The Grand Princess cruise ship arrives in Hawaii to make stops in Kauai, Oahu, Maui, and the city of Hilo.
February 25, 2020
- San Francisco declares a local emergency, despite having no local cases.
- Sonoma County reports its first coronavirus patient. The person, a passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, was transferred from Travis Air Force Base.
- Contra Costa County reports three cases of coronavirus from patients who were transferred from Travis Air Force Base. The patients were passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
February 21, 2020
- The Grand Princess cruise ship returns from a 10-day cruise to Mexico. It departs the same day for a 14-day cruise to Hawaii. Some passengers stay on the ship for the second cruise. Multiple people from both voyages will later test positive for coronavirus.
February 20, 2020
- The first confirmed case of coronavirus in Santa Clara County has fully recovered. The male patient was isolated at home and monitored by public health staff; he was never sick enough to require hospitalization.
February 16, 2020
- A State Department flight carrying U.S. passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship arrives at Travis Air Force base, where they will remain for a 14-day quarantine.
February 11, 2020
- The World Health Organization formally renames the novel coronavirus COVID-19. "Co" stands for coronavirus, "Vi" is for virus and "D" is for disease.
- The Grand Princess cruise ship departs San Francisco for a 10-day cruise to Mexico. Multiple passengers from this cruise will later test positive for coronavirus. One of them, a 71-year-old man from Placer County, will become the first coronavirus death in the state of California. (The date of the state's first death is later revised by a discovery made in late April that a Santa Clara County woman died from coronavirus on Feb. 6.)
February 7, 2020
- More American evacuees from China arrive at Travis Air Force Base.
February 6, 2020
- A flight of American evacuees from China lands at Travis Air Force base to refuel before continuing on to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas and Omaha, Nebraska. Passengers are subject to a 14-day quarantine.
- A 57-year-old woman in Santa Clara County dies. It is not until April 22 that her cause of death is revealed as coronavirus, making her the first death in the United States.
February 5, 2020
- The Diamond Princess cruise ship anchors off the coast of Yokohama, Japan.-Nearly 200 American citizens evacuated from Wuhan, China arrive at Travis Air Force Base for a two-week quarantine.
February 4, 2020
- The Diamond Princess cruise ship is scheduled to dock at Yokohama, Japan, but health screenings show 10 people have coronavirus. More than 700 will later become infected.
February 3, 2020
- Two coronavirus patients from San Benito county are transported to a San Francisco hospital for treatment.
February 2, 2020
- U.S. implements mandatory 14-day quarantine for all American travelers from China. Foreign nationals, other than immediate family members of U.S. Citizens who have traveled to China in the previous 14 days, will be denied entry into the U.S.-Delta, American, and United Airlines each announce plans to suspend all flights to China within days.
January 31, 2020
- Santa Clara County reports its first new coronavirus case.
- U.S. Health and Human Services secretary Alex Azar declares a national public health emergency.
January 30, 2020
- The World Health Organization declares a "public health emergency of international concern" for only the sixth time in its history.
January 26, 2020
- The Centers for Disease Control confirm California's first case of coronavirus in Orange County. The patient is a traveler from Wuhan, China. This is the third coronavirus case in the United States.
January 21, 2020
- The first confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States is a man in his 30s who had recently traveled to Wuhan, China.
January 20, 2020
- The Diamond Princess cruise ship leaves Yokohama on a 14-day voyage. A passenger from Hong Kong disembarks early, on January 25, and tests positive for coronavirus on February 1. There are more than 3,700 people on board the cruise ship.
January 11, 2020
- China reports its first death from coronavirus, a 61-year-old man in Wuhan.
December 31, 2019
- The World Health organization says a mysterious pneumonia is sickening dozens in Wuhan, China.
