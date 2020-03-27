Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area

Updates are usually posted weekdays by 8 p.m.
April 17, 2020
- Coronavirus has claimed more than 150,000 lives worldwide.
- California has more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths. Roughly half are in Los Angeles County.
- Coronavirus has claimed 20 lives in San Francisco.
- There are 40 coronavirus deaths in Alameda County.
- San Francisco, Alameda County, Contra Costa County, Marin County, Sonoma and San Mateo County announce that masks or face coverings will be required when people are in public.
- Governor Gavin Newsom announces the creation of the Governor's Task Force on Business and Jobs Recovery. Members include four former governors as well as 80 businessleaders. It's co-chaired by Bay Area philanthropist and former Democratic Presidential candidate Tom Steyer.
- California's March unemployment rate jumps to 5.3% from 3.9% in February. It's the largest increase on record going back to 1976.
- The President has approved a major disaster declaration for all U.S. states and territories, which has never happened before.
- Wuhan, China has added 1,290 people to its coronavirus death toll, increasing the total by nearly 50%. Authorities admitted the healthcare system was overloaded and a lot of deaths were not counted.
April 16, 2020
- The number of coronavirus cases in Alameda County surpasses 1,000.
- Fremont requires people to wear a mask or face covering when in public.
- The San Jose Jazz Summer Fest is canceled for 2020.
- Governor Newsom announces an executive order to provide two weeks of paid sick leave for food service workers.
- President Trump unveils a 3-phase approach to lifting restrictions and resuming economic activity.
- 5.2 million additional Americans filed for unemployment last week, bringing the monthly total to roughly 22 million.
April 15, 2020
- There are more than 2 million coronavirus cases worldwide.
- The number of coronavirus cases in the United States tops 600,000.
- San Francisco surpasses 1,000 cases of coronavirus.
- Monterey County hits 100 coronavirus cases.
- Federal taxes are not due today. The deadline has been extended to July 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- Governor Gavin Newsom announces new initiatives to help unemployed Californians, including $125 million in assistance for undocumented immigrants. The governor also signed an executive order creating the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program which will give more unemployed workers access to unemployment insurance payments. PUA benefits will apply to self-employed workers, independent contractors, those whose wage history isn't long enough to qualify for unemployment, and those who have exhausted unemployment benefits.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo orders all New Yorkers to wear face coverings in public when they can't maintain proper social distance.
- President Trump kicked off his White House briefing, in the Rose Garden, by proclaiming: "the data suggest that nationwide we have passed the peak on new cases."
- The roughly $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program, set up to help rescue small businesses with federally-backed forgivable loans, is expected to run out of funds tonight.
April 14, 2020
- Today Governor Gavin Newsom laid out a 6-point framework of what it will take to begin gradually lifting the state's shelter in place restrictions, but did not indicate how long this would take.
- President Trump announced that his administration is halting funding to the World Health Organization, accusing it of failing to do enough to stop the virus from spreading when it surfaced in China.
- The International Monetary Fund says the world economy will suffer its worst year since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
April 13, 2020
- Gov. Gavin Newsom announces that a gradual plan to lift shelter in place orders in California will be revealed tomorrow, in a coordinated effort with the governors of Oregon and Washington state.
- California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara is ordering insurance companies to return premiums to customers and businesses affected by the pandemic and shelter in place orders.
- Some of the federal stimulus checks start arriving in bank accounts via direct deposit.
- Wyoming reports its first coronavirus death, becoming the 50th U.S. state to report a fatality.
- ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for coronavirus, but says his symptoms are mild. His wife also has the disease.
- Spain announces some workers in construction and factory jobs will be allowed to return to work.
- France extends lockdown measures to May 11.
April 12, 2020
- The Bay Area - nine counties plus Santa Cruz County - surpass 5,000 cases of coronavirus.
- New York state has more coronavirus cases than any country.
- The number of deaths in New York state surpasses 10,000.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves the hospital where he's been receiving treatment for coronavirus.
April 11, 2020
- There are more than 50 coronavirus deaths in Santa Clara County.
- Alameda County has more than 800 coronavirus cases.
- In the greater Bay Area there are more than 5,000 coronavirus cases. This includes the nine Bay Area counties, plus Santa Cruz County, San Benito County, Monterey County, Mendocino County, and Lake County.
- The United States now has the most reported coronavirus deaths in the world, with more than 20,000.
- With the approval of a disaster declaration for Wyoming, President Trump has now declared a disaster exists in all 50 states. The White House points out this this is the first time in U.S. history that a president has declared that a major disaster exists in all 50 states at once.
April 10, 2020
- Worldwide, more than 100,000 people have died from coronavirus.
- There are more than 500,000 cases of coronavirus in the United States.
- Contra Costa County surpasses 500 cases of coronavirus.
- A coronavirus outbreak at San Francisco's largest homeless shelter, MSC South on 5th Street, leaves 68 residents and two staff sick.
- Oakland announces it will close 74 miles of city streets to cars to allow more space for people to practice social distancing while walking, running, and biking.
- The American Heart Association says coronavirus appears to be the ninth leading cause of death in the United States.
- Burning Man, scheduled for late August in the Nevada desert, is canceled.
- Los Angeles requires both workers and customers at essential businesses to wear masks. Businesses can refuse service to customers who do not have a face covering.
- Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris livestreams a Good Friday service, its first since last year's fire.
April 9, 2020
- The death toll from coronavirus in California tops 500.
- New York state reports its deadliest day with 799 lives lost.
- The Mesa, Arizona grandmother, Wanda Dench, who mistakenly invited teenager Jamal Hinton to Thanksgiving back in 2016, lost her husband Lonnie to coronavirus. Wanda has tested positive for coronavirus.
- Nationwide, 6,606,000 people applied for unemployment in one week. This is just shy of the record set last week. This means more than 17 million people have applied for unemployment in three weeks.
- In California, more unemployment claims have been processed in the last month than in all of last year. Californians receiving unemployment benefits will see an extra $600 in their checks starting Sunday, thanks to the federal stimulus package.
- Spain's prime minister says it has reached its peak of coronavirus cases.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is moved out of intensive care, but remains hospitalized to receive treatment for coronavirus.
April 8, 2020
- The number of coronavirus cases worldwide tops 1.5 million.
- There are more than 400,000 cases of coronavirus in the United States.
- Solano County surpassed 100 cases today, reporting 112 total.
- San Francisco reports its tenth death from coronavirus.
- Six patients at the Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Hayward die of coronavirus. They are among 59 people, made up of 35 patients and 24 staff, who tested positive.
- At midnight, beaches in Santa Cruz County will be closed for one week to keep people away during Easter weekend and Spring Break. Violators risk a $1,000 fine.
- The Grand Princess cruise ship departs San Francisco, sailing into the Pacific Ocean, with an unreported destination. Passengers from the February 21 cruise file a class-action lawsuit in San Francisco Federal Court against Carnival and Princess Cruises claiming the company knew the ship carried the coronavirus and still let passengers on board. A passenger from a cruise that departed San Francisco on February 11 later became California's first coronavirus fatality.
- JetBlue announces it will suspend all flights out of Mineta San Jose International Airport and will consolidate operations at San Francisco International Airport, due to drastic reductions in the number of airplane passengers. JetBlue is suspending service at seven other airports nationwide.
- Amidst the pandemic, Bernie Sanders drops out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, leaving Joe Biden as the presumptive nominee. In a video message to supporters, Sanders says, "I could not in good conscience continue to mount a campaign that cannot win and which would interfere with the important work required by all of us in this difficult hour,"
April 7, 2020
- The number of cases in the Bay Area exceeds 4,000.
- The number of deaths in the Bay Area tops 100, reaching 110 total.
- Marin County reports its tenth death.
- Six Bay Area counties formally announce that in-person classes will not resume for the rest of the school year.
- VTA announces that light rail service will resume on April 9, weeks after a trainee tested positive for coronavirus.
- The Grand Princess cruise ship returns to dock at Pier 35 in San Francisco to get supplies. More than 650 crewmembers remain on board.
- New York City's death toll from coronavirus has eclipsed the number of those killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11. Health officials say more than 3,200 people have been killed in the city thus far. That's about 450 more than were killed in the city in 2001 when hijacked planes slammed into the World Trade Center.
- Japan declares a state of emergency.
- The death toll in France tops 10,000. Starting tomorrow, Paris will ban all outdoor sports between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
- Outbound travel restrictions in Wuhan, China, where coronavirus originated, are lifted. The airport reopens for the first time in 76 days. The city was locked down on January 23.
April 6, 2020
- The number of coronavirus cases in California tops 16,000.
- California lends 500 ventilators to the national stockpile to be used where the need is currently greatest.
- BART makes additional service reductions; trains will run once every 30 minutes.
- MUNI begins to reduce service from 68 bus routes to just 17.
- An inmate of a New York City jail is the first detained person in the city to die of the coronavirus, according to the New York City Department of Corrections.
- There are more than 10,000 coronavirus deaths reported in the United States.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is admitted to the ICU for treatment of coronavirus.
April 5, 2020
- Lake County announces its first case of coronavirus.The patient had been exposed while on the job outside of the county.
- Alameda County surpasses 500 cases of coronavirus.
- There are more than 90 coronavirus deaths in the Bay Area.
- The Grand Princess cruise ship sails out of the San Francisco Bay, after being anchored for three weeks. The ship has future plans to briefly dock at the Port of San Francisco to take on supplies.
- Navy Captain Brett Crozier, originally from Santa Rosa, has tested positive for coronavirus. Crozier was relieved of command on April 2 after he sent a letter to his superiors detailing an outbreak aboard the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt. There are 155 confirmed cases of the virus among sailors on the aircraft carrier.
- A tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York City tests positive for coronavirus.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is admitted to the hospital; he previously announced he had been diagnosed with coronavirus.
- Queen Elizabeth gave a rare televised speech, the fifth in her 68-year reign, with words reminiscent of World War II. The Queen told people, "I hope in the years to come, everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge, and those who come after us will say the Britons of this generation were as strong as any."
April 4, 2020
- Sonoma County exceeds 100 cases of coronavirus.
- San Francisco and San Mateo each exceed 500 cases of coronavirus.
- The first inmate at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin tests positive for coronavirus.
- Crew members who remain on board the Grand Princess cruise ship, docked in the San Francisco Bay, complete their quarantine, which means the ship receives permission to resume sailing.
- Governor Gavin Newsom announces the creation of a Coronavirus Task Force in partnership with UC Davis and UC San Diego to improve the state's testing capacity.
- Gov. Newsom says he does not anticipate the NFL season will start in August and will defer to health experts as to when they can resume.
April 3, 2020
- The total number of coronavirus cases in the Bay Area passes 3,000.
- There are more than 80 deaths from coronavirus in the Bay Area.
- 27 people, including three staff members, at a senior housing facility called The Orinda Care Center test positive for coronavirus.
- There are more than 100 coronavirus cases in Sonoma County.
- Contra Costa County has recorded its fifth coronavirus death.
- A crew member from the Grand Princess cruise ship, still docked in the San Francisco Bay, has died of coronavirus. The person passed away in a San Francisco hospital after being transferred off the ship in March. Hundreds of crew workers remain on the ship; their quarantine ends tomorrow.
- California's state legislature will not reconvene as scheduled on April 13. Members recessed on March 16 shortly after approving a $1 billion spending package to address the outbreak.
- The U.S. Supreme Court postpones April arguments because of the pandemic, extending an already historic delay of major legal cases.
- The CDC and White House Coronavirus Task Force now recommend Americans wear a face covering when in public, especially when it is hard to maintain social distancing. Face masks are not required and medical grade masks, like N95, should be reserved for medical professionals.. Homemade coverings, including those made of fabric, are all acceptable if they cover your nose and mouth completely and do not require adjustments; do not wear something that makes you touch your face more often.
- The U.S. unemployment rate jumped from 3.5 to 4.4 percent in March.
- It's estimated the coronavirus pandemic will cost the global economy as much as $4.1 trillion, or nearly 5% of all economic activity.
- Mexican brewing company Grupo Modelo will stop brewing Corona and other beers, following a health emergency declaration in Mexico that orders the temporary suspension of non-essential products.
April 2, 2020
- Worldwide, the number of coronavirus cases passes 1 million. There have been more than 50,000 deaths.
- A record-shattering 6.6 million unemployment claims were filed nationwide in the past week, on top of an unprecedented 3.3 million the week before.
- More than 1.9 million Californians have filed for unemployment benefits since March 12, an average of more than 111,000 claims per day over the last week.
- There are more than 10,000 coronavirus cases in California.
- Santa Clara County surpasses 1,000 cases of coronavirus.
- Solano County reports its first coronavirus death. At this point, every Bay Area county has reported at least one death.
- There are at least 200 coronavirus deaths in California, including 73 in the Bay Area.
- The Federal Emergency Management Agency asked the Pentagon for 100,000 body bags because of the possibility funeral homes will be overwhelmed.
- The California Department of Public Health and many Bay Area health agencies recommend people wear masks when in public.
- The Democratic National Convention, scheduled for July in Milwaukee, is postponed to August.
- President Trump says he has tested negative a second time for coronavirus.
April 1, 2020
- There are more than 9,500 coronavirus cases in California, with roughly a third in the Bay Area.
- The University of California will temporarily suspend SAT and letter grade requirements for students applying to its campuses for the Fall 2020 semester.
- Governor Newsom officially announced that public schools will be closed for the rest of the academic year.
- The United States has more than 200,000 cases of coronavirus.
- The number of coronavirus cases worldwide tops 900,000.
- Spain's death toll becomes the second-highest in the world, after Italy.
- France surpasses China's official death toll.
- Wimbledon is canceled for the first time since World War II.
March 31, 2020
- The stay at home orders for most of the Bay Area will be extended to May 3. This affects Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties. Starting at midnight on April 1, the rules will become more restrictive and will ban most commercial and residential construction, the use of playgrounds and dog parks, as well as shared recreational facilities like golf courses, tennis courts, and pools. Essential businesses that continue to operate must implement a social distancing protocol.
- Napa County announces its first death, Santa Rosa Police Detective Marylou Armer.
- Santa Clara County has now announced 30 deaths.
- California announces 150 coronavirus deaths.
- In a letter to school leaders, California's State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond writes, "Due to the current safety concerns and needs for ongoing social distancing it currently appears that our students will not be able to return to school campuses before the end of the school year."
- The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has climbed past 3,500, eclipsing China's official count.
- The White House is projecting 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. from the coronavirus pandemic if current social distancing guidelines are maintained.
- Globally diagnosed cases of coronavirus pass the 800,000 mark.
March 30, 2020
- The number of coronavirus cases in the Bay Area tops 2,000. There are more than 7,000 cases in California.
- The number of coronavirus deaths in the Bay Area surpasses 50.
- The shelter in place orders affecting most of the Bay Area will soon be extended to May 1.
- Instacart workers go on strike demanding the San Francisco based company provide hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes, hazard pay of $5 per order, and an expanded sick pay policy.
- Macy's, Kohl's, and Gap furlough most employees.
- The USNS Comfort hospital ship arrives in New York city.
- The first U.S. military service member dies of coronavirus, a New Jersey National Guardsman who had been hospitalized since March 21.
- EasyJet has grounded its entire fleet of aircraft due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- The number of diagnosed cases in Italy passed the 100,000 mark, second to the U.S. In Spain, the number of cases now exceed China's.
- The opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo has been rescheduled for July 23, 2021. The closing ceremony will now be held on Aug. 8, 2021.
- Moscow and St. Petersburg in Russia order city-wide quarantines.
March 29, 2020
- California's total number of coronavirus cases passes 5,000.
- Santa Cruz County reports its first death.
- Alameda County reaches seven total deaths.
- Contra Costa County reports three total deaths.
- All California state parks close.
- The hospital ship USNS Mercy, docked near Los Angeles, accepts its first patients on board.
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of President Trump's coronavirus task force, said it is possible that 100,000 to 200,000 people in the U.S. will die from the coronavirus.
- President Trump extends the nation's social distancing guidelines to April 30.
- Country singer Joe Diffie, who had a string of hits in the 1990s with chart-topping ballads and honky-tonk singles like "Home" and "Pickup Man," has died after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 61.
March 28, 2020
- California's coronavirus death toll tops 100.
- San Francisco reports its fourth death.
- Santa Clara County reports an additional five deaths, bringing its total to 25.
- A child less than one year old in Illinois becomes the first infant to die of coronavirus.
March 27, 2020
- Marin County reports its first death. The patient was a man in his 70s who had been a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship for a voyage that traveled from San Francisco to Mexico between February 11 and 21.
- San Francisco reports its third death.
- There are now six coronavirus deaths in San Mateo County.
- Santa Clara County reports its 20th death.
- East Bay Regional Parks close more park features and parking lots to encourage people to stay home and shelter in place.
- Disneyland and Disney World will remain closed indefinitely.
- President Trump signed a $2.2 trillion economic rescue package, after the House and Senate respectively passed it.Under the plan, many single Americans would receive $1,200, married couples would get $2,400 and parents would see $500 for each child.
- The United States has become the first country to exceed 100,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.
- Governor Gavin Newsom issues a statewide moratorium on the eviction of renters.
- The USNS Mercy, a Navy hospital ship, arrives in Los Angeles and will begin taking non-coronavirus patients on Saturday to relieve the burden on medical facilities.
- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti warns that, by early next week, LA County could surpass the number of cases in New York.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has contracted coronavirus.
March 26, 2020
- San Francisco reports its second death.
- Alameda County now has four coronavirus deaths.
- Santa Clara County reports its 18th and 19th coronavirus deaths.
- Two passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship die. Both were men in their 60s and had been housed at Travis Air Force Base.
- The number of coronavirus cases in California passes 3,000.
- There are more than half a million coronavirus cases worldwide.
- The U.S. now has the most coronavirus cases in the world. With 82,404, it has surpassed Italy and China.
- VTA suspends light rail service after a trainee employee tests positive.
- SFMTA announces that Muni metro and light rail service will be suspended starting Mar. 30.
- REAL ID deadline is delayed one year to October 20, 2021.
- 3,283,000 people applied for unemployment in one week, the largest number ever documented by the weekly jobless claims report by the Labor Department.
- China temporarily bans most foreigners from entering the country.
- For the first time since 1946, the Indy 500 will not run on Memorial Day Weekend.
March 25, 2020
- Most Bay Area schools extend closures through May 1. This includes schools in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties. Schools have been closed since March 16.
- Santa Clara reports its 17th coronavirus death.
- San Mateo county now has five coronavirus deaths.
- It's announced that Prince Charles has coronavirus.
- The Senate passes the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus plan, called the CARES Act. The House will vote on the plan Friday.
- Gov. Gavin Newsom announces financial help for Californians, including a 90-day waiver of mortgage payments by Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and roughly 200 smaller banks and credit unions. Bank of America has agreed to a 30-day waiver. For the next 60 days, there is a moratorium on initiating foreclosure sales or evictions.
- The COVID-19 death toll in Spain has now reached 3,434, which is higher than the number of fatalities in China.
- More than half of the states in the U.S. have issued shelter in place orders, 27 total.
March 24, 2020
- The Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to open on July 24, are postponed to 2021.
- Alameda County reports its second death.
- San Francisco reports its first death, a man in his 40s with significant, underlying health conditions.
- The number of coronavirus cases in the Bay Area passes 1,000. Statewide, there are more than 2,000 cases.
- A teenager in Los Angeles County becomes the first minor in California to die of coronavirus. (This cause of death is later revisited when Los Angeles county officials say they are no longer sure if coronavirus killed the 17-year-old boy.)
- China has announced it will lift lockdown measures in Wuhan on April 8. Diagnosed cases worldwide have topped 380,000 and the death toll has exceeded 16,000.
- 1.3 billion people in India are put into a complete lockdown. The Prime Minister announced a total ban on Indians venturing outside their homes for 21 days.
March 23, 2020
- BART reduces service hours to 5am-9pm weekdays and 8am-9pm weekends due to ridership losses approaching 90%.
- NYSE trading becomes all-electronic; trading hours remain the same.
- Contra Costa County offers drive-thru testing for first responders and health care workers.
- Marin County's Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis announces he has tested positive for coronavirus.
- Santa Clara County's Director of Communications and Public Affairs tests positive for coronavirus.
- Santa Clara County announces three more deaths from coronavirus, bringing the county's total to 13.
- Santa Cruz County advises travelers to stay home and avoid overcrowding beaches.
- Sonoma County announces the closure of parks.
- Alameda County reports its first death.
- After 14 days of quarantine, Grand Princess cruise ship passengers at Travis Air Force Base are allowed to leave. Some passengers refused to be tested for coronavirus over concerns it would delay their release.
- Wuhan, China reports no new cases for the fifth day in a row.
- The World Health Organization says "the pandemic is accelerating".
- The United Kingdom issues a stay at home order, matching measures already taken in France, Spain, and Italy.
- Japan to require a 14-day quarantine period for all visitors from the U.S., beginning on Thursday, Mar. 26.
March 22, 2020
- Napa county reports two cases of coronavirus. It is the last county in the Bay Area to have residents test positive.
- Alameda County passes 100 cases.
- San Francisco passes 100 cases.
- Santa Clara county reports 10 total deaths and more than 300 cases. The ninth death was a woman in her 60s. The tenth death was a woman in her 40s.
- Yolo County reports its first death, an older adult with underlying chronic health problems.
- Marin County announces it will close all parks indefinitely, starting Monday, Mar. 23, following an overwhelming number of weekend visitors.
- Lake County restricts lodging and waterways to discourage visitors.
- Hawaii's governor orders mandatory 14-day quarantine for all individuals arriving or returning to Hawaii.
- Sen. Rand Paul becomes the first senator to test positive for coronavirus.
- National Guard activated in California.
- President Trump issues a major disaster declaration for the state of California.
- The S&P 500 futures dropped 5%, hitting the limit down, the maximum drop allowed.
March 21, 2020
- Santa Clara University student tests positive.
- Vice President Mike Pence and wife test negative for coronavirus.
March 20, 2020
- Globally, the death toll from coronavirus passes 10,000.
- Total coronavirus cases in the Bay Area surpass 500; local death toll reaches double digits.
- First death in Sonoma County announced.
- First death in Contra Costa County announced; it is a resident in their 70s who had a pre-existing condition and had recently traveled overseas.
- Seventh and eighth deaths announced for Santa Clara County. The seventh death is a man in his 80s. The eighth death is a man in his 70s.
- San Mateo County surpasses 100 coronavirus cases.
- Gilroy Garlic Festival canceled for 2020.
- Bay to Breakers running race in San Francisco postponed from May to September.
- Yosemite National Park closed.
- Tax deadline delayed from April 15 to July 15.
- Starbucks reduces stores to drive-thru service only.
March 19, 2020
- Gov. Gavin Newsom announces a statewide order to shelter at home, affecting 40 million Californians. The order restricts all non-essential travel and activities outside the home.
- Italy's coronavirus death toll of 3,405 surpasses China's number of fatalities. This same day, China reports no new domestic coronavirus cases for the first time since the outbreak started.
- The U.S. State Department raises its global health advisory to level 4 - its highest level - telling Americans not to travel abroad because of the pandemic.
March 18, 2020
- First case of coronavirus announced in Mendocino County, as well as a shelter in place order.
- Solano County issues shelter in place order to take effect immediately.
- Napa County issues shelter in place order to begin at midnight on Friday, Mar. 20.
- Lake County issues shelter in place order to begin at midnight. There are no known cases of coronavirus in Lake County.
- Sixth death in Santa Clara County announced. The patient was a man in his 60s.
- The Dow Jones closes below 20,000 for the first time in three years. During the trading day it lost 6.3%, ending at 19,898.92.
March 17, 2020
- Shelter in place order takes effect in six counties including Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara. Nearly 7 million Bay Area residents are told to restrict activities and travel to only essential tasks.
- Sonoma County issues shelter in place order to take effect at midnight, Mar. 18.
- Fifth death reported in Santa Clara County, a man in his 50s.
- First coronavirus case at San Jose State University announced.
- CSU postpones commencement ceremonies.
- Death toll nationwide passes 100 and all 50 states have at least one coronavirus case, after West Virginia announces its first case.
- President Trump announces proposal to send immediate cash payments to Americans.
- Uber & Lyft suspend shared ride options.
- Former Golden State Warriors player Kevin Durant announces he has tested positive for coronavirus.
- The PGA Championship, which was to be played at Harding Park in San Francisco in May is postponed.
March 16, 2020
- Shelter in place order announced for six Bay Area counties - Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara - to take effect at midnight, Mar. 17. Santa Cruz county also issues a shelter in place order.
- The first day that most Bay Area schools are closed and students are kept at home. Some classes transition to online learning.
- Most Bay Area public libraries close. Some buildings are repurposed as child care centers.
- Third and fourth deaths reported in Santa Clara County. Both were men, one in his 80s and one in his 50s.
- The Dow Jones experiences its largest point drop in history, losing 2,997.10 during the trading day.
- The Grand Princess cruise ship leaves the Port of Oakland and anchors within the San Francisco Bay. Medical workers remain on board to care for 340 crew members and six foreign passengers.
- SFMTA announces cable car service will be suspended, among other changes.
- French President Emmanuel Macron announced a shelter in place order for the entire country for 15 days starting at noon Tuesday, Mar. 17.
- Vaccination trial begins in Seattle.
- Verily Health launches website to allow people to apply for an appointment for a coronavirus test. The first two drive-through testing sites open at the San Mateo Event Center and Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in San Jose. Verily, formerly Google Life Sciences, is a subsidiary of Alphabet, Google's parent company.
March 15, 2020
- Governor Gavin Newsom orders all bars, nightclubs, wineries, and brewpubs to close, tells adults age 65 and over and those with chronic health conditions to stay home, allows restaurants to stay open but to reduce capacity so customers are socially distanced.
- First death reported in San Mateo County.
- The number of cases in Santa Clara County passes 100.
- The Centers for Disease Control warns against holding any gatherings larger than 50 people.
March 14, 2020
- UC Berkeley reports a student tested positive for coronavirus.
- Sonoma County reports first case of community spread of coronavirus.
- Many Lake Tahoe-area ski resorts announce closures.
- Many retail stores start shutting down.
- Contra Costa County bans groups of 100+ people, effective at midnight.
- San Mateo County bans gatherings of 50 people or more.
- President Trump extends travel ban with Europe to include UK and Ireland.
- The President tests negative for coronavirus.
March 13, 2020
- Stanford University confirms its first case of coronavirus.
- Second death reported in Santa Clara County, a woman in her 80s.
- Sonoma County bans gatherings of 250 people or more.
- Santa Clara County bans groups of 100 and restricts gatherings between 35 to 100 people.
- San Francisco bans gatherings of 100 people or more.
- President Trump declares a national emergency which opens up $50 billion in federal funding.
- NASCAR postpones season for two weeks.
- The Boston Marathon is postponed from April to September.
- The Masters golf tournament, scheduled for April, is postponed with no new date announced.
March 12, 2020
- San Francisco Unified School district announces all schools will close starting Monday for three weeks. Other districts soon follow.
- San Mateo County bans all gatherings of 250 people or more.
- Most passengers have disembarked the Grand Princess cruise ship at the Port of Oakland.
- Major League Soccer suspends the season.
- The National Hockey League suspends the season.
- NCAA cancels March Madness along with all remaining Winter and Spring Championships.
- Major League Baseball suspends spring training and delays Opening Day at least two weeks.
March 11, 2020
- The World Health Organization declares coronavirus a pandemic, meaning the disease is having a global impact.
- In a live address from the Oval Office, President Trump orders a 30-day travel ban for parts of Europe, beginning at midnight on Friday, Mar. 13. The President also orders the Treasury Department to defer tax payments without penalties or interest.
- San Francisco bans public gatherings of 1,000 people or more. As a result, the Golden State Warriors announce plans to play their upcoming game against the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center without fans present. All events at Chase Center are cancelled through March 21.
- Alameda County bans events of 1,000 people. The San Francisco Giants and Oakland A's announce that preseason exhibition games will be impacted.
- Utah Jazz basketball player Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus. The news is announced moments before the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder were scheduled to play; the game is abruptly canceled and all fans sent home.
- The NBA announces the season is suspended.
March 10, 2020
- Santa Clara County bans gatherings of 1,000 people or more.
- Contra Costa County recommends canceling mass gatherings.
- The Archdiocese of San Francisco, which has 90 schools in San Francisco, Marin, and San Mateo counties, announces it will close all schools March 12 to March 25. The announcement comes after a student tested positive for coronavirus.
March 9, 2020
- The first coronavirus death in Santa Clara County is announced, a woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized for several weeks. She was the third confirmed case in the county.
- Marin County reports its first case of coronavirus. The patient is an older man who was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship between February 11 and 21. Marin County recommends canceling or postponing indoor gatherings of more than 100 people.
- Lake County declares a local health emergency.
- The Grand Princess Cruise ship docks at the Port of Oakland, with 21 confirmed cases of coronavirus among roughly 3,500 passengers and crew. The disembarkation process begins. Local passengers are bussed to Travis Air Force Base for 14 days of quarantine. Out-of-state passengers are flown to quarantine locations including Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, Dobbins Air Reserve Station in Georgia, and Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. Foreign passengers are flown to their home countries.
March 8, 2020
- Plans to dock the Grand Princess cruise ship, with 21 confirmed coronavirus cases aboard, at the Port of Oakland are announced.
March 7, 2020
- Santa Cruz County reports its first case of coronavirus. The patient was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship that traveled between San Francisco and Mexico from February 11 to February 21.
March 6, 2020
- San Francisco makes public health recommendations that people in vulnerable populations, such as those over age 60, limit public outings, that businesses minimize travel and the number of people working in offices, and that non-essential large gatherings be canceled.
- Test results from the Grand Princess cruise ship are revealed by vice president Mike Pence. 19 crew members and 2 passengers have tested positive for coronavirus. 46 total tests were administered.
March 5, 2020
- Santa Clara county recommends postponing or canceling mass events.
- San Francisco reports its first two cases of coronavirus. The two cases are unrelated; neither patient had a history of travel or contact with an infected individual. The first patient is a man in his 90s with an underlying health condition. The second patient is a woman in her 40s.
- Sonoma County reports its second case of coronavirus. The first and second patients were both passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship between February 11 and 21, traveling between San Francisco and Mexico.
- Coronavirus test kits are airlifted to the Grand Princess cruise ship, which is off the coast of California. Hours later, the samples arrive via helicopter in Richmond, where they are transported by ambulance to a lab.
March 4, 2020
- Santa Cruz County declares a local health emergency.
- Mendocino County declares a local emergency and local health emergency.
- Governor Gavin Newsom declares a state of emergency in California.
- The first coronavirus death in California is announced. The fatality is a 71-year-old man from Placer County who traveled on the Grand Princess cruise ship from San Francisco to Mexico between February 11 and 21.
- The Grand Princess cruise ship, en route to Ensenada Mexico, aborts its current itinerary. It begins heading back to San Francisco with an unknown arrival date.
March 3, 2020
- California's primary election is held as planned.
- Contra Costa County reports its first, local case of coronavirus.
- Marin County proclaims health and local emergencies.
March 2, 2020
- Sonoma County declares a local public health emergency after announcing a new case of coronavirus in a county resident. The patient was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship, traveling from San Francisco to Mexico, between February 11 and 21.
- Alameda County reports its first local case of coronavirus.
- San Mateo County announces its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus in a county resident. The patient is an adult who had no known exposure to the virus through travel or community contact and is hospitalized.
- San Mateo County activates its Emergency Operations Center.
- Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers are released from quarantine at Travis Air Force Base. They are taken by bus to San Francisco International Airport as well as Sacramento International Airport to fly home.
February 29, 2020
- The first coronavirus death in the United States is announced in Washington state. A man with no travel history to China died on Feb. 28. Two deaths that occurred Feb. 26 at a Washington nursing home would later be recorded as the first coronavirus deaths in the US.
- The Grand Princess cruise ship leaves Hawaii, en route to Ensenada, Mexico.
February 28, 2020
- A Santa Clara County woman has been diagnosed with the virus, becoming the second patient in the country to contract coronavirus without having traveled to hard-hit countries, or interacting with confirmed patients.
February 27, 2020
- Solano County declares a local state of emergency
- All passengers have left the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
February 26, 2020
- The first case of suspected local transmission in the United States is a resident of Solano County. The patient had not traveled to affected areas or had contact with people knowingly diagnosed with coronavirus. The patient is receiving care at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.
- President Trump appoints vice president Mike Pence to lead the administration's efforts to fight the potential pandemic.
- The Grand Princess cruise ship arrives in Hawaii to make stops in Kauai, Oahu, Maui, and the city of Hilo.
February 25, 2020
- San Francisco declares a local emergency, despite having no local cases.
- Sonoma County reports its first coronavirus patient. The person, a passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, was transferred from Travis Air Force Base.
- Contra Costa County reports three cases of coronavirus from patients who were transferred from Travis Air Force Base. The patients were passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
February 21, 2020
- The Grand Princess cruise ship returns from a 10-day cruise to Mexico. It departs the same day for a 14-day cruise to Hawaii. Some passengers stay on the ship for the second cruise. Multiple people from both voyages will later test positive for coronavirus.
February 20, 2020
- The first confirmed case of coronavirus in Santa Clara County has fully recovered. The male patient was isolated at home and monitored by public health staff; he was never sick enough to require hospitalization.
February 16, 2020
- A State Department flight carrying U.S. passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship arrives at Travis Air Force base, where they will remain for a 14-day quarantine.
February 11, 2020
- The World Health Organization formally renames the novel coronavirus COVID-19. "Co" stands for coronavirus, "Vi" is for virus and "D" is for disease.
- The Grand Princess cruise ship departs San Francisco for a 10-day cruise to Mexico. Multiple passengers from this cruise will later test positive for coronavirus. One of them, a 71-year-old man from Placer County, becomes the first coronavirus death in the state of California.
February 7, 2020
- More American evacuees from China arrive at Travis Air Force Base.
February 6, 2020
- A flight of American evacuees from China lands at Travis Air Force base to refuel before continuing on to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas and Omaha, Nebraska. Passengers are subject to a 14-day quarantine.
February 5, 2020
- The Diamond Princess cruise ship anchors off the coast of Yokohama, Japan.-Nearly 200 American citizens evacuated from Wuhan, China arrive at Travis Air Force Base for a two-week quarantine.
February 4, 2020
- The Diamond Princess cruise ship is scheduled to dock at Yokohama, Japan, but health screenings show 10 people have coronavirus. More than 700 will later become infected.
February 2, 2020
- U.S. implements mandatory 14-day quarantine for all American travelers from China. Foreign nationals, other than immediate family members of U.S. Citizens who have traveled to China in the previous 14 days, will be denied entry into the U.S.-Delta, American, and United Airlines each announce plans to suspend all flights to China within days.
February 3, 2020
- Two coronavirus patients from San Benito county are transported to a San Francisco hospital for treatment.
January 31, 2020
- Santa Clara County reports its first new coronavirus case.
- U.S. Health and Human Services secretary Alex Azar declares a national public health emergency.
January 26, 2020
- The Centers for Disease Control confirm California's first case of coronavirus in Orange County. The patient is a traveler from Wuhan, China. This is the third coronavirus case in the United States.
January 30, 2020
- The World Health Organization declares a "public health emergency of international concern" for only the sixth time in its history.
January 21, 2020
- The first confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States is a man in his 30s who had recently traveled to Wuhan, China.
January 20, 2020
- The Diamond Princess cruise ship leaves Yokohama on a 14-day voyage. A passenger from Hong Kong disembarks early, on January 25, and tests positive for coronavirus on February 1. There are more than 3,700 people on board the cruise ship.
January 11, 2020
- China reports its first death from coronavirus, a 61-year-old man in Wuhan.
December 31, 2019
- The World Health organization says a mysterious pneumonia is sickening dozens in Wuhan, China.
Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus California: Everything to know about stay at home order
- Bay Area cancelations, closures related to COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in CA: Get resources and information about COVID-19
- Bay Area school closures related to coronavirus pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19